FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 23, 2024, 10:04 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 6 0 241 80 7 0 283 87
Navy 4 0 186 90 6 0 269 118
Tulane 3 0 140 40 5 2 279 141
Memphis 2 1 117 103 6 1 239 139
North Texas 2 1 137 109 5 2 289 250
Charlotte 2 1 93 95 3 4 161 241
East Carolina 1 2 82 120 3 4 187 193
South Florida 1 2 48 91 3 4 176 210
UTSA 1 2 85 83 3 4 175 211
Temple 1 2 45 90 2 5 133 227
Rice 1 3 73 109 2 5 163 183
FAU 0 3 68 103 2 5 171 197
Tulsa 0 3 37 121 2 5 156 242
UAB 0 4 73 191 1 6 147 263

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Florida at FAU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at UTSA, Noon

Air Force at Army, Noon

Tulsa at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Navy at Rice, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Tulane at North Texas, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at East Rutherford, N.J., Noon

Charlotte at Memphis, Noon

Temple at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

UTSA at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 3 0 129 117 7 0 338 158
Pittsburgh 2 0 51 39 6 0 245 141
Clemson 5 0 225 107 6 1 294 161
SMU 3 0 116 53 6 1 285 144
Duke 2 1 58 60 6 1 181 121
Syracuse 2 1 79 71 5 1 203 148
Virginia Tech 2 1 107 66 4 3 225 157
Georgia Tech 3 2 136 131 5 3 243 181
Louisville 2 2 127 125 4 3 262 170
Virginia 2 2 106 116 4 3 196 180
Boston College 1 2 63 79 4 3 184 145
Wake Forest 1 2 78 110 3 4 190 224
NC State 1 3 106 140 4 4 208 249
Stanford 1 3 57 135 2 5 132 225
Florida St. 1 5 93 155 1 6 105 175
California 0 4 85 94 3 4 168 131
North Carolina 0 3 78 96 3 4 230 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at SMU, TBA

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, TBA

Stanford at NC State, TBA

Duke at Miami, TBA

Louisville at Clemson, TBA

North Carolina at Florida St., TBA

Thursday, Oct. 24

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Louisville at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, Noon

North Carolina at Virginia, Noon

Wake Forest at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

SMU at Duke, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 4 0 151 91 7 0 244 133
Iowa St. 4 0 129 72 7 0 222 101
Kansas St. 3 1 127 104 6 1 233 144
Cincinnati 3 1 118 71 5 2 210 135
Colorado 3 1 148 90 5 2 217 153
Texas Tech 3 1 137 144 5 2 271 253
Arizona St. 2 2 98 104 5 2 207 162
TCU 2 2 104 99 4 3 225 192
West Virginia 2 2 104 115 3 4 199 201
Utah 1 3 58 82 4 3 168 115
Arizona 1 3 71 113 3 4 161 193
Baylor 1 3 139 150 3 4 227 179
UCF 1 3 104 139 3 4 219 180
Houston 1 3 44 115 2 5 96 165
Kansas 1 3 128 119 2 5 213 168
Oklahoma St. 0 4 88 140 3 4 216 201

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 4 0 174 55 8 0 333 130
UC Davis 4 0 159 100 7 1 264 188
Montana 2 1 131 124 5 2 289 212
Idaho 2 2 90 112 5 3 189 186
N. Arizona 2 2 101 96 4 4 236 179
Weber St. 2 2 163 136 3 5 247 216
Sacramento St. 1 2 95 117 3 4 217 212
E. Washington 1 2 122 128 2 5 236 267
N. Colorado 1 2 45 100 1 6 98 238
Idaho St. 1 3 122 147 3 5 253 275
Cal Poly 1 3 105 138 2 5 164 220
Portland St. 1 3 98 152 1 6 172 323

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Montana at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Montana at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 4 0 143 85 7 1 253 144
Tennessee St. 3 1 92 70 6 2 204 185
UT Martin 2 1 122 79 4 3 219 192
W. Illinois 2 1 85 86 3 4 186 300
Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 2 112 105 3 5 206 215
Tennessee Tech 2 2 100 106 2 5 148 208
Gardner-Webb 1 2 80 122 2 5 174 204
Charleston Southern 0 4 56 99 1 6 101 179
E. Illinois 0 3 69 107 1 6 110 234

