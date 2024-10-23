FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 6 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 6 0 241 80 7 0 283 87 Navy 4 0 186 90 6 0 269 118 Tulane 3 0 140 40 5 2 279 141 Memphis 2 1 117 103 6 1 239 139 North Texas 2 1 137 109 5 2 289 250 Charlotte 2 1 93 95 3 4 161 241 East Carolina 1 2 82 120 3 4 187 193 South Florida 1 2 48 91 3 4 176 210 UTSA 1 2 85 83 3 4 175 211 Temple 1 2 45 90 2 5 133 227 Rice 1 3 73 109 2 5 163 183 FAU 0 3 68 103 2 5 171 197 Tulsa 0 3 37 121 2 5 156 242 UAB 0 4 73 191 1 6 147 263

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Florida at FAU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at UTSA, Noon

Air Force at Army, Noon

Tulsa at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Navy at Rice, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Tulane at North Texas, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at East Rutherford, N.J., Noon

Charlotte at Memphis, Noon

Temple at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

UTSA at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 3 0 129 117 7 0 338 158 Pittsburgh 2 0 51 39 6 0 245 141 Clemson 5 0 225 107 6 1 294 161 SMU 3 0 116 53 6 1 285 144 Duke 2 1 58 60 6 1 181 121 Syracuse 2 1 79 71 5 1 203 148 Virginia Tech 2 1 107 66 4 3 225 157 Georgia Tech 3 2 136 131 5 3 243 181 Louisville 2 2 127 125 4 3 262 170 Virginia 2 2 106 116 4 3 196 180 Boston College 1 2 63 79 4 3 184 145 Wake Forest 1 2 78 110 3 4 190 224 NC State 1 3 106 140 4 4 208 249 Stanford 1 3 57 135 2 5 132 225 Florida St. 1 5 93 155 1 6 105 175 California 0 4 85 94 3 4 168 131 North Carolina 0 3 78 96 3 4 230 213

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at SMU, TBA

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, TBA

Stanford at NC State, TBA

Duke at Miami, TBA

Louisville at Clemson, TBA

North Carolina at Florida St., TBA

Thursday, Oct. 24

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Louisville at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, Noon

North Carolina at Virginia, Noon

Wake Forest at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

SMU at Duke, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 4 0 151 91 7 0 244 133 Iowa St. 4 0 129 72 7 0 222 101 Kansas St. 3 1 127 104 6 1 233 144 Cincinnati 3 1 118 71 5 2 210 135 Colorado 3 1 148 90 5 2 217 153 Texas Tech 3 1 137 144 5 2 271 253 Arizona St. 2 2 98 104 5 2 207 162 TCU 2 2 104 99 4 3 225 192 West Virginia 2 2 104 115 3 4 199 201 Utah 1 3 58 82 4 3 168 115 Arizona 1 3 71 113 3 4 161 193 Baylor 1 3 139 150 3 4 227 179 UCF 1 3 104 139 3 4 219 180 Houston 1 3 44 115 2 5 96 165 Kansas 1 3 128 119 2 5 213 168 Oklahoma St. 0 4 88 140 3 4 216 201

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 4 0 174 55 8 0 333 130 UC Davis 4 0 159 100 7 1 264 188 Montana 2 1 131 124 5 2 289 212 Idaho 2 2 90 112 5 3 189 186 N. Arizona 2 2 101 96 4 4 236 179 Weber St. 2 2 163 136 3 5 247 216 Sacramento St. 1 2 95 117 3 4 217 212 E. Washington 1 2 122 128 2 5 236 267 N. Colorado 1 2 45 100 1 6 98 238 Idaho St. 1 3 122 147 3 5 253 275 Cal Poly 1 3 105 138 2 5 164 220 Portland St. 1 3 98 152 1 6 172 323

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Montana at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Montana at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 4 0 143 85 7 1 253 144 Tennessee St. 3 1 92 70 6 2 204 185 UT Martin 2 1 122 79 4 3 219 192 W. Illinois 2 1 85 86 3 4 186 300 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 2 112 105 3 5 206 215 Tennessee Tech 2 2 100 106 2 5 148 208 Gardner-Webb 1 2 80 122 2 5 174 204 Charleston Southern 0 4 56 99 1 6 101 179 E. Illinois 0 3 69 107 1 6 110 234

