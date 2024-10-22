Former Chile international Valdivia detained over sexual assault allegation

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former Chile international Jorge Valdivia was detained Tuesday after local authorities confirmed an allegation of sexual…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former Chile international Jorge Valdivia was detained Tuesday after local authorities confirmed an allegation of sexual assault against him.

A woman reported the alleged assault to the country’s legal medical service Monday morning after having spent time with the 41-year-old Valdivia the night before at a restaurant in the Chilean capital.

Valdivia said he had a consensual relationship with the woman.

“I do not know the motivations for this action, but I categorically deny having sexually assaulted any person,” Valdivia told local media.

Chile’s prosecutors’ office confirmed to journalists that the former player of local giant Colo Colo and other foreign soccer clubs had been detained.

Valdivia also played for Brazil’s Palmeiras and UAE’s Al Ain before he returned to Chile. He was a regular starter for Chile between 2004 and 2007, and took part in the 2015 Copa America title campaign.

