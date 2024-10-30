FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 6 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 6 0 241 80 7 0 283 87 Navy 4 0 186 90 6 1 283 169 Tulane 4 0 185 77 6 2 324 178 Memphis 3 1 150 131 7 1 272 167 North Texas 2 2 174 154 5 3 326 295 East Carolina 2 2 138 154 4 4 243 227 Charlotte 2 2 121 128 3 5 189 274 South Florida 1 2 48 91 3 4 176 210 Tulsa 1 3 83 166 3 5 202 287 UTSA 1 3 130 129 3 5 220 257 Rice 1 3 73 109 2 6 173 200 Temple 1 3 79 146 2 6 167 283 FAU 0 3 68 103 2 5 171 197 UAB 0 4 73 191 1 6 147 263

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Florida at FAU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at UTSA, Noon

Air Force at Army, Noon

Tulsa at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Navy at Rice, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

FAU at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Rice at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Navy at South Florida, Noon

Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 4 0 165 131 8 0 374 172 Pittsburgh 3 0 92 52 7 0 286 154 SMU 4 0 144 80 7 1 313 171 Clemson 5 0 225 107 6 1 294 161 Virginia Tech 3 1 128 72 5 3 246 163 Louisville 3 2 158 152 5 3 293 197 Duke 2 2 85 88 6 2 208 149 Syracuse 2 2 92 112 5 2 216 189 Georgia Tech 3 3 142 152 5 4 249 202 Wake Forest 2 2 105 134 4 4 217 248 Virginia 2 3 120 157 4 4 210 221 Boston College 1 3 90 110 4 4 211 176 NC State 1 3 106 140 4 4 208 249 North Carolina 1 3 119 110 4 4 271 227 Stanford 1 4 81 162 2 6 156 252 Florida St. 1 6 107 191 1 7 119 211 California 0 4 85 94 4 4 212 138

___

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at NC State, Noon

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, Noon

Duke at Miami, Noon

North Carolina at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at SMU, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

California at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Duke at NC State, TBA

Syracuse at Boston College, TBA

Miami at Georgia Tech, TBA

Clemson at Virginia Tech, TBA

Virginia at Pittsburgh, TBA

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 5 0 188 115 8 0 281 157 Iowa St. 4 0 129 72 7 0 222 101 Kansas St. 4 1 156 131 7 1 262 171 Colorado 4 1 182 113 6 2 251 176 Cincinnati 3 2 141 105 5 3 233 169 TCU 3 2 139 133 5 3 260 226 Texas Tech 3 2 171 179 5 3 305 288 West Virginia 3 2 135 141 4 4 230 227 Arizona St. 2 2 98 104 5 2 207 162 Baylor 2 3 177 178 4 4 265 207 Houston 2 3 61 129 3 5 113 179 Utah 1 4 72 99 4 4 182 132 Arizona 1 4 97 144 3 5 187 224 UCF 1 4 128 176 3 5 243 217 Kansas 1 4 155 148 2 6 240 197 Oklahoma St. 0 5 116 178 3 5 244 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

West Virginia at Cincinnati, Noon

Iowa St. at Kansas, TBA

UCF at Arizona St., TBA

Oklahoma St. at TCU, TBA

Colorado at Texas Tech, TBA

BYU at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 4 0 174 55 8 0 333 130 UC Davis 4 0 159 100 7 1 264 188 Montana 3 1 155 124 6 2 313 212 Idaho 3 2 128 140 6 3 227 214 N. Arizona 2 2 101 96 4 4 236 179 Weber St. 2 2 163 136 3 5 247 216 Idaho St. 2 3 152 174 4 5 283 302 Sacramento St. 1 3 122 147 3 5 244 242 Cal Poly 1 3 105 138 2 5 164 220 E. Washington 1 3 150 166 2 6 264 305 Portland St. 1 3 98 152 1 6 172 323 N. Colorado 1 3 45 124 1 7 98 262

