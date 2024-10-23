FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|6
|0
|241
|80
|7
|0
|283
|87
|Navy
|4
|0
|186
|90
|6
|0
|269
|118
|Tulane
|3
|0
|140
|40
|5
|2
|279
|141
|Memphis
|2
|1
|117
|103
|6
|1
|239
|139
|North Texas
|2
|1
|137
|109
|5
|2
|289
|250
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|93
|95
|3
|4
|161
|241
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|82
|120
|3
|4
|187
|193
|South Florida
|1
|2
|48
|91
|3
|4
|176
|210
|UTSA
|1
|2
|85
|83
|3
|4
|175
|211
|Temple
|1
|2
|45
|90
|2
|5
|133
|227
|Rice
|1
|3
|73
|109
|2
|5
|163
|183
|FAU
|0
|3
|68
|103
|2
|5
|171
|197
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|37
|121
|2
|5
|156
|242
|UAB
|0
|4
|73
|191
|1
|6
|147
|263
___
Thursday’s Games
Tulane at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
South Florida at FAU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at UTSA, Noon
Air Force at Army, Noon
Tulsa at UAB, 2:30 p.m.
Navy at Rice, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Tulane at North Texas, Noon
Navy vs. Notre Dame at East Rutherford, N.J., Noon
Charlotte at Memphis, Noon
Temple at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
UTSA at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|3
|0
|129
|117
|7
|0
|338
|158
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|51
|39
|6
|0
|245
|141
|Clemson
|5
|0
|225
|107
|6
|1
|294
|161
|SMU
|3
|0
|116
|53
|6
|1
|285
|144
|Duke
|2
|1
|58
|60
|6
|1
|181
|121
|Syracuse
|2
|1
|79
|71
|5
|1
|203
|148
|Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|107
|66
|4
|3
|225
|157
|Georgia Tech
|3
|2
|136
|131
|5
|3
|243
|181
|Louisville
|2
|2
|127
|125
|4
|3
|262
|170
|Virginia
|2
|2
|106
|116
|4
|3
|196
|180
|Boston College
|1
|2
|63
|79
|4
|3
|184
|145
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|78
|110
|3
|4
|190
|224
|NC State
|1
|3
|106
|140
|4
|4
|208
|249
|Stanford
|1
|3
|57
|135
|2
|5
|132
|225
|Florida St.
|1
|5
|93
|155
|1
|6
|105
|175
|California
|0
|4
|85
|94
|3
|4
|168
|131
|North Carolina
|0
|3
|78
|96
|3
|4
|230
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at SMU, TBA
Virginia Tech at Syracuse, TBA
Stanford at NC State, TBA
Duke at Miami, TBA
Louisville at Clemson, TBA
North Carolina at Florida St., TBA
Thursday, Oct. 24
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Louisville at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, Noon
North Carolina at Virginia, Noon
Wake Forest at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 7 p.m.
SMU at Duke, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|4
|0
|151
|91
|7
|0
|244
|133
|Iowa St.
|4
|0
|129
|72
|7
|0
|222
|101
|Kansas St.
|3
|1
|127
|104
|6
|1
|233
|144
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|118
|71
|5
|2
|210
|135
|Colorado
|3
|1
|148
|90
|5
|2
|217
|153
|Texas Tech
|3
|1
|137
|144
|5
|2
|271
|253
|Arizona St.
|2
|2
|98
|104
|5
|2
|207
|162
|TCU
|2
|2
|104
|99
|4
|3
|225
|192
|West Virginia
|2
|2
|104
|115
|3
|4
|199
|201
|Utah
|1
|3
|58
|82
|4
|3
|168
|115
|Arizona
|1
|3
|71
|113
|3
|4
|161
|193
|Baylor
|1
|3
|139
|150
|3
|4
|227
|179
|UCF
|1
|3
|104
|139
|3
|4
|219
|180
|Houston
|1
|3
|44
|115
|2
|5
|96
|165
|Kansas
|1
|3
|128
|119
|2
|5
|213
|168
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|4
|88
|140
|3
|4
|216
|201
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|174
|55
|8
|0
|333
|130
|UC Davis
|4
|0
|159
|100
|7
|1
|264
|188
|Montana
|2
|1
|131
|124
|5
|2
|289
|212
|Idaho
|2
|2
|90
|112
|5
|3
|189
|186
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|101
|96
|4
|4
|236
|179
|Weber St.
