FBC Glance

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|0
|152
|42
|5
|0
|194
|49
|Navy
|3
|0
|135
|73
|5
|0
|218
|101
|North Texas
|1
|0
|52
|20
|4
|1
|204
|161
|Tulane
|2
|0
|116
|30
|4
|2
|255
|131
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|20
|3
|2
|135
|93
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|21
|20
|2
|3
|89
|166
|Memphis
|0
|1
|44
|56
|4
|1
|166
|92
|FAU
|0
|1
|7
|24
|2
|3
|110
|118
|South Florida
|0
|1
|10
|45
|2
|3
|138
|164
|UTSA
|0
|1
|20
|30
|2
|3
|110
|158
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|27
|101
|2
|4
|146
|222
|Rice
|0
|2
|34
|58
|1
|4
|124
|132
|Temple
|0
|2
|25
|80
|1
|4
|93
|188
|UAB
|0
|2
|38
|112
|1
|4
|112
|184
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 49, Tulsa 7
Navy 34, Air Force 7
Tulane 71, UAB 20
East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Memphis at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
UAB at Army, Noon
UTSA at Rice, 7 p.m.
North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|21
|20
|5
|0
|144
|81
|Miami
|1
|0
|38
|34
|5
|0
|247
|75
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|34
|24
|5
|0
|228
|126
|SMU
|2
|0
|76
|43
|5
|1
|245
|134
|Virginia
|2
|0
|55
|44
|4
|1
|145
|108
|Clemson
|2
|0
|99
|49
|3
|1
|168
|103
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|55
|54
|4
|1
|179
|131
|Boston College
|1
|1
|42
|37
|4
|2
|163
|103
|Louisville
|1
|1
|58
|53
|3
|2
|193
|98
|Stanford
|1
|1
|40
|64
|2
|2
|108
|105
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|64
|61
|2
|3
|153
|155
|Georgia Tech
|1
|2
|71
|83
|3
|2
|165
|102
|Florida St.
|1
|3
|64
|103
|1
|4
|76
|123
|California
|0
|1
|9
|14
|3
|1
|92
|51
|NC State
|0
|2
|65
|93
|3
|3
|167
|202
|North Carolina
|0
|2
|44
|55
|3
|3
|196
|172
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|38
|2
|3
|152
|129
___
Friday’s Games
Syracuse 44, UNLV 41
Saturday’s Games
SMU 34, Louisville 27
Virginia 24, Boston College 14
Pittsburgh 34, North Carolina 24
Wake Forest 34, NC State 30
Virginia Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Miami at California, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, Noon
Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon
Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
California at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|2
|0
|72
|37
|5
|0
|165
|79
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|20
|0
|4
|0
|113
|29
|Colorado
|2
|0
|86
|52
|4
|1
|155
|115
|Texas Tech
|2
|0
|74
|63
|4
|1
|208
|172
|Arizona
|1
|0
|23
|10
|3
|1
|113
|90
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|32
|28
|2
|2
|127
|114
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|51
|58
|4
|1
|157
|98
|Utah
|1
|1
|32
|42
|4
|1
|142
|75
|UCF
|1
|1
|56
|82
|3
|1
|158
|99
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|75
|44
|3
|2
|167
|108
|TCU
|1
|2
|91
|92
|3
|3
|212
|185
|Houston
|1
|2
|30
|73
|2
|4
|82
|123
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|22
|30
|3
|1
|131
|88
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|39
|64
|3
|2
|167
|125
|Baylor
|0
|2
|59
|72
|2
|3
|147
|101
|Kansas
|0
|2
|55
|70
|1
|4
|140
|119
___
Friday’s Games
Houston 30, TCU 19
Saturday’s Games
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at BYU, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|37
|17
|5
|0
|196
|92
|Montana
|1
|0
|52
|49
|4
|1
|210
|137
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|28
|26
|4
|1
|133
|114
|N. Arizona
|1
|0
|34
|16
|3
|2
|169
|99
|Cal Poly
|1
|0
|28
|7
|2
|2
|87
|89
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|43
|16
|2
|3
|127
|96
|Idaho
|0
|1
|26
|28
|3
|2
|125
|102
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|17
|37
|2
|3
|148
|165
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|16
|34
|2
|3
|138
|129
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|49
|52
|1
|4
|163
|191
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|7
|28
|0
|5
|60
|166
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|16
|43
|0
|4
|90
|214
___
Saturday’s Games
Weber St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Portland St., 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
N. Arizona at Montana, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|42
|4
|1
|155
|101
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|0
|76
|35
|2
|2
|104
|115
|Tennessee St.
