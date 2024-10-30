FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|6
|0
|241
|80
|7
|0
|283
|87
|Navy
|4
|0
|186
|90
|6
|1
|283
|169
|Tulane
|4
|0
|185
|77
|6
|2
|324
|178
|Memphis
|3
|1
|150
|131
|7
|1
|272
|167
|North Texas
|2
|2
|174
|154
|5
|3
|326
|295
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|138
|154
|4
|4
|243
|227
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|121
|128
|3
|5
|189
|274
|South Florida
|1
|2
|48
|91
|3
|4
|176
|210
|Tulsa
|1
|3
|83
|166
|3
|5
|202
|287
|UTSA
|1
|3
|130
|129
|3
|5
|220
|257
|Rice
|1
|3
|73
|109
|2
|6
|173
|200
|Temple
|1
|3
|79
|146
|2
|6
|167
|283
|FAU
|0
|3
|68
|103
|2
|5
|171
|197
|UAB
|0
|4
|73
|191
|1
|6
|147
|263
___
Thursday’s Games
Tulane at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
South Florida at FAU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at UTSA, Noon
Air Force at Army, Noon
Tulsa at UAB, 2:30 p.m.
Navy at Rice, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
FAU at East Carolina, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Rice at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Navy at South Florida, Noon
Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.
Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Tulane, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|4
|0
|165
|131
|8
|0
|374
|172
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|92
|52
|7
|0
|286
|154
|SMU
|4
|0
|144
|80
|7
|1
|313
|171
|Clemson
|5
|0
|225
|107
|6
|1
|294
|161
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|128
|72
|5
|3
|246
|163
|Louisville
|3
|2
|158
|152
|5
|3
|293
|197
|Duke
|2
|2
|85
|88
|6
|2
|208
|149
|Syracuse
|2
|2
|92
|112
|5
|2
|216
|189
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|142
|152
|5
|4
|249
|202
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|105
|134
|4
|4
|217
|248
|Virginia
|2
|3
|120
|157
|4
|4
|210
|221
|Boston College
|1
|3
|90
|110
|4
|4
|211
|176
|NC State
|1
|3
|106
|140
|4
|4
|208
|249
|North Carolina
|1
|3
|119
|110
|4
|4
|271
|227
|Stanford
|1
|4
|81
|162
|2
|6
|156
|252
|Florida St.
|1
|6
|107
|191
|1
|7
|119
|211
|California
|0
|4
|85
|94
|4
|4
|212
|138
___
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at NC State, Noon
Virginia Tech at Syracuse, Noon
Duke at Miami, Noon
North Carolina at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at SMU, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
California at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Duke at NC State, TBA
Syracuse at Boston College, TBA
Miami at Georgia Tech, TBA
Clemson at Virginia Tech, TBA
Virginia at Pittsburgh, TBA
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|5
|0
|188
|115
|8
|0
|281
|157
|Iowa St.
|4
|0
|129
|72
|7
|0
|222
|101
|Kansas St.
|4
|1
|156
|131
|7
|1
|262
|171
|Colorado
|4
|1
|182
|113
|6
|2
|251
|176
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|141
|105
|5
|3
|233
|169
|TCU
|3
|2
|139
|133
|5
|3
|260
|226
|Texas Tech
|3
|2
|171
|179
|5
|3
|305
|288
|West Virginia
|3
|2
|135
|141
|4
|4
|230
|227
|Arizona St.
|2
|2
|98
|104
|5
|2
|207
|162
|Baylor
|2
|3
|177
|178
|4
|4
|265
|207
|Houston
|2
|3
|61
|129
|3
|5
|113
|179
|Utah
|1
|4
|72
|99
|4
|4
|182
|132
|Arizona
|1
|4
|97
|144
|3
|5
|187
|224
|UCF
|1
|4
|128
|176
|3
|5
|243
|217
|Kansas
|1
|4
|155
|148
|2
|6
|240
|197
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|5
|116
|178
|3
|5
|244
|239
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
West Virginia at Cincinnati, Noon
Iowa St. at Kansas, TBA
UCF at Arizona St., TBA
Oklahoma St. at TCU, TBA
Colorado at Texas Tech, TBA
BYU at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|174
|55
|8
|0
|333
|130
|UC Davis
|4
|0
|159
|100
|7
|1
|264
|188
|Montana
|3
|1
|155
|124
|6
|2
|313
|212
|Idaho
|3
|2
|128
|140
|6
|3
|227
|214
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|101
|96
|4
|4
|236
|179
|Weber St.