|2
|2
|163
|136
|3
|5
|247
|216
|Sacramento St.
|1
|2
|95
|117
|3
|4
|217
|212
|E. Washington
|1
|2
|122
|128
|2
|5
|236
|267
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|45
|100
|1
|6
|98
|238
|Idaho St.
|1
|3
|122
|147
|3
|5
|253
|275
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|105
|138
|2
|5
|164
|220
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|98
|152
|1
|6
|172
|323
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Montana at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Montana at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|4
|0
|143
|85
|7
|1
|253
|144
|Tennessee St.
|3
|1
|92
|70
|6
|2
|204
|185
|UT Martin
|2
|1
|122
|79
|4
|3
|219
|192
|W. Illinois
|2
|1
|85
|86
|3
|4
|186
|300
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|2
|112
|105
|3
|5
|206
|215
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|2
|100
|106
|2
|5
|148
|208
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|2
|80
|122
|2
|5
|174
|204
|Charleston Southern
|0
|4
|56
|99
|1
|6
|101
|179
|E. Illinois
|0
|3
|69
|107
|1
|6
|110
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Charleston Southern at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|4
|0
|181
|72
|7
|0
|341
|96
|Oregon
|4
|0
|132
|54
|7
|0
|242
|116
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|81
|48
|6
|0
|205
|87
|Illinois
|3
|1
|109
|101
|6
|1
|207
|127
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|138
|54
|5
|2
|203
|123
|Ohio St.
|2
|1
|104
|46
|5
|1
|261
|66
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|73
|104
|5
|2
|175
|124
|Iowa
|2
|2
|98
|97
|4
|3
|195
|138
|Michigan
|2
|2
|78
|96
|4
|3
|148
|155
|Michigan St.
|2
|2
|76
|113
|4
|3
|151
|146
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|83
|92
|4
|3
|175
|111
|Washington
|2
|2
|85
|83
|4
|3
|169
|119
|Maryland
|1
|3
|91
|134
|4
|3
|206
|174
|Rutgers
|1
|3
|67
|109
|4
|3
|186
|156
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|69
|98
|3
|4
|133
|137
|Southern Cal
|1
|4
|137
|134
|3
|4
|212
|154
|UCLA
|1
|4
|89
|156
|2
|5
|122
|203
|Purdue
|0
|4
|65
|165
|1
|6
|142
|269
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon
Northwestern at Purdue, Noon
Indiana at Michigan St., TBA
Minnesota at Illinois, TBA
Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA
Oregon at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Rutgers at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon
Washington at Indiana, Noon
Illinois at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|3
|0
|93
|62
|6
|1
|172
|169
|Richmond
|3
|0
|75
|43
|5
|2
|183
|127
|Delaware
|3
|1
|137
|97
|6
|1
|263
|136
|Stony Brook
|2
|1
|100
|83
|5
|2
|189
|162
|Villanova
|2
|1
|63
|72
|5
|2
|159
|140
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|111
|69
|5
|2
|235
|161
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|1
|141
|81
|4
|3
|311
|226
|New Hampshire
|2
|1
|64
|53
|4
|3
|156
|164
|Maine
|2
|2
|112
|122
|4
|3
|179
|192
|Hampton
|1
|2
|110
|112
|4
|3
|235
|190
|Albany (NY)
|1
|2
|58
|81
|3
|4
|143
|202
|Towson
|1
|2
|71
|93
|3
|4
|157
|204
|Elon
|1
|2
|57
|58
|2
|5
|132
|161
|Bryant
|0
|3
|51
|117
|2
|5
|153
|260
|Campbell
|0
|3
|54
|80
|2
|5
|160
|223
|NC A&T
|0
|3
|47
|121
|1
|6
|136
|297
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Hampton, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
William & Mary at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Elon, 2 p.m.
Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Richmond at Bryant, Noon
Towson at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Elon at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.