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Charleston Southern at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 4 0 181 72 7 0 341 96 Oregon 4 0 132 54 7 0 242 116 Penn St. 3 0 81 48 6 0 205 87 Illinois 3 1 109 101 6 1 207 127 Wisconsin 3 1 138 54 5 2 203 123 Ohio St. 2 1 104 46 5 1 261 66 Nebraska 2 2 73 104 5 2 175 124 Iowa 2 2 98 97 4 3 195 138 Michigan 2 2 78 96 4 3 148 155 Michigan St. 2 2 76 113 4 3 151 146 Minnesota 2 2 83 92 4 3 175 111 Washington 2 2 85 83 4 3 169 119 Maryland 1 3 91 134 4 3 206 174 Rutgers 1 3 67 109 4 3 186 156 Northwestern 1 3 69 98 3 4 133 137 Southern Cal 1 4 137 134 3 4 212 154 UCLA 1 4 89 156 2 5 122 203 Purdue 0 4 65 165 1 6 142 269

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon

Northwestern at Purdue, Noon

Indiana at Michigan St., TBA

Minnesota at Illinois, TBA

Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA

Oregon at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Rutgers at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon

Washington at Indiana, Noon

Illinois at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 3 0 93 62 6 1 172 169 Richmond 3 0 75 43 5 2 183 127 Delaware 3 1 137 97 6 1 263 136 Stony Brook 2 1 100 83 5 2 189 162 Villanova 2 1 63 72 5 2 159 140 William & Mary 2 1 111 69 5 2 235 161 Monmouth (NJ) 2 1 141 81 4 3 311 226 New Hampshire 2 1 64 53 4 3 156 164 Maine 2 2 112 122 4 3 179 192 Hampton 1 2 110 112 4 3 235 190 Albany (NY) 1 2 58 81 3 4 143 202 Towson 1 2 71 93 3 4 157 204 Elon 1 2 57 58 2 5 132 161 Bryant 0 3 51 117 2 5 153 260 Campbell 0 3 54 80 2 5 160 223 NC A&T 0 3 47 121 1 6 136 297

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Hampton, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

William & Mary at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Richmond at Bryant, Noon

Towson at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Elon at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.

William & Mary at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Campbell, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 3 0 89 58 5 0 165 106 W. Kentucky 3 0 124 52 5 2 201 157 Jacksonville St. 2 0 117 37 3 3 236 185 Sam Houston St. 3 1 96 70 6 2 215 181 Louisiana Tech 2 2 102 81 3 4 167 151 Middle Tennessee 1 2 56 102 2 5 115 248 New Mexico St. 1 3 81 145 2 5 144 259 FIU 1 3 69 81 2 6 190 211 UTEP 1 4 88 148 1 7 136 242 Kennesaw St. 0 2 29 77 0 6 78 194

Tuesday’s Games

New Mexico St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Sam Houston St. 10, FIU 7

Louisiana Tech 14, UTEP 10

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 4 163 199 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 3 5 127 173

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon

Saturday, Oct. 26

Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart, Noon

Colgate at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 2 0 64 60 5 0 145 103 Columbia 2 0 57 34 4 1 129 80 Harvard 1 1 66 51 4 1 164 108 Brown 1 1 48 57 2 3 130 144 Cornell 1 1 67 61 2 3 135 154 Princeton 1 1 46 51 2 3 103 133 Yale 0 2 66 91 3 2 165 167 Penn 0 2 34 43 2 3 114 110

Friday’s Games

Yale at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn at Brown, Noon

Cornell at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Yale at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Cornell at Brown, Noon

Dartmouth at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 2 1 94 83 4 3 161 184 Ohio 2 1 77 65 4 3 153 170 Bowling Green 2 1 61 43 3 4 176 150 Miami (Ohio) 2 1 88 64 3 4 136 152 Akron 0 3 54 91 1 6 115 262 Kent St. 0 3 74 116 0 7 115 321

