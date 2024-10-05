FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 4 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 4 0 152 42 5 0 194 49 Navy 3 0 135 73 5 0 218 101 North Texas 1 0 52 20 4 1 204 161 Tulane 2 0 116 30 4 2 255 131 East Carolina 1 0 30 20 3 2 135 93 Charlotte 1 0 21 20 2 3 89 166 Memphis 0 1 44 56 4 1 166 92 FAU 0 1 7 24 2 3 110 118 South Florida 0 1 10 45 2 3 138 164 UTSA 0 1 20 30 2 3 110 158 Tulsa 0 2 27 101 2 4 146 222 Rice 0 2 34 58 1 4 124 132 Temple 0 2 25 80 1 4 93 188 UAB 0 2 38 112 1 4 112 184

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 49, Tulsa 7

Navy 34, Air Force 7

Tulane 71, UAB 20

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Memphis at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

UAB at Army, Noon

UTSA at Rice, 7 p.m.

North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 1 0 21 20 5 0 144 81 Miami 1 0 38 34 5 0 247 75 Pittsburgh 1 0 34 24 5 0 228 126 SMU 2 0 76 43 5 1 245 134 Virginia 2 0 55 44 4 1 145 108 Clemson 2 0 99 49 3 1 168 103 Syracuse 1 1 55 54 4 1 179 131 Boston College 1 1 42 37 4 2 163 103 Louisville 1 1 58 53 3 2 193 98 Stanford 1 1 40 64 2 2 108 105 Wake Forest 1 1 64 61 2 3 153 155 Georgia Tech 1 2 71 83 3 2 165 102 Florida St. 1 3 64 103 1 4 76 123 California 0 1 9 14 3 1 92 51 NC State 0 2 65 93 3 3 167 202 North Carolina 0 2 44 55 3 3 196 172 Virginia Tech 0 1 34 38 2 3 152 129

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 44, UNLV 41

Saturday’s Games

SMU 34, Louisville 27

Virginia 24, Boston College 14

Pittsburgh 34, North Carolina 24

Wake Forest 34, NC State 30

Virginia Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Miami at California, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, Noon

Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon

Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

California at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 2 0 72 37 5 0 165 79 Iowa St. 1 0 20 0 4 0 113 29 Colorado 2 0 86 52 4 1 155 115 Texas Tech 2 0 74 63 4 1 208 172 Arizona 1 0 23 10 3 1 113 90 West Virginia 1 0 32 28 2 2 127 114 Kansas St. 1 1 51 58 4 1 157 98 Utah 1 1 32 42 4 1 142 75 UCF 1 1 56 82 3 1 158 99 Cincinnati 1 1 75 44 3 2 167 108 TCU 1 2 91 92 3 3 212 185 Houston 1 2 30 73 2 4 82 123 Arizona St. 0 1 22 30 3 1 131 88 Oklahoma St. 0 2 39 64 3 2 167 125 Baylor 0 2 59 72 2 3 147 101 Kansas 0 2 55 70 1 4 140 119

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 30, TCU 19

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at BYU, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 1 0 37 17 5 0 196 92 Montana 1 0 52 49 4 1 210 137 UC Davis 1 0 28 26 4 1 133 114 N. Arizona 1 0 34 16 3 2 169 99 Cal Poly 1 0 28 7 2 2 87 89 Weber St. 1 0 43 16 2 3 127 96 Idaho 0 1 26 28 3 2 125 102 Idaho St. 0 1 17 37 2 3 148 165 Sacramento St. 0 1 16 34 2 3 138 129 E. Washington 0 1 49 52 1 4 163 191 N. Colorado 0 1 7 28 0 5 60 166 Portland St. 0 1 16 43 0 4 90 214

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

N. Arizona at Montana, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 1 0 45 42 4 1 155 101 Tennessee Tech 2 0 76 35 2 2 104 115 Tennessee St. 2 1 51 53 4 2 136 154 UT Martin 1 1 77 62 3 3 174 175 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 1 48 49 2 4 142 159 Charleston Southern 0 1 9 13 1 3 54 93 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 101 214 E. Illinois 0 1 25 28 1 4 66 155 Gardner-Webb 0 2 38 87 1 5 132 169