William & Mary at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Campbell, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|3
|0
|89
|58
|5
|0
|165
|106
|W. Kentucky
|3
|0
|124
|52
|5
|2
|201
|157
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|117
|37
|3
|3
|236
|185
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|1
|96
|70
|6
|2
|215
|181
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|102
|81
|3
|4
|167
|151
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|56
|102
|2
|5
|115
|248
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|81
|145
|2
|5
|144
|259
|FIU
|1
|3
|69
|81
|2
|6
|190
|211
|UTEP
|1
|4
|88
|148
|1
|7
|136
|242
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|2
|29
|77
|0
|6
|78
|194
___
Tuesday’s Games
New Mexico St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sam Houston St. 10, FIU 7
Louisiana Tech 14, UTEP 10
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|163
|199
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|127
|173
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon
Saturday, Oct. 26
Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart, Noon
Colgate at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|64
|60
|5
|0
|145
|103
|Columbia
|2
|0
|57
|34
|4
|1
|129
|80
|Harvard
|1
|1
|66
|51
|4
|1
|164
|108
|Brown
|1
|1
|48
|57
|2
|3
|130
|144
|Cornell
|1
|1
|67
|61
|2
|3
|135
|154
|Princeton
|1
|1
|46
|51
|2
|3
|103
|133
|Yale
|0
|2
|66
|91
|3
|2
|165
|167
|Penn
|0
|2
|34
|43
|2
|3
|114
|110
___
Friday’s Games
Yale at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Penn at Brown, Noon
Cornell at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Yale at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Cornell at Brown, Noon
Dartmouth at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 3 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|94
|83
|4
|3
|161
|184
|Ohio
|2
|1
|77
|65
|4
|3
|153
|170
|Bowling Green
|2
|1
|61
|43
|3
|4
|176
|150
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|88
|64
|3
|4
|136
|152
|Akron
|0
|3
|54
|91
|1
|6
|115
|262
|Kent St.
|0
|3
|74
|116
|0
|7
|115
|321
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|3
|0
|127
|107
|4
|3
|220
|249
|E. Michigan
|2
|1
|104
|105
|5
|2
|214
|183
|Toledo
|2
|1
|58
|56
|5
|2
|207
|132
|N. Illinois
|1
|2
|43
|43
|4
|3
|164
|116
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|96
|99
|3
|4
|209
|212
|Ball St.
|1
|2
|113
|117
|2
|5
|176
|300
___
Saturday’s Games
Toledo at E. Michigan, Noon
Buffalo at Akron, Noon
Saturday, Oct. 26
Buffalo at Ohio, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|37
|10
|5
|2
|276
|158
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|152
|132
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|142
|194
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|169
|124
|Norfolk St.
|0
|1
|10
|37
|2
|6
|129
|211
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|120
|213
___
Thursday’s Games
NC Central at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Howard, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Howard at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at SC State, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|120
|39
|7
|1
|277
|132
|South Dakota
|4
|0
|170
|47
|6
|1
|270
|80
|Missouri St.
|3
|0
|125
|59
|5
|2
|242
|168
|North Dakota
|2
|1
|120
|83
|5
|2
|243
|180
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|113
|29
|5
|2
|243
|100
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|102
|125
|5
|3
|208
|223
|Indiana St.
|1
|2
|66
|94
|2
|5
|134
|210
|Youngstown St.
|1
|3
|82
|142
|2
|6
|200
|292
|N. Iowa
|0
|3
|27
|114
|2
|5
|89
|201
|S. Illinois
|0
|3
|26
|111
|2
|5
|126
|235
|Murray St.
|0
|4
|94
|202
|1
|6
|170
|280
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Murray St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
North Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|2
|0
|109
|48
|6
|1
|305
|158
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|90
|37
|5
|1
|281
|157
|Colorado St.
|2
|0
|52
|37
|4
|3
|157
|190
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|54
|48
|3
|3
|130
|136
|San Jose St.
|3
|1
|100
|83
|5
|2
|225
|171
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|76
|101
|4
|3
|197
|186
|New Mexico
|2
|1
|123
|120
|3
|4
|262
|301
|Wyoming
|1
|2
|69
|70
|1
|6
|120
|213
|Nevada
|0
|2
|52
|59
|3
|5
|212
|214
|Hawaii
|0
|2
|31
|55
|2
|5
|138
|165
|Air Force
|0
|4
|76
|121
|1
|6
|107
|192
|Utah St.
|0
|3
|109
|162
|1
|6
|195
|307
___
Friday’s Games
San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Army, Noon
Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Hawaii at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Boise St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
New Mexico at Colorado St., 5 p.m.