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 3 0 127 107 4 3 220 249 E. Michigan 2 1 104 105 5 2 214 183 Toledo 2 1 58 56 5 2 207 132 N. Illinois 1 2 43 43 4 3 164 116 Cent. Michigan 1 2 96 99 3 4 209 212 Ball St. 1 2 113 117 2 5 176 300

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at E. Michigan, Noon

Buffalo at Akron, Noon

Saturday, Oct. 26

Buffalo at Ohio, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 1 0 37 10 5 2 276 158 SC State 0 0 0 0 4 2 152 132 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 4 142 194 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 169 124 Norfolk St. 0 1 10 37 2 6 129 211 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 6 120 213

Thursday’s Games

NC Central at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Howard at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 4 0 120 39 7 1 277 132 South Dakota 4 0 170 47 6 1 270 80 Missouri St. 3 0 125 59 5 2 242 168 North Dakota 2 1 120 83 5 2 243 180 S. Dakota St. 2 1 113 29 5 2 243 100 Illinois St. 2 2 102 125 5 3 208 223 Indiana St. 1 2 66 94 2 5 134 210 Youngstown St. 1 3 82 142 2 6 200 292 N. Iowa 0 3 27 114 2 5 89 201 S. Illinois 0 3 26 111 2 5 126 235 Murray St. 0 4 94 202 1 6 170 280

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 2 0 109 48 6 1 305 158 Boise St. 2 0 90 37 5 1 281 157 Colorado St. 2 0 52 37 4 3 157 190 San Diego St. 2 0 54 48 3 3 130 136 San Jose St. 3 1 100 83 5 2 225 171 Fresno St. 2 1 76 101 4 3 197 186 New Mexico 2 1 123 120 3 4 262 301 Wyoming 1 2 69 70 1 6 120 213 Nevada 0 2 52 59 3 5 212 214 Hawaii 0 2 31 55 2 5 138 165 Air Force 0 4 76 121 1 6 107 192 Utah St. 0 3 109 162 1 6 195 307

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Army, Noon

Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Boise St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

New Mexico at Colorado St., 5 p.m.

Utah St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m.

Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 2 0 85 28 4 2 158 158 Robert Morris 3 0 121 73 4 3 186 163 CCSU 2 0 65 40 3 4 177 187 Wagner 2 1 56 28 4 4 161 156 LIU Brooklyn 1 2 83 99 1 7 152 243 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 3 27 79 2 5 88 167 Stonehill 0 2 14 59 1 5 93 210

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon

Mercyhurst at Duquesne, Noon

Wagner at CCSU, Noon

Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

CCSU at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart, Noon

Duquesne at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 6 1 276 189 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 3 212 191

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.

Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 1 0 38 35 3 4 191 226 Holy Cross 2 0 57 23 3 5 216 201 Georgetown 1 1 45 38 4 3 170 155 Lafayette 1 1 28 40 4 3 188 167 Colgate 1 1 45 66 2 5 140 193 Lehigh 0 1 35 38 3 3 169 168 Fordham 0 2 39 47 0 7 114 256

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Fordham at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 1:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dayton 3 0 84 42 5 1 164 83 Drake 4 0 103 64 5 1 141 138 St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 0 115 70 4 3 162 199 Davidson 3 1 174 120 5 2 289 192 San Diego 2 1 89 57 4 2 166 126 Morehead St. 2 1 37 52 4 3 117 170 Butler 1 2 71 54 5 2 246 78 Stetson 0 2 72 104 2 4 155 190 Valparaiso 0 3 22 86 2 5 105 220 Presbyterian 0 4 81 108 2 6 195 227 Marist 0 4 71 162 0 7 113 283

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Stetson at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.