|2
|2
|163
|136
|3
|5
|247
|216
|Idaho St.
|2
|3
|152
|174
|4
|5
|283
|302
|Sacramento St.
|1
|3
|122
|147
|3
|5
|244
|242
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|105
|138
|2
|5
|164
|220
|E. Washington
|1
|3
|150
|166
|2
|6
|264
|305
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|98
|152
|1
|6
|172
|323
|N. Colorado
|1
|3
|45
|124
|1
|7
|98
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Montana at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Montana, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|5
|0
|173
|109
|8
|1
|283
|168
|Tennessee St.
|3
|1
|92
|70
|6
|2
|204
|185
|UT Martin
|3
|1
|174
|96
|5
|3
|271
|209
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|3
|2
|161
|143
|4
|5
|255
|253
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|2
|128
|129
|3
|5
|176
|231
|W. Illinois
|2
|2
|123
|135
|3
|5
|224
|349
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|3
|104
|152
|2
|6
|198
|234
|Charleston Southern
|0
|5
|79
|127
|1
|7
|124
|207
|E. Illinois
|0
|4
|86
|159
|1
|7
|127
|286
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
E. Illinois at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|5
|0
|212
|89
|8
|0
|372
|113
|Oregon
|5
|0
|170
|63
|8
|0
|280
|125
|Penn St.
|4
|0
|109
|61
|7
|0
|233
|100
|Ohio St.
|3
|1
|125
|63
|6
|1
|282
|83
|Illinois
|3
|2
|118
|139
|6
|2
|216
|165
|Iowa
|3
|2
|138
|111
|5
|3
|235
|152
|Michigan
|3
|2
|102
|113
|5
|3
|172
|172
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|131
|115
|5
|3
|223
|134
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|151
|82
|5
|3
|216
|151
|Nebraska
|2
|3
|90
|125
|5
|3
|192
|145
|Michigan St.
|2
|3
|93
|137
|4
|4
|168
|170
|Washington
|2
|3
|102
|114
|4
|4
|186
|150
|Southern Cal
|2
|4
|179
|154
|4
|4
|254
|174
|Maryland
|1
|4
|114
|182
|4
|4
|229
|222
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|87
|151
|4
|4
|206
|198
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|83
|138
|3
|5
|147
|177
|UCLA
|1
|4
|89
|156
|2
|5
|122
|203
|Purdue
|0
|4
|65
|165
|1
|6
|142
|269
___
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern at Purdue, Noon
Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon
Minnesota at Illinois, Noon
Oregon at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Iowa at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Purdue at Ohio St., TBA
Washington at Penn St., TBA
Michigan at Indiana, TBA
Minnesota at Rutgers, TBA
Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|4
|0
|117
|76
|7
|1
|196
|183
|Richmond
|4
|0
|116
|57
|6
|2
|224
|141
|Delaware
|4
|1
|165
|111
|7
|1
|291
|150
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|135
|96
|6
|2
|224
|175
|Villanova
|3
|1
|77
|78
|6
|2
|173
|146
|Hampton
|2
|2
|151
|133
|5
|3
|276
|211
|William & Mary
|2
|2
|124
|104
|5
|3
|248
|196
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|2
|155
|107
|4
|4
|325
|252
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|70
|67
|4
|4
|162
|178
|Towson
|2
|2
|97
|107
|4
|4
|183
|218
|Maine
|2
|3
|126
|146
|4
|4
|193
|216
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|72
|109
|3
|5
|157
|230
|Campbell
|1
|3
|75
|87
|3
|5
|181
|230
|Elon
|1
|3
|78
|99
|2
|6
|153
|202
|Bryant
|0
|4
|65
|158
|2
|6
|167
|301
|NC A&T
|0
|4
|54
|142
|1
|7
|143
|318
___
Saturday’s Games
Villanova at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Elon, 2 p.m.
Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Maine, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|3
|0
|124
|52
|5
|2
|201
|157
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|159
|57
|4
|3
|278
|205
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|105
|73
|7
|2
|224
|184
|Liberty
|3
|1
|113
|85
|5
|1
|189
|133
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|3
|105
|90
|3
|5
|170
|160
|FIU
|2
|3
|103
|94
|3
|6
|224
|224
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|56
|101
|1
|6
|105
|218
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|76
|144
|2
|6
|135
|290
|New Mexico St.
|1
|4
|94
|179
|2
|6
|157
|293
|UTEP
|1
|4
|88
|148
|1
|7
|136
|242
___
Tuesday’s Games
FIU 34, New Mexico St. 13
Sam Houston St. 9, Louisiana Tech 3
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Liberty at Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at UTEP, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|214
|216
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|158
|187
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 9
LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|3
|0
|88
|81
|6
|0
|169
|124
|Harvard
|2
|1
|111
|64
|5
|1
|209
|121
|Columbia
|2
|1
|78
|58
|4
|2
|150
|104
|Brown
|2
|1
|71
|78
|3
|3
|153
|165
|Yale
|1
|2
|97
|101
|4
|2
|196
|177
|Cornell
|1
|2
|88
|84
|2
|4
|156
|177
|Princeton
|1
|2
|59
|96
|2
|4
|116
|178
|Penn
|0
|3
|44
|74
|2
|4
|124
|141
___
Friday’s Games
Yale at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Penn at Brown, Noon
Cornell at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Dartmouth at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Columbia at Harvard, Noon
Brown at Yale, Noon
Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|4
|0
|179
|128
|5
|3
|272
|270
|Ohio
|3
|1
|124
|81
|5
|3
|200
|186
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|102
|69
|4
|4
|217
|176
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|134
|71
|4
|4
|182
|159
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|125
|130
|5
|3
|235
|208
|Toledo
|2
|2
|84
|97
|5
|3
|233
|173
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|110
|130
|4
|4
|177
|231
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|138
|140
|3
|5
|201
|323
|N. Illinois
|1
|3
|66
|68
|4
|4
|187
|141
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|103
|145
|3
|5
|216
|258
|Akron
|1
|3
|79
|112
|2
|6
|140
|283
|Kent St.
|0
|4
|95
|168
|0
|8
|136
|373
___
Saturday’s Games
Toledo at E. Michigan, Noon
Buffalo at Akron, Noon
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|2
|0
|53
|17
|6
|2
|292
|165
|SC State
|1
|0
|69
|35
|5
|2
|221
|167
|Norfolk St.
|1
|1
|31
|57
|3
|6
|150
|231
|Howard
|0
|1
|20
|21
|3
|5
|162
|215
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|7
|16
|3
|5
|176
|140
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|35
|69
|1
|7
|155
|282
___
Thursday’s Games
NC Central at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at Howard, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Morgan St. at Delaware St., Noon
SC State at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|179
|45
|8
|1
|336
|138
|Missouri St.
|4
|0
|174
|101
|6
|2
|291
|210
|South Dakota
|4
|1
|187
|67
|6
|2
|287
|100
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|133
|46
|6
|2
|263
|117
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|102
|125
|5
|3
|208
|223
|North Dakota
|2
|2
|160
|124
|5
|3
|283
|221
|Indiana St.
|2
|2
|86
|111
|3
|5
|154
|227
|Youngstown St.
|2
|3
|123
|182
|3
|6
|241
|332
|N. Iowa
|0
|4
|69
|163
|2
|6
|131
|250
|S. Illinois
|0
|4
|43
|131
|2
|6
|143
|255
|Murray St.
|0
|5
|100
|261
|1
|7
|176
|339
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Murray St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Youngstown St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|119
|61
|6
|1
|310
|181
|Colorado St.
