FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 5, 2024, 6:02 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 4 0 152 42 5 0 194 49
Navy 3 0 135 73 5 0 218 101
North Texas 1 0 52 20 4 1 204 161
Tulane 2 0 116 30 4 2 255 131
East Carolina 1 0 30 20 3 2 135 93
Charlotte 1 0 21 20 2 3 89 166
Memphis 0 1 44 56 4 1 166 92
FAU 0 1 7 24 2 3 110 118
South Florida 0 1 10 45 2 3 138 164
UTSA 0 1 20 30 2 3 110 158
Tulsa 0 2 27 101 2 4 146 222
Rice 0 2 34 58 1 4 124 132
Temple 0 2 25 80 1 4 93 188
UAB 0 2 38 112 1 4 112 184

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 49, Tulsa 7

Navy 34, Air Force 7

Tulane 71, UAB 20

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Memphis at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

UAB at Army, Noon

UTSA at Rice, 7 p.m.

North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duke 1 0 21 20 5 0 144 81
Miami 1 0 38 34 5 0 247 75
Pittsburgh 1 0 34 24 5 0 228 126
SMU 2 0 76 43 5 1 245 134
Virginia 2 0 55 44 4 1 145 108
Clemson 2 0 99 49 3 1 168 103
Syracuse 1 1 55 54 4 1 179 131
Boston College 1 1 42 37 4 2 163 103
Louisville 1 1 58 53 3 2 193 98
Stanford 1 1 40 64 2 2 108 105
Wake Forest 1 1 64 61 2 3 153 155
Georgia Tech 1 2 71 83 3 2 165 102
Florida St. 1 3 64 103 1 4 76 123
California 0 1 9 14 3 1 92 51
NC State 0 2 65 93 3 3 167 202
North Carolina 0 2 44 55 3 3 196 172
Virginia Tech 0 1 34 38 2 3 152 129

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 44, UNLV 41

Saturday’s Games

SMU 34, Louisville 27

Virginia 24, Boston College 14

Pittsburgh 34, North Carolina 24

Wake Forest 34, NC State 30

Virginia Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Miami at California, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, Noon

Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon

Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

California at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 2 0 72 37 5 0 165 79
Iowa St. 1 0 20 0 4 0 113 29
Colorado 2 0 86 52 4 1 155 115
Texas Tech 2 0 74 63 4 1 208 172
Arizona 1 0 23 10 3 1 113 90
West Virginia 1 0 32 28 2 2 127 114
Kansas St. 1 1 51 58 4 1 157 98
Utah 1 1 32 42 4 1 142 75
UCF 1 1 56 82 3 1 158 99
Cincinnati 1 1 75 44 3 2 167 108
TCU 1 2 91 92 3 3 212 185
Houston 1 2 30 73 2 4 82 123
Arizona St. 0 1 22 30 3 1 131 88
Oklahoma St. 0 2 39 64 3 2 167 125
Baylor 0 2 59 72 2 3 147 101
Kansas 0 2 55 70 1 4 140 119

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 30, TCU 19

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at BYU, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 1 0 37 17 5 0 196 92
Montana 1 0 52 49 4 1 210 137
UC Davis 1 0 28 26 4 1 133 114
N. Arizona 1 0 34 16 3 2 169 99
Cal Poly 1 0 28 7 2 2 87 89
Weber St. 1 0 43 16 2 3 127 96
Idaho 0 1 26 28 3 2 125 102
Idaho St. 0 1 17 37 2 3 148 165
Sacramento St. 0 1 16 34 2 3 138 129
E. Washington 0 1 49 52 1 4 163 191
N. Colorado 0 1 7 28 0 5 60 166
Portland St. 0 1 16 43 0 4 90 214

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

N. Arizona at Montana, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 1 0 45 42 4 1 155 101
Tennessee Tech 2 0 76 35 2 2 104 115
Tennessee St. 2 1 51 53 4 2 136 154
UT Martin 1 1 77 62 3 3 174 175
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 1 48 49 2 4 142 159
Charleston Southern 0 1 9 13 1 3 54 93
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 101 214
E. Illinois 0 1 25 28 1 4 66 155
Gardner-Webb 0 2 38 87 1 5 132 169