|2
|1
|51
|53
|4
|2
|136
|154
|UT Martin
|1
|1
|77
|62
|3
|3
|174
|175
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|1
|48
|49
|2
|4
|142
|159
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|9
|13
|1
|3
|54
|93
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|101
|214
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|25
|28
|1
|4
|66
|155
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|2
|38
|87
|1
|5
|132
|169
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee St. 24, Lindenwood (Mo.) 20
UT Martin 35, Gardner-Webb 17
SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Charleston Southern at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|2
|0
|84
|41
|5
|0
|244
|65
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|38
|7
|4
|0
|195
|27
|Oregon
|2
|0
|65
|23
|5
|0
|175
|85
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|48
|18
|5
|0
|172
|57
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|21
|18
|4
|0
|140
|65
|Michigan
|2
|0
|54
|48
|4
|1
|124
|107
|Iowa
|1
|0
|31
|14
|3
|1
|128
|55
|Illinois
|1
|1
|38
|45
|4
|1
|136
|71
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|52
|41
|4
|1
|154
|61
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|62
|48
|3
|1
|137
|68
|Washington
|1
|1
|42
|26
|3
|2
|126
|62
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|73
|44
|3
|2
|138
|113
|Michigan St.
|1
|2
|44
|93
|3
|3
|119
|126
|Maryland
|0
|2
|52
|69
|3
|2
|167
|109
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|5
|24
|2
|2
|69
|63
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|38
|58
|2
|3
|130
|77
|Purdue
|0
|2
|16
|80
|1
|4
|93
|184
|UCLA
|0
|3
|37
|103
|1
|4
|70
|150
___
Friday’s Games
Oregon 31, Michigan St. 10
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. 27, UCLA 11
Wisconsin 52, Purdue 6
Iowa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Wisconsin at Rutgers, Noon
Washington at Iowa, Noon
Penn St. at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at UCLA, 9 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|2
|0
|84
|48
|5
|0
|210
|87
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|67
|53
|4
|1
|115
|139
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|1
|113
|96
|Villanova
|1
|0
|14
|13
|4
|1
|110
|81
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|49
|7
|4
|1
|173
|99
|Richmond
|2
|0
|47
|34
|4
|2
|155
|118
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|2
|130
|128
|Maine
|1
|1
|56
|71
|3
|2
|123
|141
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|86
|64
|3
|3
|256
|209
|Hampton
|0
|2
|51
|95
|3
|3
|176
|173
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|20
|34
|2
|3
|105
|155
|Bryant
|0
|1
|17
|38
|2
|3
|119
|181
|Campbell
|0
|2
|26
|45
|2
|3
|118
|143
|Towson
|0
|1
|13
|14
|1
|3
|71
|102
|Elon
|0
|1
|17
|27
|1
|4
|92
|130
|NC A&T
|0
|2
|30
|62
|1
|5
|119
|238
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard 28, New Hampshire 23
Saturday’s Games
Bryant 42, Brown 35
Delaware 42, Monmouth (NJ) 35
Albany (NY) 31, Cornell 10
Richmond 20, NC A&T 17
Rhode Island 46, Hampton 44
Villanova at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Towson, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Elon, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|2
|0
|58
|34
|4
|0
|134
|82
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|72
|32
|5
|1
|191
|143
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|49
|21
|3
|2
|126
|126
|FIU
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|3
|138
|140
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|63
|24
|2
|3
|182
|172
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|1
|10
|17
|1
|3
|75
|87
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|21
|49
|1
|4
|80
|195
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|35
|61
|1
|4
|98
|175
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|1
|24
|63
|0
|5
|73
|180
|UTEP
|0
|2
|31
|69
|0
|5
|79
|163
___
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 41, UTEP 21
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 63, Kennesaw St. 24
Tuesday, Oct. 8
FIU at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
New Mexico St. at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
UTEP at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|96
|121
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|83
|147
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 10, Norfolk St. 3
Saturday, Oct. 12
Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|1
|0
|20
|17
|3
|0
|81
|44
|Brown
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|1
|92
|84
|Columbia
|1
|0
|34
|17
|2
|1
|82
|57
|Cornell
|1
|0
|47
|23
|1
|2
|81
|95
|Harvard
|0
|1
|28
|31
|2
|1
|91
|54
|Yale
|0
|1
|23
|47
|2
|1
|84
|100
|Penn
|0
|1
|17
|20
|1
|2
|66
|66
|Princeton
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|2
|67
|82
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard 28, New Hampshire 23
Saturday’s Games
Columbia 34, Princeton 17
Yale 23, CCSU 22
Bryant 42, Brown 35
Dartmouth 20, Penn 17
Albany (NY) 31, Cornell 10
Friday, Oct. 11
Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Columbia at Wagner, Noon
Dartmouth at Yale, Noon
Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|23
|20
|3
|2
|90
|121
|Ohio
|1
|0
|30
|10
|3
|2
|106
|115
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|115
|107
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|88
|Akron
|0
|1
|10
|30
|1
|4
|71
|201
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|33
|52
|0
|5
|74
|257
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|1
|0
|52
|33
|4
|1
|162
|111
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|34
|3
|2
|150
|147
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|45
|42
|2
|3
|138
|184
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|149
|76
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|3
|2
|141
|96
|Ball St.