Davidson at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Morehead St. at Dayton, Noon

Valparaiso at Marist, Noon

Butler at Davidson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Stetson, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA LSU 3 0 99 69 6 1 239 144 Texas A&M 4 0 129 71 6 1 220 124 Georgia 4 1 149 112 6 1 231 118 Tennessee 3 1 86 68 6 1 277 81 Missouri 2 1 61 85 6 1 222 109 Texas 2 1 84 46 6 1 274 68 Vanderbilt 2 1 87 78 5 2 232 155 Alabama 2 2 120 123 5 2 267 149 Arkansas 2 2 70 83 4 3 208 149 Florida 2 2 130 104 4 3 216 165 South Carolina 2 3 127 105 4 3 200 131 Mississippi 1 2 70 52 5 2 290 74 Oklahoma 1 3 54 115 4 3 155 149 Kentucky 1 4 71 129 3 4 143 135 Auburn 0 4 65 103 2 5 197 146 Mississippi St. 0 4 96 155 1 6 192 233

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at Arkansas, TBA

Vanderbilt at Auburn, TBA

Texas A&M at South Carolina, TBA

Kentucky at Tennessee, TBA

Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Oklahoma at Mississippi, Noon

Arkansas at Mississippi St., 12:45 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Carolina 3 0 103 53 4 3 199 178 Mercer 3 1 105 82 6 1 233 101 Chattanooga 3 1 98 35 4 3 167 158 ETSU 2 1 75 62 4 3 215 152 Samford 2 1 110 69 3 3 158 159 Furman 1 2 47 109 2 5 139 250 Wofford 1 3 56 96 3 4 124 163 The Citadel 1 4 83 129 3 5 179 173 VMI 0 3 29 71 0 7 81 238

Saturday’s Games

Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

ETSU at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Samford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 2 0 85 27 5 2 259 156 SE Louisiana 3 0 82 39 4 4 153 227 Lamar 1 1 49 47 4 3 155 162 Stephen F. Austin 2 2 133 89 4 3 278 131 Houston Christian 1 1 50 59 3 4 179 229 Nicholls 1 1 30 55 3 4 192 165 McNeese St. 1 2 67 97 4 4 191 222 Texas A&M Commerce 1 2 71 71 1 6 135 221 Northwestern St. 0 3 38 121 0 8 107 365

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Lamar at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 3 0 123 73 5 2 248 166 Alabama St. 2 1 93 66 3 3 148 112 Alabama A&M 1 1 94 57 3 3 186 212 Florida A&M 1 1 49 48 3 3 116 179 Bethune-Cookman 1 2 53 92 1 6 126 268 MVSU 0 3 48 116 0 7 91 310

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 3 0 77 57 4 3 148 172 Alcorn St. 3 1 111 88 4 4 166 233 Grambling St. 1 2 80 74 4 3 203 182 Texas Southern 1 2 60 74 2 4 112 173 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 2 70 86 2 5 188 253 Prairie View 1 3 86 113 2 5 151 240

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alcorn St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 3 0 90 58 5 2 210 197 Marshall 2 1 110 81 4 3 210 184 Old Dominion 2 1 82 73 3 4 162 180 James Madison 1 2 72 56 5 2 248 126 Coastal Carolina 1 2 76 110 4 3 223 221 Appalachian St. 0 3 75 134 2 4 154 229 Georgia St. 0 3 55 94 2 4 127 182

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 3 0 91 61 6 1 239 160 Louisiana-Monroe 3 0 72 49 5 1 137 120 Arkansas St. 2 1 71 85 4 3 158 220 Texas State 2 1 93 50 4 3 243 158 South Alabama 2 1 89 41 3 4 244 172 Southern Miss. 0 3 62 105 1 6 128 239 Troy 0 3 35 76 1 6 133 192

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 1 p.m.

Southern Miss. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 3 0 108 51 6 1 208 170 Abilene Christian 4 1 202 155 5 3 301 256 North Alabama 3 1 146 92 3 5 206 236 Cent. Arkansas 2 1 113 91 5 2 268 169 S. Utah 2 1 107 76 3 4 183 211 Austin Peay 2 2 67 96 3 4 143 205 E. Kentucky 1 2 67 83 3 4 147 190 West Georgia 0 5 96 143 2 5 175 185 Utah Tech 0 4 51 170 0 8 103 350

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

S. Utah at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 6 1 242 83 Uconn 4 3 235 153 Umass 1 6 118 233

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Navy vs. Notre Dame at East Rutherford, N.J., Noon

Rice at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

