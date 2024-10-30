Medvedev loses to Popyrin in second round at Paris Masters, Zverev advances

PARIS (AP) — Alexei Popyrin upset fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4) in the second round of the Paris…

PARIS (AP) — Alexei Popyrin upset fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4) in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday in a tense match with many ups and downs.

The 25-year-old Australian player, who won his first Masters 1000 title in Montreal this summer, had lost his three previous matches against his Russian rival.

Popyrin and Medvedev combined for a total of 86 unforced errors under the roof of the Palais Omnisports.

Medvedev trailed 4-1 in the deciding set but broke back to force a tiebreaker in which Popyrin played more aggressively. Medvedev double-faulted to give Popyrin a match point and the Australian converted it at the net.

It was Medvedev’s third straight opening-round loss in Paris. He has not won a title this season.

A bad call from a line umpire which forced a point to be replayed in the eighth game of the deciding set left Popyrin furious but he recovered quickly and won the replay with a superb forehand volley to erase a break point.

“Stuff like that, I’m trying to let it fire me up rather than put me down,” Popyrin said. “It was tough to take, but it definitely fired me up after that, probably woke me up a little bit, and maybe I played a bit more free.”

Also, third-seeded Alexander Zverev saved a set point en route to a 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over Tallon Griekspoor. Jack Draper eliminated fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov stayed in the race for the ATP Finals after rallying past Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (9), 6-3, 7-5.

Dimitrov, who saved all three break points he faced, is in 10th place in the race to earn a spot at next month’s ATP Finals, the year-end tournament gathering the top eight players of the season. Dimitrov could qualify if the reaches the final in Paris.

“It’s tough conditions, at the end of the year it’s very tricky,” the 33-year-old Dimitrov said. “Everyone wants to empty their tank completely. I would give a lot to be in (the Finals). I’m in a place where I am still a contender, I’m still fighting against the best players in the world, and still beating the younger guys. This gives me confidence and makes me happy.”

Also advancing was 13th-seeded Holger Rune. The former Paris Masters champion beat Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2. After hitting a double-fault in the ninth game of the opening set to drop his serve, Bublik was furious at the changeover and smashed his racket on the ground. He then gave it to a spectator in the crowd.

Although big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard lost to Karen Khachanov 6-7 (12), 6-1, 6-4, it was a good day for local players. French wild card Arthur Rinderknech progressed to the third round with a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7) win over Alex Michelsen. He was later joined by fellow Frenchmen Ugo Humbert, Arthur Fils and Adrian Mannarino.

Another Frenchman, 22-year-old Arthur Cazaux, eliminated 19th-ranked Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (4) for his second career victory over a top-20 player. A so-called “lucky loser,” Cazaux had lost in the final qualifying round but entered the main draw when top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulled out, citing a virus.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.