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Montana at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 5 0 173 109 8 1 283 168 Tennessee St. 3 1 92 70 6 2 204 185 UT Martin 3 1 174 96 5 3 271 209 Lindenwood (Mo.) 3 2 161 143 4 5 255 253 Tennessee Tech 3 2 128 129 3 5 176 231 W. Illinois 2 2 123 135 3 5 224 349 Gardner-Webb 1 3 104 152 2 6 198 234 Charleston Southern 0 5 79 127 1 7 124 207 E. Illinois 0 4 86 159 1 7 127 286

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

E. Illinois at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 5 0 212 89 8 0 372 113 Oregon 5 0 170 63 8 0 280 125 Penn St. 4 0 109 61 7 0 233 100 Ohio St. 3 1 125 63 6 1 282 83 Illinois 3 2 118 139 6 2 216 165 Iowa 3 2 138 111 5 3 235 152 Michigan 3 2 102 113 5 3 172 172 Minnesota 3 2 131 115 5 3 223 134 Wisconsin 3 2 151 82 5 3 216 151 Nebraska 2 3 90 125 5 3 192 145 Michigan St. 2 3 93 137 4 4 168 170 Washington 2 3 102 114 4 4 186 150 Southern Cal 2 4 179 154 4 4 254 174 Maryland 1 4 114 182 4 4 229 222 Rutgers 1 4 87 151 4 4 206 198 Northwestern 1 4 83 138 3 5 147 177 UCLA 1 4 89 156 2 5 122 203 Purdue 0 4 65 165 1 6 142 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern at Purdue, Noon

Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon

Minnesota at Illinois, Noon

Oregon at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Iowa at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Purdue at Ohio St., TBA

Washington at Penn St., TBA

Michigan at Indiana, TBA

Minnesota at Rutgers, TBA

Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 4 0 117 76 7 1 196 183 Richmond 4 0 116 57 6 2 224 141 Delaware 4 1 165 111 7 1 291 150 Stony Brook 3 1 135 96 6 2 224 175 Villanova 3 1 77 78 6 2 173 146 Hampton 2 2 151 133 5 3 276 211 William & Mary 2 2 124 104 5 3 248 196 Monmouth (NJ) 2 2 155 107 4 4 325 252 New Hampshire 2 2 70 67 4 4 162 178 Towson 2 2 97 107 4 4 183 218 Maine 2 3 126 146 4 4 193 216 Albany (NY) 1 3 72 109 3 5 157 230 Campbell 1 3 75 87 3 5 181 230 Elon 1 3 78 99 2 6 153 202 Bryant 0 4 65 158 2 6 167 301 NC A&T 0 4 54 142 1 7 143 318

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Maine, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 3 0 124 52 5 2 201 157 Jacksonville St. 3 0 159 57 4 3 278 205 Sam Houston St. 4 1 105 73 7 2 224 184 Liberty 3 1 113 85 5 1 189 133 Louisiana Tech 2 3 105 90 3 5 170 160 FIU 2 3 103 94 3 6 224 224 Kennesaw St. 1 2 56 101 1 6 105 218 Middle Tennessee 1 3 76 144 2 6 135 290 New Mexico St. 1 4 94 179 2 6 157 293 UTEP 1 4 88 148 1 7 136 242

___

Tuesday’s Games

FIU 34, New Mexico St. 13

Sam Houston St. 9, Louisiana Tech 3

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Liberty at Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 4 214 216 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 5 158 187

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 9

LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 3 0 88 81 6 0 169 124 Harvard 2 1 111 64 5 1 209 121 Columbia 2 1 78 58 4 2 150 104 Brown 2 1 71 78 3 3 153 165 Yale 1 2 97 101 4 2 196 177 Cornell 1 2 88 84 2 4 156 177 Princeton 1 2 59 96 2 4 116 178 Penn 0 3 44 74 2 4 124 141

___

Friday’s Games

Yale at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn at Brown, Noon

Cornell at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Dartmouth at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Columbia at Harvard, Noon