|0
|2
|76
|82
|1
|4
|125
|241
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Illinois 34, Umass 20
W. Michigan 45, Ball St. 42
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Ball St. at Kent St., Noon
Toledo at Buffalo, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|37
|10
|3
|2
|163
|144
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|145
|92
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|100
|109
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|107
|153
|Norfolk St.
|0
|1
|10
|37
|2
|5
|106
|183
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|120
|190
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 28, Delaware St. 17
Morgan St. 41, Lincoln (Pa.) 0
Sacred Heart 10, Norfolk St. 3
SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|42
|10
|4
|1
|199
|103
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|72
|35
|4
|1
|195
|132
|South Dakota
|1
|0
|42
|13
|3
|1
|142
|46
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|38
|31
|3
|2
|155
|140
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|52
|52
|2
|4
|170
|202
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|130
|71
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|10
|42
|3
|2
|116
|140
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|62
|87
|S. Illinois
|0
|1
|13
|42
|2
|3
|113
|166
|Murray St.
|0
|1
|35
|72
|1
|3
|111
|150
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|14
|21
|1
|4
|82
|137
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 21, Indiana St. 14
South Dakota at Murray St., 3 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Murray St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|1
|0
|59
|14
|4
|1
|222
|99
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|7
|3
|1
|142
|95
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|31
|19
|1
|4
|82
|162
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|52
|80
|3
|2
|156
|140
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|191
|120
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|74
|114
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|97
|68
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|118
|118
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|76
|88
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|86
|145
|Air Force
|0
|2
|26
|48
|1
|4
|57
|119
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|4
|160
|219
___
Friday’s Games
Syracuse 44, UNLV 41
Saturday’s Games
Navy 34, Air Force 7
Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
UNLV at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Air Force at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|47
|21
|3
|2
|120
|151
|CCSU
|1
|0
|27
|20
|2
|3
|123
|147
|Robert Morris
|2
|0
|76
|42
|2
|3
|118
|132
|Wagner
|1
|1
|42
|28
|3
|3
|141
|132
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|20
|27
|2
|3
|81
|115
|Stonehill
|0
|1
|7
|28
|1
|3
|58
|131
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|21
|47
|0
|6
|90
|191
___
Saturday’s Games
Yale 23, CCSU 22
Mercyhurst 55, Buffalo State 0
Wagner 28, Stonehill 7
Duquesne 47, LIU Brooklyn 21
St. Francis (Pa.) 28, Delaware St. 17
Saturday, Oct. 12
Mercyhurst at CCSU, Noon
Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Columbia at Wagner, Noon
Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|209
|162
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|111
|85
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|2
|149
|161
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|28
|23
|3
|2
|157
|133
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|38
|7
|2
|4
|163
|150
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|125
|117
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|35
|38
|3
|2
|146
|130
|Colgate
|0
|1
|7
|38
|1
|5
|102
|165
|Fordham
|0
|1
|23
|28
|0
|6
|98
|237
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 38, Colgate 7
Lafayette 28, Fordham 23
Saturday, Oct. 12
Georgetown at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|1
|0
|40
|6
|5
|0
|215
|30
|Davidson
|2
|0
|90
|56
|4
|1
|205
|128
|Dayton
|1
|0
|47
|14
|3
|1
|127
|55
|Drake
|2
|0
|57
|31
|3
|1
|95
|105
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|3
|81
|153
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|23
|45
|3
|3
|103
|163
|San Diego
|0
|1
|28
|30
|2
|2
|105
|99
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|37
|48
|2
|3
|151
|167
|Stetson
|0
|1
|24
|34
|2
|3
|107
|120
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|8
|44
|2
|4
|91
|178
|Marist
|0
|2
|33
|89
|0
|5
|75
|210
___
Saturday’s Games
Drake 27, Valparaiso 3
Davidson 42, Marist 19
Butler 40, Morehead St. 6
St. Thomas (Minn.) 34, Stetson 24
Presbyterian at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Davidson at Dayton, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Marist, Noon
Valparaiso at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|41
|34
|4
|0
|188
|60
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|25
|15
|4
|0
|216
|28
|Texas
|1
|0
|35
|13
|5
|0
|225
|35
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|95