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. 24, Lindenwood (Mo.) 20

UT Martin 35, Gardner-Webb 17

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Charleston Southern at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 2 0 84 41 5 0 244 65 Ohio St. 1 0 38 7 4 0 195 27 Oregon 2 0 65 23 5 0 175 85 Penn St. 2 0 48 18 5 0 172 57 Rutgers 1 0 21 18 4 0 140 65 Michigan 2 0 54 48 4 1 124 107 Iowa 1 0 31 14 3 1 128 55 Illinois 1 1 38 45 4 1 136 71 Nebraska 1 1 52 41 4 1 154 61 Southern Cal 1 1 62 48 3 1 137 68 Washington 1 1 42 26 3 2 126 62 Wisconsin 1 1 73 44 3 2 138 113 Michigan St. 1 2 44 93 3 3 119 126 Maryland 0 2 52 69 3 2 167 109 Northwestern 0 1 5 24 2 2 69 63 Minnesota 0 2 38 58 2 3 130 77 Purdue 0 2 16 80 1 4 93 184 UCLA 0 3 37 103 1 4 70 150

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon 31, Michigan St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 27, UCLA 11

Wisconsin 52, Purdue 6

Iowa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Wisconsin at Rutgers, Noon

Washington at Iowa, Noon

Penn St. at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at UCLA, 9 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 2 0 84 48 5 0 210 87 Rhode Island 2 0 67 53 4 1 115 139 Stony Brook 1 0 24 17 4 1 113 96 Villanova 1 0 14 13 4 1 110 81 William & Mary 1 0 49 7 4 1 173 99 Richmond 2 0 47 34 4 2 155 118 New Hampshire 1 0 38 17 3 2 130 128 Maine 1 1 56 71 3 2 123 141 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 86 64 3 3 256 209 Hampton 0 2 51 95 3 3 176 173 Albany (NY) 0 1 20 34 2 3 105 155 Bryant 0 1 17 38 2 3 119 181 Campbell 0 2 26 45 2 3 118 143 Towson 0 1 13 14 1 3 71 102 Elon 0 1 17 27 1 4 92 130 NC A&T 0 2 30 62 1 5 119 238

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 28, New Hampshire 23

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 42, Brown 35

Delaware 42, Monmouth (NJ) 35

Albany (NY) 31, Cornell 10

Richmond 20, NC A&T 17

Rhode Island 46, Hampton 44

Villanova at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Elon, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 2 0 58 34 4 0 134 82 Sam Houston St. 2 0 72 32 5 1 191 143 W. Kentucky 1 0 49 21 3 2 126 126 FIU 1 0 17 10 2 3 138 140 Jacksonville St. 1 0 63 24 2 3 182 172 Louisiana Tech 0 1 10 17 1 3 75 87 Middle Tennessee 0 1 21 49 1 4 80 195 New Mexico St. 0 2 35 61 1 4 98 175 Kennesaw St. 0 1 24 63 0 5 73 180 UTEP 0 2 31 69 0 5 79 163

___

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 41, UTEP 21

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 63, Kennesaw St. 24

Tuesday, Oct. 8

FIU at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

New Mexico St. at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

UTEP at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 3 3 96 121 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 4 83 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 10, Norfolk St. 3

Saturday, Oct. 12

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 1 0 20 17 3 0 81 44 Brown 1 0 31 28 2 1 92 84 Columbia 1 0 34 17 2 1 82 57 Cornell 1 0 47 23 1 2 81 95 Harvard 0 1 28 31 2 1 91 54 Yale 0 1 23 47 2 1 84 100 Penn 0 1 17 20 1 2 66 66 Princeton 0 1 17 34 1 2 67 82