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. 24, Lindenwood (Mo.) 20

UT Martin 35, Gardner-Webb 17

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Charleston Southern at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 2 0 84 41 5 0 244 65
Ohio St. 1 0 38 7 4 0 195 27
Oregon 2 0 65 23 5 0 175 85
Penn St. 2 0 48 18 5 0 172 57
Rutgers 1 0 21 18 4 0 140 65
Michigan 2 0 54 48 4 1 124 107
Iowa 1 0 31 14 3 1 128 55
Illinois 1 1 38 45 4 1 136 71
Nebraska 1 1 52 41 4 1 154 61
Southern Cal 1 1 62 48 3 1 137 68
Washington 1 1 42 26 3 2 126 62
Wisconsin 1 1 73 44 3 2 138 113
Michigan St. 1 2 44 93 3 3 119 126
Maryland 0 2 52 69 3 2 167 109
Northwestern 0 1 5 24 2 2 69 63
Minnesota 0 2 38 58 2 3 130 77
Purdue 0 2 16 80 1 4 93 184
UCLA 0 3 37 103 1 4 70 150

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon 31, Michigan St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 27, UCLA 11

Wisconsin 52, Purdue 6

Iowa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Wisconsin at Rutgers, Noon

Washington at Iowa, Noon

Penn St. at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at UCLA, 9 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 2 0 84 48 5 0 210 87
Rhode Island 2 0 67 53 4 1 115 139
Stony Brook 1 0 24 17 4 1 113 96
Villanova 1 0 14 13 4 1 110 81
William & Mary 1 0 49 7 4 1 173 99
Richmond 2 0 47 34 4 2 155 118
New Hampshire 1 0 38 17 3 2 130 128
Maine 1 1 56 71 3 2 123 141
Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 86 64 3 3 256 209
Hampton 0 2 51 95 3 3 176 173
Albany (NY) 0 1 20 34 2 3 105 155
Bryant 0 1 17 38 2 3 119 181
Campbell 0 2 26 45 2 3 118 143
Towson 0 1 13 14 1 3 71 102
Elon 0 1 17 27 1 4 92 130
NC A&T 0 2 30 62 1 5 119 238

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 28, New Hampshire 23

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 42, Brown 35

Delaware 42, Monmouth (NJ) 35

Albany (NY) 31, Cornell 10

Richmond 20, NC A&T 17

Rhode Island 46, Hampton 44

Villanova at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Elon, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 2 0 58 34 4 0 134 82
Sam Houston St. 2 0 72 32 5 1 191 143
W. Kentucky 1 0 49 21 3 2 126 126
FIU 1 0 17 10 2 3 138 140
Jacksonville St. 1 0 63 24 2 3 182 172
Louisiana Tech 0 1 10 17 1 3 75 87
Middle Tennessee 0 1 21 49 1 4 80 195
New Mexico St. 0 2 35 61 1 4 98 175
Kennesaw St. 0 1 24 63 0 5 73 180
UTEP 0 2 31 69 0 5 79 163

___

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 41, UTEP 21

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 63, Kennesaw St. 24

Tuesday, Oct. 8

FIU at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

New Mexico St. at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

UTEP at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 3 3 96 121
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 4 83 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 10, Norfolk St. 3

Saturday, Oct. 12

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 1 0 20 17 3 0 81 44
Brown 1 0 31 28 2 1 92 84
Columbia 1 0 34 17 2 1 82 57
Cornell 1 0 47 23 1 2 81 95
Harvard 0 1 28 31 2 1 91 54
Yale 0 1 23 47 2 1 84 100
Penn 0 1 17 20 1 2 66 66
Princeton 0 1 17 34 1 2 67 82

