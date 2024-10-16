FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|5
|0
|196
|52
|6
|0
|238
|59
|Navy
|3
|0
|135
|73
|5
|0
|218
|101
|North Texas
|2
|0
|93
|57
|5
|1
|245
|198
|Tulane
|2
|0
|116
|30
|4
|2
|255
|131
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|76
|44
|3
|3
|144
|190
|Memphis
|1
|1
|65
|59
|5
|1
|187
|95
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|54
|75
|3
|3
|159
|148
|Rice
|1
|2
|63
|85
|2
|4
|153
|159
|FAU
|0
|2
|44
|65
|2
|4
|147
|159
|South Florida
|0
|2
|13
|66
|2
|4
|141
|185
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|27
|101
|2
|4
|146
|222
|UTSA
|0
|2
|47
|59
|2
|4
|137
|187
|Temple
|0
|2
|25
|80
|1
|5
|113
|217
|UAB
|0
|3
|48
|156
|1
|5
|122
|228
___
Saturday’s Games
East Carolina at Army, Noon
Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.
Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Tulane at North Texas, Noon
Navy vs. Notre Dame at East Rutherford, N.J., Noon
Charlotte at Memphis, Noon
Temple at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
UTSA at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|77
|72
|6
|0
|286
|113
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|51
|39
|6
|0
|245
|141
|Clemson
|4
|0
|177
|76
|5
|1
|246
|130
|SMU
|2
|0
|76
|43
|5
|1
|245
|134
|Syracuse
|2
|1
|79
|71
|5
|1
|203
|148
|Louisville
|2
|1
|82
|73
|4
|2
|217
|118
|Virginia
|2
|1
|75
|68
|4
|2
|165
|132
|Georgia Tech
|3
|2
|136
|131
|5
|2
|230
|150
|Duke
|1
|1
|35
|44
|5
|1
|158
|105
|Boston College
|1
|1
|42
|37
|4
|2
|163
|103
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|65
|45
|3
|3
|183
|136
|Stanford
|1
|2
|47
|95
|2
|4
|122
|185
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|78
|110
|2
|4
|167
|204
|Florida St.
|1
|4
|77
|132
|1
|5
|89
|152
|California
|0
|3
|62
|70
|3
|3
|145
|107
|NC State
|0
|3
|82
|117
|3
|4
|184
|226
|North Carolina
|0
|3
|78
|96
|3
|4
|230
|213
___
Thursday’s Games
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Florida St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Virginia at Clemson, Noon
Miami at Louisville, Noon
Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at California, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Louisville at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, Noon
North Carolina at Virginia, Noon
Wake Forest at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 7 p.m.
SMU at Duke, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|3
|0
|113
|56
|6
|0
|206
|98
|Iowa St.
|3
|0
|91
|37
|6
|0
|184
|66
|Texas Tech
|3
|0
|102
|85
|5
|1
|236
|194
|Arizona St.
|2
|1
|84
|80
|5
|1
|193
|138
|Kansas St.
|2
|1
|82
|86
|5
|1
|188
|126
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|94
|57
|4
|2
|186
|121
|Colorado
|2
|1
|114
|83
|4
|2
|183
|146
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|86
|70
|3
|3
|181
|156
|Utah
|1
|2
|51
|69
|4
|2
|161
|102
|Arizona
|1
|2
|64
|79
|3
|3
|154
|159
|TCU
|1
|2
|91
|92
|3
|3
|212
|185
|UCF
|1
|2
|69
|101
|3
|3
|184
|142
|Houston
|1
|2
|30
|73
|2
|4
|82
|123
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|3
|53
|102
|3
|3
|181
|163
|Baylor
|0
|3
|80
|115
|2
|4
|168
|144
|Kansas
|0
|3
|86
|105
|1
|5
|171
|154
___
Friday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Cincinnati, Noon
Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.
UCF at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
TCU at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
BYU at UCF, TBA
Kansas at Kansas St., TBA
Texas Tech at TCU, TBA
West Virginia at Arizona, TBA
Utah at Houston, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|130
|41
|7
|0
|289
|116
|UC Davis
|3
|0
|111
|62
|6
|1
|216
|150
|Montana
|2
|1
|131
|124
|5
|2
|289
|212
|Weber St.
|2
|1
|115
|85
|3
|4
|199
|165
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|84
|80
|2
|4
|198
|219
|Idaho
|1
|2
|56
|83
|4
|3
|155
|157
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|96
|117
|3
|4
|227
|245
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|71
|70
|3
|4
|206
|153
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|76
|104
|2
|4
|135
|186
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|84
|108
|1
|5
|158
|279
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|45
|100
|1
|6
|98
|238
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|44
|69
|2
|4
|166
|164
___
Saturday’s Games
Cal Poly at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 4 p.m.