|3
|0
|69
|43
|5
|3
|174
|196
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|54
|48
|3
|4
|156
|165
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|109
|111
|5
|3
|230
|196
|UNLV
|2
|1
|133
|77
|6
|2
|329
|187
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|110
|116
|5
|3
|235
|204
|New Mexico
|2
|2
|129
|137
|3
|5
|268
|318
|Hawaii
|1
|2
|65
|68
|3
|5
|172
|178
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|136
|187
|2
|6
|222
|332
|Wyoming
|1
|3
|94
|97
|1
|7
|145
|240
|Nevada
|0
|3
|65
|93
|3
|6
|225
|248
|Air Force
|0
|4
|76
|121
|1
|6
|107
|192
___
Friday’s Games
San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Army, Noon
Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Hawaii at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
New Mexico at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Nevada at Boise St., TBA
San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Air Force, 9:45 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|3
|0
|133
|62
|5
|2
|206
|192
|Robert Morris
|4
|0
|138
|73
|5
|3
|203
|163
|Wagner
|2
|1
|56
|28
|4
|5
|168
|191
|CCSU
|2
|1
|86
|64
|3
|5
|198
|211
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|2
|107
|120
|2
|7
|176
|264
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|4
|27
|96
|2
|6
|88
|184
|Stonehill
|0
|3
|48
|107
|1
|6
|127
|258
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercyhurst at Duquesne, Noon
Wagner at CCSU, Noon
Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon
Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Robert Morris at Duquesne, Noon
Lincoln University (CA) at Mercyhurst, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon
CCSU at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|305
|215
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|219
|235
___
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|3
|0
|91
|51
|4
|5
|250
|229
|Georgetown
|2
|1
|66
|58
|5
|3
|191
|175
|Lehigh
|1
|1
|68
|57
|4
|3
|202
|187
|Bucknell
|1
|1
|58
|56
|3
|5
|211
|247
|Colgate
|1
|1
|45
|66
|2
|6
|157
|244
|Lafayette
|1
|2
|56
|74
|4
|4
|216
|201
|Fordham
|0
|3
|58
|80
|0
|8
|133
|289
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon
Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|4
|0
|103
|64
|5
|1
|141
|138
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|0
|149
|84
|5
|3
|196
|213
|Dayton
|3
|1
|90
|56
|5
|2
|170
|97
|Morehead St.
|3
|1
|51
|58
|5
|3
|131
|176
|Davidson
|3
|2
|212
|168
|5
|3
|327
|240
|Butler
|2
|2
|119
|92
|6
|2
|294
|116
|San Diego
|2
|2
|103
|91
|4
|3
|180
|160
|Valparaiso
|1
|3
|39
|100
|3
|5
|122
|234
|Presbyterian
|1
|4
|123
|122
|3
|6
|237
|241
|Stetson
|0
|3
|86
|146
|2
|5
|169
|232
|Marist
|0
|5
|85
|179
|0
|8
|127
|300
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Butler, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.
Davidson at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
San Diego at Dayton, Noon
Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|5
|0
|167
|94
|7
|1
|258
|147
|Georgia
|4
|1
|149
|112
|6
|1
|231
|118
|Texas
|3
|1
|111
|70
|7
|1
|301
|92
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|86
|68
|6
|1
|277
|81
|LSU
|3
|1
|122
|107
|6
|2
|262
|182
|Alabama
|3
|2
|154
|123
|6
|2
|301
|149
|Arkansas
|3
|2
|128
|108
|5
|3
|266
|174
|Mississippi
|2
|2
|96
|66
|6
|2
|316
|88
|Missouri
|2
|2
|61
|119
|6
|2
|222
|143
|Vanderbilt
|2
|2
|111
|105
|5
|3
|256
|182
|Florida
|2
|2
|130
|104
|4
|3
|216
|165
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|127
|105
|4
|3
|200
|131
|Oklahoma
|1
|4
|68
|141
|4
|4
|169
|175
|Auburn
|1
|4
|89
|113
|3
|5
|221
|156
|Kentucky
|1
|5
|81
|153
|3
|5
|153
|159
|Mississippi St.