|47
|5
|1
|186
|100
|LSU
|1
|0
|36
|33
|4
|1
|176
|108
|Missouri
|1
|1
|40
|68
|4
|1
|156
|89
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|42
|46
|4
|1
|143
|80
|Georgia
|1
|1
|47
|53
|3
|1
|129
|59
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|64
|42
|3
|1
|137
|68
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|41
|35
|3
|2
|179
|101
|Florida
|1
|1
|65
|61
|2
|2
|127
|109
|Kentucky
|1
|2
|38
|61
|3
|2
|110
|67
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|17
|20
|4
|1
|237
|42
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|27
|30
|2
|2
|148
|93
|Auburn
|0
|2
|35
|51
|2
|3
|167
|94
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|41
|80
|1
|4
|137
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 41, Missouri 10
Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
South Carolina at Alabama, Noon
Missouri at Umass, Noon
Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 4:15 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|3
|0
|70
|27
|5
|0
|164
|39
|ETSU
|1
|0
|34
|17
|3
|2
|174
|107
|Samford
|1
|0
|27
|3
|2
|2
|75
|93
|Furman
|1
|0
|17
|16
|2
|3
|109
|157
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|21
|17
|2
|3
|117
|142
|Wofford
|0
|2
|20
|43
|2
|3
|88
|110
|The Citadel
|0
|3
|54
|89
|2
|4
|150
|133
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|3
|10
|1
|3
|72
|133
|VMI
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0
|5
|55
|194
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman 17, The Citadel 16
W. Carolina 21, Wofford 17
Samford 27, VMI 3
Chattanooga at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|28
|24
|4
|2
|152
|149
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|106
|115
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|118
|101
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|24
|28
|2
|2
|169
|70
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|129
|170
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|111
|103
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|71
|188
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|69
|244
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|64
|150
___
Saturday’s Games
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|43
|14
|3
|2
|168
|107
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|26
|21
|2
|2
|81
|67
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|92
|155
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|67
|131
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|21
|26
|0
|5
|94
|202
|MVSU
|0
|1
|21
|42
|0
|5
|64
|236
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|31
|24
|2
|2
|95
|88
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|42
|21
|2
|3
|97
|166
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|41
|52
|1
|3
|65
|141
|Prairie View
|1
|2
|69
|92
|2
|3
|106
|163
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|34
|36
|3
|2
|157
|144
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|118
|167
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|38
|21
|3
|2
|158
|160
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|176
|70
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|147
|111
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|14
|48
|2
|2
|93
|143
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|93
|126
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|100
|103
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|107
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|13
|9
|3
|1
|78
|80
|Texas State
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|2
|188
|125
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|48
|14
|2
|3
|203
|145
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|148
|99
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|87
|135
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|66
|134
|Troy
|0
|2
|26
|51
|1
|5
|124
|167
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas State 38, Troy 17
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|45
|17
|4
|1
|200
|95
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|28
|14
|4
|1
|128
|133
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|93
|54
|3
|2
|192
|155
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|7
|3
|2
|106
|114
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|28
|17
|2
|3
|104
|152
|North Alabama
|1
|1
|39
|44
|1
|5
|99
|188
|Austin Peay
|1
|2
|54
|89
|2
|4
|130
|198
|West Georgia
|0
|4
|63
|109
|1
|4
|101
|138
|Utah Tech
|0
|1
|30
|55
|0
|5
|82
|235
___
Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay 20, West Georgia 16
Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
E. Kentucky at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
West Georgia at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|162
|63
|Uconn
|3
|2
|186
|110
|Umass
|1
|5
|115
|188
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Illinois 34, Umass 20
Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Missouri at Umass, Noon
Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