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Charleston Southern at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 4 0 181 72 7 0 341 96
Oregon 4 0 132 54 7 0 242 116
Penn St. 3 0 81 48 6 0 205 87
Illinois 3 1 109 101 6 1 207 127
Wisconsin 3 1 138 54 5 2 203 123
Ohio St. 2 1 104 46 5 1 261 66
Nebraska 2 2 73 104 5 2 175 124
Iowa 2 2 98 97 4 3 195 138
Michigan 2 2 78 96 4 3 148 155
Michigan St. 2 2 76 113 4 3 151 146
Minnesota 2 2 83 92 4 3 175 111
Washington 2 2 85 83 4 3 169 119
Maryland 1 3 91 134 4 3 206 174
Rutgers 1 3 67 109 4 3 186 156
Northwestern 1 3 69 98 3 4 133 137
Southern Cal 1 4 137 134 3 4 212 154
UCLA 1 4 89 156 2 5 122 203
Purdue 0 4 65 165 1 6 142 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon

Northwestern at Purdue, Noon

Indiana at Michigan St., TBA

Minnesota at Illinois, TBA

Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA

Oregon at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Rutgers at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon

Washington at Indiana, Noon

Illinois at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rhode Island 3 0 93 62 6 1 172 169
Richmond 3 0 75 43 5 2 183 127
Delaware 3 1 137 97 6 1 263 136
Stony Brook 2 1 100 83 5 2 189 162
Villanova 2 1 63 72 5 2 159 140
William & Mary 2 1 111 69 5 2 235 161
Monmouth (NJ) 2 1 141 81 4 3 311 226
New Hampshire 2 1 64 53 4 3 156 164
Maine 2 2 112 122 4 3 179 192
Hampton 1 2 110 112 4 3 235 190
Albany (NY) 1 2 58 81 3 4 143 202
Towson 1 2 71 93 3 4 157 204
Elon 1 2 57 58 2 5 132 161
Bryant 0 3 51 117 2 5 153 260
Campbell 0 3 54 80 2 5 160 223
NC A&T 0 3 47 121 1 6 136 297

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Hampton, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

William & Mary at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Richmond at Bryant, Noon

Towson at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Elon at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.

William & Mary at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Campbell, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 3 0 89 58 5 0 165 106
W. Kentucky 3 0 124 52 5 2 201 157
Jacksonville St. 2 0 117 37 3 3 236 185
Sam Houston St. 3 1 96 70 6 2 215 181
Louisiana Tech 2 2 102 81 3 4 167 151
Middle Tennessee 1 2 56 102 2 5 115 248
New Mexico St. 1 3 81 145 2 5 144 259
FIU 1 3 69 81 2 6 190 211
UTEP 1 4 88 148 1 7 136 242
Kennesaw St. 0 2 29 77 0 6 78 194

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Mexico St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Sam Houston St. 10, FIU 7

Louisiana Tech 14, UTEP 10

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 4 163 199
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 3 5 127 173

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon

Saturday, Oct. 26

Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart, Noon

Colgate at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 2 0 64 60 5 0 145 103
Columbia 2 0 57 34 4 1 129 80
Harvard 1 1 66 51 4 1 164 108
Brown 1 1 48 57 2 3 130 144
Cornell 1 1 67 61 2 3 135 154
Princeton 1 1 46 51 2 3 103 133
Yale 0 2 66 91 3 2 165 167
Penn 0 2 34 43 2 3 114 110

___

Friday’s Games

Yale at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn at Brown, Noon

Cornell at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Yale at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Cornell at Brown, Noon

Dartmouth at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 94 83 4 3 161 184
Ohio 2 1 77 65 4 3 153 170
Bowling Green 2 1 61 43 3 4 176 150
Miami (Ohio) 2 1 88 64 3 4 136 152
Akron 0 3 54 91 1 6 115 262
Kent St. 0 3 74 116 0 7 115 321