Brown at Yale, Noon

Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 4 0 179 128 5 3 272 270 Ohio 3 1 124 81 5 3 200 186 Bowling Green 3 1 102 69 4 4 217 176 Miami (Ohio) 3 1 134 71 4 4 182 159 E. Michigan 2 2 125 130 5 3 235 208 Toledo 2 2 84 97 5 3 233 173 Buffalo 2 2 110 130 4 4 177 231 Ball St. 2 2 138 140 3 5 201 323 N. Illinois 1 3 66 68 4 4 187 141 Cent. Michigan 1 3 103 145 3 5 216 258 Akron 1 3 79 112 2 6 140 283 Kent St. 0 4 95 168 0 8 136 373

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at E. Michigan, Noon

Buffalo at Akron, Noon

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 2 0 53 17 6 2 292 165 SC State 1 0 69 35 5 2 221 167 Norfolk St. 1 1 31 57 3 6 150 231 Howard 0 1 20 21 3 5 162 215 Morgan St. 0 1 7 16 3 5 176 140 Delaware St. 0 1 35 69 1 7 155 282

___

Thursday’s Games

NC Central at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Morgan St. at Delaware St., Noon

SC State at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 5 0 179 45 8 1 336 138 Missouri St. 4 0 174 101 6 2 291 210 South Dakota 4 1 187 67 6 2 287 100 S. Dakota St. 3 1 133 46 6 2 263 117 Illinois St. 2 2 102 125 5 3 208 223 North Dakota 2 2 160 124 5 3 283 221 Indiana St. 2 2 86 111 3 5 154 227 Youngstown St. 2 3 123 182 3 6 241 332 N. Iowa 0 4 69 163 2 6 131 250 S. Illinois 0 4 43 131 2 6 143 255 Murray St. 0 5 100 261 1 7 176 339

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Youngstown St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 3 0 119 61 6 1 310 181 Colorado St. 3 0 69 43 5 3 174 196 San Diego St. 2 0 54 48 3 4 156 165 Fresno St. 3 1 109 111 5 3 230 196 UNLV 2 1 133 77 6 2 329 187 San Jose St. 3 2 110 116 5 3 235 204 New Mexico 2 2 129 137 3 5 268 318 Hawaii 1 2 65 68 3 5 172 178 Utah St. 1 3 136 187 2 6 222 332 Wyoming 1 3 94 97 1 7 145 240 Nevada 0 3 65 93 3 6 225 248 Air Force 0 4 76 121 1 6 107 192

___

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Army, Noon

Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

New Mexico at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Nevada at Boise St., TBA

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Air Force, 9:45 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 3 0 133 62 5 2 206 192 Robert Morris 4 0 138 73 5 3 203 163 Wagner 2 1 56 28 4 5 168 191 CCSU 2 1 86 64 3 5 198 211 LIU Brooklyn 2 2 107 120 2 7 176 264 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 4 27 96 2 6 88 184 Stonehill 0 3 48 107 1 6 127 258

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Duquesne, Noon

Wagner at CCSU, Noon

Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon

Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Robert Morris at Duquesne, Noon

Lincoln University (CA) at Mercyhurst, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon

CCSU at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 7 1 305 215 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 4 219 235

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 3 0 91 51 4 5 250 229 Georgetown 2 1 66 58 5 3 191 175 Lehigh 1 1 68 57 4 3 202 187 Bucknell 1 1 58 56 3 5 211 247 Colgate 1 1 45 66 2 6 157 244 Lafayette 1 2 56 74 4 4 216 201 Fordham 0 3 58 80 0 8 133 289

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon

Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 4 0 103 64 5 1 141 138 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 0 149 84 5 3 196 213 Dayton 3 1 90 56 5 2 170 97 Morehead St. 3 1 51 58 5 3 131 176 Davidson 3 2 212 168 5 3 327 240 Butler 2 2 119 92 6 2 294 116 San Diego 2 2 103 91 4 3 180 160 Valparaiso 1 3 39 100 3 5 122 234 Presbyterian 1 4 123 122 3 6 237 241 Stetson 0 3 86 146 2 5 169 232 Marist 0 5 85 179 0 8 127 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Butler, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.