|0
|5
|121
|213
|1
|7
|217
|291
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi at Arkansas, Noon
Vanderbilt at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Florida at Texas, Noon
Oklahoma at Missouri, TBA
Mississippi St. at Tennessee, TBA
Georgia at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|4
|1
|149
|116
|7
|1
|277
|135
|Chattanooga
|4
|1
|129
|45
|5
|3
|198
|168
|ETSU
|3
|1
|99
|69
|5
|3
|239
|159
|W. Carolina
|3
|1
|137
|97
|4
|4
|233
|222
|Samford
|2
|2
|121
|97
|3
|4
|169
|187
|The Citadel
|2
|4
|111
|140
|4
|5
|207
|184
|Furman
|1
|2
|47
|109
|2
|5
|139
|250
|Wofford
|1
|4
|63
|120
|3
|5
|131
|187
|VMI
|0
|4
|39
|102
|0
|8
|91
|269
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Wofford at Samford, 3 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
W. Carolina at ETSU, Noon
Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|3
|0
|119
|58
|6
|2
|293
|187
|SE Louisiana
|3
|1
|113
|73
|4
|5
|184
|261
|Lamar
|2
|1
|91
|57
|5
|3
|197
|172
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|54
|74
|4
|4
|216
|184
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|2
|188
|95
|5
|3
|333
|137
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|56
|114
|3
|5
|185
|284
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|2
|71
|71
|1
|7
|162
|255
|McNeese St.
|1
|3
|86
|121
|4
|5
|210
|246
|Northwestern St.
|0
|4
|48
|163
|0
|9
|117
|407
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|160
|90
|6
|2
|285
|183
|Alabama St.
|3
|1
|120
|85
|4
|3
|175
|131
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|73
|54
|4
|3
|140
|185
|Alabama A&M
|1
|2
|113
|84
|3
|4
|205
|239
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|3
|70
|129
|1
|7
|143
|305
|MVSU
|0
|4
|69
|151
|0
|8
|112
|345
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|111
|88
|4
|4
|166
|233
|Southern U.
|3
|1
|83
|81
|4
|4
|154
|196
|Texas Southern
|2
|2
|84
|91
|3
|4
|136
|190
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|2
|105
|107
|3
|5
|223
|274
|Grambling St.
|1
|3
|97
|98
|4
|4
|220
|206
|Prairie View
|1
|3
|86
|113
|3
|5
|185
|267
___
Saturday’s Games
Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alcorn St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|109
|105
|5
|3
|229
|244
|Old Dominion
|3
|1
|129
|92
|4
|4
|209
|199
|Marshall
|2
|1
|110
|81
|4
|3
|210
|184
|James Madison
|2
|2
|104
|71
|6
|2
|280
|141
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|76
|110
|4
|3
|223
|221
|Appalachian St.
|1
|3
|108
|160
|3
|4
|187
|255
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|81
|127
|2
|5
|153
|215
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|0
|114
|78
|7
|1
|262
|177
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|89
|95
|5
|2
|154
|166
|Arkansas St.
|3
|1
|105
|116
|5
|3
|192
|251
|South Alabama
|3
|1
|135
|58
|4
|4
|290
|189
|Texas State
|2
|2
|110
|73
|4
|4
|260
|181
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|77
|137
|1
|7
|143
|271
|Troy
|0
|4
|66
|110
|1
|7
|164
|226
___
Tuesday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 23, Texas State 17
Friday’s Games
Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon
Marshall at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|4
|0
|135
|68
|7
|1
|235
|187
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|202
|155
|5
|3
|301
|256
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|137
|110
|6
|2
|292
|188
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|135
|93
|4
|4
|211
|228
|North Alabama
|3
|2
|165
|116
|3
|6
|225
|260
|E. Kentucky
|2
|2
|95
|100
|4
|4
|175
|207
|Austin Peay
|2
|3
|84
|123
|3
|5
|160
|232
|West Georgia
|0
|6
|113
|171
|2
|6
|192
|213
|Utah Tech
|0
|5
|68
|198
|0
|9
|120
|378
___
Saturday’s Games
Lincoln University (CA) at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Tarleton St. at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|1
|293
|97
|Uconn
|5
|3
|252
|163
|Umass
|2
|6
|153
|240
___
Friday’s Games
Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