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 3 0 127 107 4 3 220 249
E. Michigan 2 1 104 105 5 2 214 183
Toledo 2 1 58 56 5 2 207 132
N. Illinois 1 2 43 43 4 3 164 116
Cent. Michigan 1 2 96 99 3 4 209 212
Ball St. 1 2 113 117 2 5 176 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at E. Michigan, Noon

Buffalo at Akron, Noon

Saturday, Oct. 26

Buffalo at Ohio, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 1 0 37 10 5 2 276 158
SC State 0 0 0 0 4 2 152 132
Howard 0 0 0 0 3 4 142 194
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 169 124
Norfolk St. 0 1 10 37 2 6 129 211
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 6 120 213

___

Thursday’s Games

NC Central at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Howard at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 4 0 120 39 7 1 277 132
South Dakota 4 0 170 47 6 1 270 80
Missouri St. 3 0 125 59 5 2 242 168
North Dakota 2 1 120 83 5 2 243 180
S. Dakota St. 2 1 113 29 5 2 243 100
Illinois St. 2 2 102 125 5 3 208 223
Indiana St. 1 2 66 94 2 5 134 210
Youngstown St. 1 3 82 142 2 6 200 292
N. Iowa 0 3 27 114 2 5 89 201
S. Illinois 0 3 26 111 2 5 126 235
Murray St. 0 4 94 202 1 6 170 280

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UNLV 2 0 109 48 6 1 305 158
Boise St. 2 0 90 37 5 1 281 157
Colorado St. 2 0 52 37 4 3 157 190
San Diego St. 2 0 54 48 3 3 130 136
San Jose St. 3 1 100 83 5 2 225 171
Fresno St. 2 1 76 101 4 3 197 186
New Mexico 2 1 123 120 3 4 262 301
Wyoming 1 2 69 70 1 6 120 213
Nevada 0 2 52 59 3 5 212 214
Hawaii 0 2 31 55 2 5 138 165
Air Force 0 4 76 121 1 6 107 192
Utah St. 0 3 109 162 1 6 195 307

___

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Army, Noon

Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Boise St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

New Mexico at Colorado St., 5 p.m.

Utah St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m.

Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 2 0 85 28 4 2 158 158
Robert Morris 3 0 121 73 4 3 186 163
CCSU 2 0 65 40 3 4 177 187
Wagner 2 1 56 28 4 4 161 156
LIU Brooklyn 1 2 83 99 1 7 152 243
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 3 27 79 2 5 88 167
Stonehill 0 2 14 59 1 5 93 210

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon

Mercyhurst at Duquesne, Noon

Wagner at CCSU, Noon

Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

CCSU at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart, Noon

Duquesne at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 6 1 276 189
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 3 212 191

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.

Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 1 0 38 35 3 4 191 226
Holy Cross 2 0 57 23 3 5 216 201
Georgetown 1 1 45 38 4 3 170 155
Lafayette 1 1 28 40 4 3 188 167
Colgate 1 1 45 66 2 5 140 193
Lehigh 0 1 35 38 3 3 169 168
Fordham 0 2 39 47 0 7 114 256

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Fordham at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 1:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dayton 3 0 84 42 5 1 164 83
Drake 4 0 103 64 5 1 141 138
St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 0 115 70 4 3 162 199
Davidson 3 1 174 120 5 2 289 192
San Diego 2 1 89 57 4 2 166 126
Morehead St. 2 1 37 52 4 3 117 170
Butler 1 2 71 54 5 2 246 78
Stetson 0 2 72 104 2 4 155 190
Valparaiso 0 3 22 86 2 5 105 220
Presbyterian 0 4 81 108 2 6 195 227
Marist 0 4 71 162 0 7 113 283

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Stetson at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.