Utah St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m.
Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|85
|28
|4
|2
|158
|158
|Robert Morris
|3
|0
|121
|73
|4
|3
|186
|163
|CCSU
|2
|0
|65
|40
|3
|4
|177
|187
|Wagner
|2
|1
|56
|28
|4
|4
|161
|156
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|2
|83
|99
|1
|7
|152
|243
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|3
|27
|79
|2
|5
|88
|167
|Stonehill
|0
|2
|14
|59
|1
|5
|93
|210
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Robert Morris, Noon
Mercyhurst at Duquesne, Noon
Wagner at CCSU, Noon
Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
CCSU at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart, Noon
Duquesne at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|276
|189
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|212
|191
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.
Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|4
|191
|226
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|57
|23
|3
|5
|216
|201
|Georgetown
|1
|1
|45
|38
|4
|3
|170
|155
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|28
|40
|4
|3
|188
|167
|Colgate
|1
|1
|45
|66
|2
|5
|140
|193
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|35
|38
|3
|3
|169
|168
|Fordham
|0
|2
|39
|47
|0
|7
|114
|256
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Fordham at Lehigh, Noon
Colgate at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lafayette, 1:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dayton
|3
|0
|84
|42
|5
|1
|164
|83
|Drake
|4
|0
|103
|64
|5
|1
|141
|138
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|0
|115
|70
|4
|3
|162
|199
|Davidson
|3
|1
|174
|120
|5
|2
|289
|192
|San Diego
|2
|1
|89
|57
|4
|2
|166
|126
|Morehead St.
|2
|1
|37
|52
|4
|3
|117
|170
|Butler
|1
|2
|71
|54
|5
|2
|246
|78
|Stetson
|0
|2
|72
|104
|2
|4
|155
|190
|Valparaiso
|0
|3
|22
|86
|2
|5
|105
|220
|Presbyterian
|0
|4
|81
|108
|2
|6
|195
|227
|Marist
|0
|4
|71
|162
|0
|7
|113
|283
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Stetson at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.
Davidson at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Morehead St. at Dayton, Noon
Valparaiso at Marist, Noon
Butler at Davidson, 1 p.m.
San Diego at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Stetson, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|3
|0
|99
|69
|6
|1
|239
|144
|Texas A&M
|4
|0
|129
|71
|6
|1
|220
|124
|Georgia
|4
|1
|149
|112
|6
|1
|231
|118
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|86
|68
|6
|1
|277
|81
|Missouri
|2
|1
|61
|85
|6
|1
|222
|109
|Texas
|2
|1
|84
|46
|6
|1
|274
|68
|Vanderbilt
|2
|1
|87
|78
|5
|2
|232
|155
|Alabama
|2
|2
|120
|123
|5
|2
|267
|149
|Arkansas
|2
|2
|70
|83
|4
|3
|208
|149
|Florida
|2
|2
|130
|104
|4
|3
|216
|165
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|127
|105
|4
|3
|200
|131
|Mississippi
|1
|2
|70
|52
|5
|2
|290
|74
|Oklahoma
|1
|3
|54
|115
|4
|3
|155
|149
|Kentucky
|1
|4
|71
|129
|3
|4
|143
|135
|Auburn
|0
|4
|65
|103
|2
|5
|197
|146
|Mississippi St.
|0
|4
|96
|155
|1
|6
|192
|233
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi at Arkansas, TBA
Vanderbilt at Auburn, TBA
Texas A&M at South Carolina, TBA
Kentucky at Tennessee, TBA
Maine at Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Oklahoma at Mississippi, Noon
Arkansas at Mississippi St., 12:45 p.m.
Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Carolina
|3
|0
|103
|53
|4
|3
|199
|178
|Mercer
|3
|1
|105
|82
|6
|1
|233
|101
|Chattanooga
|3
|1
|98
|35
|4
|3
|167
|158
|ETSU
|2
|1
|75
|62
|4
|3
|215
|152
|Samford
|2
|1
|110
|69
|3
|3
|158
|159
|Furman
|1
|2
|47
|109
|2
|5
|139
|250
|Wofford
|1
|3
|56
|96
|3
|4
|124
|163
|The Citadel
|1
|4
|83
|129
|3
|5
|179
|173
|VMI
|0
|3
|29
|71
|0
|7
|81
|238
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Wofford at Samford, 3 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
ETSU at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Samford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|2
|0
|85
|27
|5
|2
|259
|156
|SE Louisiana
|3
|0
|82
|39
|4
|4
|153
|227
|Lamar
|1
|1
|49
|47
|4
|3
|155
|162
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|133
|89
|4
|3
|278
|131
|Houston Christian
|1
|1
|50
|59
|3
|4
|179
|229
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|30
|55
|3
|4
|192
|165
|McNeese St.
|1
|2
|67
|97
|4
|4
|191
|222
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|2
|71
|71
|1
|6
|135
|221
|Northwestern St.
|0
|3
|38
|121
|0
|8
|107
|365
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Christian at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Lamar at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|123
|73
|5
|2
|248
|166
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|93
|66
|3
|3
|148
|112
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|94
|57
|3
|3
|186
|212
|Florida A&M
|1
|1
|49
|48
|3
|3
|116
|179
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|53
|92
|1
|6
|126
|268
|MVSU
|0
|3
|48
|116
|0
|7
|91
|310
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|3
|0
|77
|57
|4
|3
|148
|172
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|111
|88
|4
|4
|166
|233
|Grambling St.
|1
|2
|80
|74
|4
|3
|203
|182
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|60
|74
|2
|4
|112
|173
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|2
|70
|86
|2
|5
|188
|253
|Prairie View
|1
|3
|86
|113
|2
|5
|151
|240
___
Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alcorn St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|3
|0
|90
|58
|5
|2
|210
|197
|Marshall
|2
|1
|110
|81
|4
|3
|210
|184
|Old Dominion
|2
|1
|82
|73
|3
|4
|162
|180
|James Madison
|1
|2
|72
|56
|5
|2
|248
|126
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|76
|110
|4
|3
|223
|221
|Appalachian St.
|0
|3
|75
|134
|2
|4
|154
|229
|Georgia St.
|0
|3
|55
|94
|2
|4
|127
|182
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|91
|61
|6
|1
|239
|160
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|0
|72
|49
|5
|1
|137
|120
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|71
|85
|4
|3
|158
|220
|Texas State
|2
|1
|93
|50
|4
|3
|243
|158
|South Alabama
|2
|1
|89
|41
|3
|4
|244
|172
|Southern Miss.
|0
|3
|62
|105
|1
|6
|128
|239
|Troy
|0
|3
|35
|76
|1
|6
|133
|192
___
Tuesday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Georgia St. at Appalachian St., 1 p.m.
Southern Miss. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Troy at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|3
|0
|108
|51
|6
|1
|208
|170
|Abilene Christian
|4
|1
|202
|155
|5
|3
|301
|256
|North Alabama
|3
|1
|146
|92
|3
|5
|206
|236
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|113
|91
|5
|2
|268
|169
|S. Utah
|2
|1
|107
|76
|3
|4
|183
|211
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|67
|96
|3
|4
|143
|205
|E. Kentucky
|1
|2
|67
|83
|3
|4
|147
|190
|West Georgia
|0
|5
|96
|143
|2
|5
|175
|185
|Utah Tech
|0
|4
|51
|170
|0
|8
|103
|350
___
Saturday’s Games
Lincoln University (CA) at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
S. Utah at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Utah Tech at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|6
|1
|242
|83
|Uconn
|4
|3
|235
|153
|Umass
|1
|6
|118
|233
___
Friday’s Games
Georgia St. at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Navy vs. Notre Dame at East Rutherford, N.J., Noon
Rice at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