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 28, New Hampshire 23

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 34, Princeton 17

Yale 23, CCSU 22

Bryant 42, Brown 35

Dartmouth 20, Penn 17

Albany (NY) 31, Cornell 10

Friday, Oct. 11

Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Columbia at Wagner, Noon

Dartmouth at Yale, Noon

Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 23 20 3 2 90 121 Ohio 1 0 30 10 3 2 106 115 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 3 115 107 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 3 48 88 Akron 0 1 10 30 1 4 71 201 Kent St. 0 1 33 52 0 5 74 257

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 1 0 52 33 4 1 162 111 Cent. Michigan 1 0 37 34 3 2 150 147 W. Michigan 1 0 45 42 2 3 138 184 Toledo 0 0 0 0 3 1 149 76 N. Illinois 0 1 20 23 3 2 141 96 Ball St. 0 2 76 82 1 4 125 241

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois 34, Umass 20

W. Michigan 45, Ball St. 42

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Ball St. at Kent St., Noon

Toledo at Buffalo, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 1 0 37 10 3 2 163 144 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 3 145 92 SC State 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 109 Howard 0 0 0 0 2 3 107 153 Norfolk St. 0 1 10 37 2 5 106 183 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 5 120 190

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 28, Delaware St. 17

Morgan St. 41, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

Sacred Heart 10, Norfolk St. 3

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 1 0 42 10 4 1 199 103 North Dakota 1 0 72 35 4 1 195 132 South Dakota 1 0 42 13 3 1 142 46 Missouri St. 1 0 38 31 3 2 155 140 Youngstown St. 1 1 52 52 2 4 170 202 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 130 71 Illinois St. 0 1 10 42 3 2 116 140 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 62 87 S. Illinois 0 1 13 42 2 3 113 166 Murray St. 0 1 35 72 1 3 111 150 Indiana St. 0 1 14 21 1 4 82 137

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 21, Indiana St. 14

South Dakota at Murray St., 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Murray St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 1 0 59 14 4 1 222 99 San Jose St. 1 0 17 7 3 1 142 95 Wyoming 1 0 31 19 1 4 82 162 Fresno St. 1 1 52 80 3 2 156 140 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 191 120 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 114 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 2 97 68 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 3 118 118 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 88 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 145 Air Force 0 2 26 48 1 4 57 119 New Mexico 0 1 21 38 1 4 160 219

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 44, UNLV 41

Saturday’s Games

Navy 34, Air Force 7

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

UNLV at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 1 0 47 21 3 2 120 151 CCSU 1 0 27 20 2 3 123 147 Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 2 3 118 132 Wagner 1 1 42 28 3 3 141 132 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 20 27 2 3 81 115 Stonehill 0 1 7 28 1 3 58 131 LIU Brooklyn 0 1 21 47 0 6 90 191

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 23, CCSU 22

Mercyhurst 55, Buffalo State 0

Wagner 28, Stonehill 7

Duquesne 47, LIU Brooklyn 21

St. Francis (Pa.) 28, Delaware St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 12

Mercyhurst at CCSU, Noon

Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Columbia at Wagner, Noon

Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 209 162 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 85

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 1 0 38 35 3 2 149 161 Lafayette 1 0 28 23 3 2 157 133 Holy Cross 1 0 38 7 2 4 163 150 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 3 2 125 117 Lehigh 0 1 35 38 3 2 146 130 Colgate 0 1 7 38 1 5 102 165 Fordham 0 1 23 28 0 6 98 237

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 38, Colgate 7

Lafayette 28, Fordham 23

Saturday, Oct. 12

Georgetown at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 1 0 40 6 5 0 215 30 Davidson 2 0 90 56 4 1 205 128 Dayton 1 0 47 14 3 1 127 55 Drake 2 0 57 31 3 1 95 105 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 34 24 2 3 81 153 Morehead St. 1 1 23 45 3 3 103 163 San Diego 0 1 28 30 2 2 105 99 Presbyterian 0 1 37 48 2 3 151 167 Stetson 0 1 24 34 2 3 107 120 Valparaiso 0 2 8 44 2 4 91 178 Marist 0 2 33 89 0 5 75 210