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 28, New Hampshire 23

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 34, Princeton 17

Yale 23, CCSU 22

Bryant 42, Brown 35

Dartmouth 20, Penn 17

Albany (NY) 31, Cornell 10

Friday, Oct. 11

Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Columbia at Wagner, Noon

Dartmouth at Yale, Noon

Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 23 20 3 2 90 121
Ohio 1 0 30 10 3 2 106 115
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 3 115 107
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 3 48 88
Akron 0 1 10 30 1 4 71 201
Kent St. 0 1 33 52 0 5 74 257

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Michigan 1 0 52 33 4 1 162 111
Cent. Michigan 1 0 37 34 3 2 150 147
W. Michigan 1 0 45 42 2 3 138 184
Toledo 0 0 0 0 3 1 149 76
N. Illinois 0 1 20 23 3 2 141 96
Ball St. 0 2 76 82 1 4 125 241

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois 34, Umass 20

W. Michigan 45, Ball St. 42

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Ball St. at Kent St., Noon

Toledo at Buffalo, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 1 0 37 10 3 2 163 144
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 3 145 92
SC State 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 109
Howard 0 0 0 0 2 3 107 153
Norfolk St. 0 1 10 37 2 5 106 183
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 5 120 190

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 28, Delaware St. 17

Morgan St. 41, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

Sacred Heart 10, Norfolk St. 3

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 1 0 42 10 4 1 199 103
North Dakota 1 0 72 35 4 1 195 132
South Dakota 1 0 42 13 3 1 142 46
Missouri St. 1 0 38 31 3 2 155 140
Youngstown St. 1 1 52 52 2 4 170 202
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 130 71
Illinois St. 0 1 10 42 3 2 116 140
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 62 87
S. Illinois 0 1 13 42 2 3 113 166
Murray St. 0 1 35 72 1 3 111 150
Indiana St. 0 1 14 21 1 4 82 137

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 21, Indiana St. 14

South Dakota at Murray St., 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Murray St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UNLV 1 0 59 14 4 1 222 99
San Jose St. 1 0 17 7 3 1 142 95
Wyoming 1 0 31 19 1 4 82 162
Fresno St. 1 1 52 80 3 2 156 140
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 191 120
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 114
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 2 97 68
Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 3 118 118
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 88
Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 145
Air Force 0 2 26 48 1 4 57 119
New Mexico 0 1 21 38 1 4 160 219

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 44, UNLV 41

Saturday’s Games

Navy 34, Air Force 7

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

UNLV at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 1 0 47 21 3 2 120 151
CCSU 1 0 27 20 2 3 123 147
Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 2 3 118 132
Wagner 1 1 42 28 3 3 141 132
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 20 27 2 3 81 115
Stonehill 0 1 7 28 1 3 58 131
LIU Brooklyn 0 1 21 47 0 6 90 191

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 23, CCSU 22

Mercyhurst 55, Buffalo State 0

Wagner 28, Stonehill 7

Duquesne 47, LIU Brooklyn 21

St. Francis (Pa.) 28, Delaware St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 12

Mercyhurst at CCSU, Noon

Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Columbia at Wagner, Noon

Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 209 162
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 85

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 1 0 38 35 3 2 149 161
Lafayette 1 0 28 23 3 2 157 133
Holy Cross 1 0 38 7 2 4 163 150
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 3 2 125 117
Lehigh 0 1 35 38 3 2 146 130
Colgate 0 1 7 38 1 5 102 165
Fordham 0 1 23 28 0 6 98 237

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 38, Colgate 7

Lafayette 28, Fordham 23

Saturday, Oct. 12

Georgetown at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 1 0 40 6 5 0 215 30
Davidson 2 0 90 56 4 1 205 128
Dayton 1 0 47 14 3 1 127 55
Drake 2 0 57 31 3 1 95 105
St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 34 24 2 3 81 153
Morehead St. 1 1 23 45 3 3 103 163
San Diego 0 1 28 30 2 2 105 99
Presbyterian 0 1 37 48 2 3 151 167
Stetson 0 1 24 34 2 3 107 120
Valparaiso 0 2 8 44 2 4 91 178
Marist 0 2 33 89 0 5 75 210

