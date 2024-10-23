Live Radio
Former Uruguay soccer star Diego Forlán to make pro tennis debut at age 45

The Associated Press

October 23, 2024, 3:34 PM

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlán will make his professional tennis debut next month when he plays doubles at an ATP Challenger tournament.

The 45-year-old Forlán will play with Argentina’s Federico Coria at the clay court Uruguay Open, tournament organizers confirmed. It starts Nov. 11.

Forlán, who retired from soccer in 2019, played for Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Internazionale and Penarol.

He helped Uruguay reach the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup and win the Copa America title in 2011.

Forlán has played ITF Masters tournaments since last year. He said his father, Pablo Forlán, who was also a footballer, also played tennis after his retirement.

“He started playing at age 41. That’s also why I have played (tennis) since I was 2,” the former Uruguay striker said.