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake 27, Valparaiso 3

Davidson 42, Marist 19

Butler 40, Morehead St. 6

St. Thomas (Minn.) 34, Stetson 24

Presbyterian at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Davidson at Dayton, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Marist, Noon

Valparaiso at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 1 0 41 34 4 0 188 60 Tennessee 1 0 25 15 4 0 216 28 Texas 1 0 35 13 5 0 225 35 Texas A&M 3 0 95 47 5 1 186 100 LSU 1 0 36 33 4 1 176 108 Missouri 1 1 40 68 4 1 156 89 Oklahoma 1 1 42 46 4 1 143 80 Georgia 1 1 47 53 3 1 129 59 South Carolina 1 1 64 42 3 1 137 68 Arkansas 1 1 41 35 3 2 179 101 Florida 1 1 65 61 2 2 127 109 Kentucky 1 2 38 61 3 2 110 67 Mississippi 0 1 17 20 4 1 237 42 Vanderbilt 0 1 27 30 2 2 148 93 Auburn 0 2 35 51 2 3 167 94 Mississippi St. 0 2 41 80 1 4 137 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 41, Missouri 10

Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

South Carolina at Alabama, Noon

Missouri at Umass, Noon

Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 4:15 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 3 0 70 27 5 0 164 39 ETSU 1 0 34 17 3 2 174 107 Samford 1 0 27 3 2 2 75 93 Furman 1 0 17 16 2 3 109 157 W. Carolina 1 0 21 17 2 3 117 142 Wofford 0 2 20 43 2 3 88 110 The Citadel 0 3 54 89 2 4 150 133 Chattanooga 0 1 3 10 1 3 72 133 VMI 0 1 3 27 0 5 55 194

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 17, The Citadel 16

W. Carolina 21, Wofford 17

Samford 27, VMI 3

Chattanooga at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 1 0 28 24 4 2 152 149 Lamar 0 0 0 0 3 2 106 115 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 101 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 24 28 2 2 169 70 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 2 3 129 170 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 103 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 4 71 188 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 5 69 244 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 4 64 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 1 0 43 14 3 2 168 107 Alabama St. 1 0 26 21 2 2 81 67 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 92 155 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 131 Bethune-Cookman 0 1 21 26 0 5 94 202 MVSU 0 1 21 42 0 5 64 236

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 1 0 31 24 2 2 95 88 Alcorn St. 1 0 42 21 2 3 97 166 Texas Southern 1 1 41 52 1 3 65 141 Prairie View 1 2 69 92 2 3 106 163 Grambling St. 0 1 34 36 3 2 157 144 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 1 0 38 21 3 2 158 160 James Madison 0 0 0 0 4 0 176 70 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 147 111 Appalachian St. 0 1 14 48 2 2 93 143 Georgia St. 0 1 21 38 2 2 93 126 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 103 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 107

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 13 9 3 1 78 80 Texas State 1 0 38 17 3 2 188 125 South Alabama 1 0 48 14 2 3 203 145 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 3 1 148 99 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 87 135 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 134 Troy 0 2 26 51 1 5 124 167

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas State 38, Troy 17

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 1 0 45 17 4 1 200 95 Tarleton St. 1 0 28 14 4 1 128 133 Abilene Christian 2 0 93 54 3 2 192 155 E. Kentucky 1 0 26 7 3 2 106 114 S. Utah 1 0 28 17 2 3 104 152 North Alabama 1 1 39 44 1 5 99 188 Austin Peay 1 2 54 89 2 4 130 198 West Georgia 0 4 63 109 1 4 101 138 Utah Tech 0 1 30 55 0 5 82 235

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay 20, West Georgia 16

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

E. Kentucky at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

West Georgia at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 4 1 162 63 Uconn 3 2 186 110 Umass 1 5 115 188

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois 34, Umass 20

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Missouri at Umass, Noon

Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