Davidson at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Morehead St. at Dayton, Noon

Valparaiso at Marist, Noon

Butler at Davidson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Stetson, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
LSU 3 0 99 69 6 1 239 144
Texas A&M 4 0 129 71 6 1 220 124
Georgia 4 1 149 112 6 1 231 118
Tennessee 3 1 86 68 6 1 277 81
Missouri 2 1 61 85 6 1 222 109
Texas 2 1 84 46 6 1 274 68
Vanderbilt 2 1 87 78 5 2 232 155
Alabama 2 2 120 123 5 2 267 149
Arkansas 2 2 70 83 4 3 208 149
Florida 2 2 130 104 4 3 216 165
South Carolina 2 3 127 105 4 3 200 131
Mississippi 1 2 70 52 5 2 290 74
Oklahoma 1 3 54 115 4 3 155 149
Kentucky 1 4 71 129 3 4 143 135
Auburn 0 4 65 103 2 5 197 146
Mississippi St. 0 4 96 155 1 6 192 233

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at Arkansas, TBA

Vanderbilt at Auburn, TBA

Texas A&M at South Carolina, TBA

Kentucky at Tennessee, TBA

Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Oklahoma at Mississippi, Noon

Arkansas at Mississippi St., 12:45 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Carolina 3 0 103 53 4 3 199 178
Mercer 3 1 105 82 6 1 233 101
Chattanooga 3 1 98 35 4 3 167 158
ETSU 2 1 75 62 4 3 215 152
Samford 2 1 110 69 3 3 158 159
Furman 1 2 47 109 2 5 139 250
Wofford 1 3 56 96 3 4 124 163
The Citadel 1 4 83 129 3 5 179 173
VMI 0 3 29 71 0 7 81 238

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

ETSU at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Samford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 2 0 85 27 5 2 259 156
SE Louisiana 3 0 82 39 4 4 153 227
Lamar 1 1 49 47 4 3 155 162
Stephen F. Austin 2 2 133 89 4 3 278 131
Houston Christian 1 1 50 59 3 4 179 229
Nicholls 1 1 30 55 3 4 192 165
McNeese St. 1 2 67 97 4 4 191 222
Texas A&M Commerce 1 2 71 71 1 6 135 221
Northwestern St. 0 3 38 121 0 8 107 365

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Lamar at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 3 0 123 73 5 2 248 166
Alabama St. 2 1 93 66 3 3 148 112
Alabama A&M 1 1 94 57 3 3 186 212
Florida A&M 1 1 49 48 3 3 116 179
Bethune-Cookman 1 2 53 92 1 6 126 268
MVSU 0 3 48 116 0 7 91 310

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 3 0 77 57 4 3 148 172
Alcorn St. 3 1 111 88 4 4 166 233
Grambling St. 1 2 80 74 4 3 203 182
Texas Southern 1 2 60 74 2 4 112 173
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 2 70 86 2 5 188 253
Prairie View 1 3 86 113 2 5 151 240

___

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alcorn St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Southern 3 0 90 58 5 2 210 197
Marshall 2 1 110 81 4 3 210 184
Old Dominion 2 1 82 73 3 4 162 180
James Madison 1 2 72 56 5 2 248 126
Coastal Carolina 1 2 76 110 4 3 223 221
Appalachian St. 0 3 75 134 2 4 154 229
Georgia St. 0 3 55 94 2 4 127 182

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 0 91 61 6 1 239 160
Louisiana-Monroe 3 0 72 49 5 1 137 120
Arkansas St. 2 1 71 85 4 3 158 220
Texas State 2 1 93 50 4 3 243 158
South Alabama 2 1 89 41 3 4 244 172
Southern Miss. 0 3 62 105 1 6 128 239
Troy 0 3 35 76 1 6 133 192

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 1 p.m.

Southern Miss. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 3 0 108 51 6 1 208 170
Abilene Christian 4 1 202 155 5 3 301 256
North Alabama 3 1 146 92 3 5 206 236
Cent. Arkansas 2 1 113 91 5 2 268 169
S. Utah 2 1 107 76 3 4 183 211
Austin Peay 2 2 67 96 3 4 143 205
E. Kentucky 1 2 67 83 3 4 147 190
West Georgia 0 5 96 143 2 5 175 185
Utah Tech 0 4 51 170 0 8 103 350

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

S. Utah at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 6 1 242 83
Uconn 4 3 235 153
Umass 1 6 118 233

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Navy vs. Notre Dame at East Rutherford, N.J., Noon

Rice at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