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake 27, Valparaiso 3

Davidson 42, Marist 19

Butler 40, Morehead St. 6

St. Thomas (Minn.) 34, Stetson 24

Presbyterian at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Davidson at Dayton, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Marist, Noon

Valparaiso at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 1 0 41 34 4 0 188 60
Tennessee 1 0 25 15 4 0 216 28
Texas 1 0 35 13 5 0 225 35
Texas A&M 3 0 95 47 5 1 186 100
LSU 1 0 36 33 4 1 176 108
Missouri 1 1 40 68 4 1 156 89
Oklahoma 1 1 42 46 4 1 143 80
Georgia 1 1 47 53 3 1 129 59
South Carolina 1 1 64 42 3 1 137 68
Arkansas 1 1 41 35 3 2 179 101
Florida 1 1 65 61 2 2 127 109
Kentucky 1 2 38 61 3 2 110 67
Mississippi 0 1 17 20 4 1 237 42
Vanderbilt 0 1 27 30 2 2 148 93
Auburn 0 2 35 51 2 3 167 94
Mississippi St. 0 2 41 80 1 4 137 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 41, Missouri 10

Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

South Carolina at Alabama, Noon

Missouri at Umass, Noon

Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 4:15 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 3 0 70 27 5 0 164 39
ETSU 1 0 34 17 3 2 174 107
Samford 1 0 27 3 2 2 75 93
Furman 1 0 17 16 2 3 109 157
W. Carolina 1 0 21 17 2 3 117 142
Wofford 0 2 20 43 2 3 88 110
The Citadel 0 3 54 89 2 4 150 133
Chattanooga 0 1 3 10 1 3 72 133
VMI 0 1 3 27 0 5 55 194

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 17, The Citadel 16

W. Carolina 21, Wofford 17

Samford 27, VMI 3

Chattanooga at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
McNeese St. 1 0 28 24 4 2 152 149
Lamar 0 0 0 0 3 2 106 115
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 101
Stephen F. Austin 0 1 24 28 2 2 169 70
Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 2 3 129 170
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 103
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 4 71 188
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 5 69 244
Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 4 64 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 1 0 43 14 3 2 168 107
Alabama St. 1 0 26 21 2 2 81 67
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 92 155
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 131
Bethune-Cookman 0 1 21 26 0 5 94 202
MVSU 0 1 21 42 0 5 64 236

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 1 0 31 24 2 2 95 88
Alcorn St. 1 0 42 21 2 3 97 166
Texas Southern 1 1 41 52 1 3 65 141
Prairie View 1 2 69 92 2 3 106 163
Grambling St. 0 1 34 36 3 2 157 144
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Southern 1 0 38 21 3 2 158 160
James Madison 0 0 0 0 4 0 176 70
Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 147 111
Appalachian St. 0 1 14 48 2 2 93 143
Georgia St. 0 1 21 38 2 2 93 126
Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 103
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 107

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 13 9 3 1 78 80
Texas State 1 0 38 17 3 2 188 125
South Alabama 1 0 48 14 2 3 203 145
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 3 1 148 99
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 87 135
Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 134
Troy 0 2 26 51 1 5 124 167

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas State 38, Troy 17

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 45 17 4 1 200 95
Tarleton St. 1 0 28 14 4 1 128 133
Abilene Christian 2 0 93 54 3 2 192 155
E. Kentucky 1 0 26 7 3 2 106 114
S. Utah 1 0 28 17 2 3 104 152
North Alabama 1 1 39 44 1 5 99 188
Austin Peay 1 2 54 89 2 4 130 198
West Georgia 0 4 63 109 1 4 101 138
Utah Tech 0 1 30 55 0 5 82 235

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay 20, West Georgia 16

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

E. Kentucky at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

West Georgia at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 4 1 162 63
Uconn 3 2 186 110
Umass 1 5 115 188

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois 34, Umass 20

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Missouri at Umass, Noon

Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