Davidson at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

San Diego at Dayton, Noon

Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M 5 0 167 94 7 1 258 147 Georgia 4 1 149 112 6 1 231 118 Texas 3 1 111 70 7 1 301 92 Tennessee 3 1 86 68 6 1 277 81 LSU 3 1 122 107 6 2 262 182 Alabama 3 2 154 123 6 2 301 149 Arkansas 3 2 128 108 5 3 266 174 Mississippi 2 2 96 66 6 2 316 88 Missouri 2 2 61 119 6 2 222 143 Vanderbilt 2 2 111 105 5 3 256 182 Florida 2 2 130 104 4 3 216 165 South Carolina 2 3 127 105 4 3 200 131 Oklahoma 1 4 68 141 4 4 169 175 Auburn 1 4 89 113 3 5 221 156 Kentucky 1 5 81 153 3 5 153 159 Mississippi St. 0 5 121 213 1 7 217 291

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at Arkansas, Noon

Vanderbilt at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Florida at Texas, Noon

Oklahoma at Missouri, TBA

Mississippi St. at Tennessee, TBA

Georgia at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 4 1 149 116 7 1 277 135 Chattanooga 4 1 129 45 5 3 198 168 ETSU 3 1 99 69 5 3 239 159 W. Carolina 3 1 137 97 4 4 233 222 Samford 2 2 121 97 3 4 169 187 The Citadel 2 4 111 140 4 5 207 184 Furman 1 2 47 109 2 5 139 250 Wofford 1 4 63 120 3 5 131 187 VMI 0 4 39 102 0 8 91 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

W. Carolina at ETSU, Noon

Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 3 0 119 58 6 2 293 187 SE Louisiana 3 1 113 73 4 5 184 261 Lamar 2 1 91 57 5 3 197 172 Nicholls 2 1 54 74 4 4 216 184 Stephen F. Austin 3 2 188 95 5 3 333 137 Houston Christian 1 2 56 114 3 5 185 284 Texas A&M Commerce 1 2 71 71 1 7 162 255 McNeese St. 1 3 86 121 4 5 210 246 Northwestern St. 0 4 48 163 0 9 117 407

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 4 0 160 90 6 2 285 183 Alabama St. 3 1 120 85 4 3 175 131 Florida A&M 2 1 73 54 4 3 140 185 Alabama A&M 1 2 113 84 3 4 205 239 Bethune-Cookman 1 3 70 129 1 7 143 305 MVSU 0 4 69 151 0 8 112 345

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 3 1 111 88 4 4 166 233 Southern U. 3 1 83 81 4 4 154 196 Texas Southern 2 2 84 91 3 4 136 190 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 2 105 107 3 5 223 274 Grambling St. 1 3 97 98 4 4 220 206 Prairie View 1 3 86 113 3 5 185 267

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alcorn St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 3 1 109 105 5 3 229 244 Old Dominion 3 1 129 92 4 4 209 199 Marshall 2 1 110 81 4 3 210 184 James Madison 2 2 104 71 6 2 280 141 Coastal Carolina 1 2 76 110 4 3 223 221 Appalachian St. 1 3 108 160 3 4 187 255 Georgia St. 0 4 81 127 2 5 153 215

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 4 0 114 78 7 1 262 177 Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 89 95 5 2 154 166 Arkansas St. 3 1 105 116 5 3 192 251 South Alabama 3 1 135 58 4 4 290 189 Texas State 2 2 110 73 4 4 260 181 Southern Miss. 0 4 77 137 1 7 143 271 Troy 0 4 66 110 1 7 164 226

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 23, Texas State 17

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon

Marshall at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 4 0 135 68 7 1 235 187 Abilene Christian 4 1 202 155 5 3 301 256 Cent. Arkansas 3 1 137 110 6 2 292 188 S. Utah 3 1 135 93 4 4 211 228 North Alabama 3 2 165 116 3 6 225 260 E. Kentucky 2 2 95 100 4 4 175 207 Austin Peay 2 3 84 123 3 5 160 232 West Georgia 0 6 113 171 2 6 192 213 Utah Tech 0 5 68 198 0 9 120 378

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Tarleton St. at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 7 1 293 97 Uconn 5 3 252 163 Umass 2 6 153 240

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