UC Davis at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Montana at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|3
|0
|117
|72
|6
|1
|227
|131
|Tennessee St.
|3
|1
|92
|70
|5
|2
|177
|171
|UT Martin
|2
|1
|122
|79
|4
|3
|219
|192
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|1
|77
|63
|3
|4
|171
|173
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|1
|79
|69
|2
|4
|127
|171
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|48
|65
|2
|4
|149
|279
|Charleston Southern
|0
|3
|43
|73
|1
|5
|88
|153
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|2
|38
|87
|1
|5
|132
|169
|E. Illinois
|0
|3
|69
|107
|1
|6
|110
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Charleston Southern at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|3
|0
|125
|65
|6
|0
|285
|89
|Oregon
|3
|0
|97
|54
|6
|0
|207
|116
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|81
|48
|6
|0
|205
|87
|Illinois
|2
|1
|88
|94
|5
|1
|186
|120
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|66
|48
|5
|1
|168
|68
|Ohio St.
|2
|1
|104
|46
|5
|1
|261
|66
|Iowa
|2
|1
|78
|65
|4
|2
|175
|106
|Michigan
|2
|1
|71
|75
|4
|2
|141
|134
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|115
|51
|4
|2
|180
|120
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|83
|92
|4
|3
|175
|111
|Washington
|2
|2
|85
|83
|4
|3
|169
|119
|Rutgers
|1
|2
|35
|74
|4
|2
|154
|121
|Michigan St.
|1
|2
|44
|93
|3
|3
|119
|126
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|66
|75
|3
|3
|130
|114
|Southern Cal
|1
|3
|109
|105
|3
|3
|184
|125
|Maryland
|0
|3
|62
|106
|3
|3
|177
|146
|Purdue
|0
|3
|65
|130
|1
|5
|142
|234
|UCLA
|0
|4
|54
|124
|1
|5
|87
|171
___
Friday’s Games
Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska at Indiana, Noon
UCLA at Rutgers, Noon
Wisconsin at Northwestern, Noon
Michigan at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Rutgers at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Washington at Indiana, Noon
Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon
Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|3
|0
|128
|69
|6
|0
|254
|108
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|67
|53
|5
|1
|146
|160
|Villanova
|2
|0
|56
|37
|5
|1
|152
|105
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|55
|27
|4
|2
|147
|138
|Richmond
|2
|0
|47
|34
|4
|2
|155
|118
|Stony Brook
|1
|1
|48
|59
|4
|2
|137
|138
|William & Mary
|1
|1
|76
|41
|4
|2
|200
|133
|Albany (NY)
|1
|1
|44
|51
|3
|3
|129
|172
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|86
|64
|3
|3
|256
|209
|Towson
|1
|1
|47
|41
|3
|3
|133
|152
|Maine
|1
|2
|77
|115
|3
|3
|144
|185
|Hampton
|0
|2
|51
|95
|3
|3
|176
|173
|Bryant
|0
|2
|34
|62
|2
|4
|136
|205
|Campbell
|0
|2
|26
|45
|2
|4
|132
|188
|Elon
|0
|2
|27
|44
|1
|5
|102
|147
|NC A&T
|0
|2
|30
|62
|1
|5
|119
|238
___
Saturday’s Games
Hampton at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Towson, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Richmond at Bryant, Noon
Towson at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Elon at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.
New Hampshire at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Campbell, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|3
|0
|89
|58
|5
|0
|165
|106
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|72
|32
|5
|1
|191
|143
|W. Kentucky
|2
|0
|93
|38
|4
|2
|170
|143
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|117
|37
|3
|3
|236
|185
|FIU
|1
|1
|41
|41
|2
|4
|162
|171
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|2
|88
|71
|2
|4
|153
|141
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|56
|102
|2
|5
|115
|248
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|81
|145
|2
|5
|144
|259
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|2
|29
|77
|0
|6
|78
|194
|UTEP
|0
|3
|48
|113
|0
|6
|96
|207
___
Tuesday’s Games
Middle Tennessee 14, Kennesaw St. 5
New Mexico St. 33, Louisiana Tech 30
Wednesday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sam Houston St. at FIU, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|110
|142
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|115
|171
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart, Noon
Colgate at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|64
|60
|4
|0
|125
|87
|Columbia
|1
|0
|34
|17
|3
|1
|106
|63
|Brown
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|2
|113
|115
|Harvard
|1
|1
|66
|51
|3
|1
|129
|74
|Cornell
|1
|1
|67
|61
|1
|3
|101
|133
|Penn
|0
|1
|17
|20
|2
|2
|97
|87
|Yale
|0
|2
|66
|91
|2
|2
|127
|144
|Princeton
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|3
|74
|116
___
Friday’s Games
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Yale, Noon
Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon
CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Yale at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Cornell at Brown, Noon
Dartmouth at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
Princeton at Harvard, 3 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|53
|35
|4
|2
|120
|136
|Ohio
|2
|0
|57
|35
|4
|2
|133
|140
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|34
|37
|2
|4
|149
|144
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|58
|44
|2
|4
|106
|132
|Akron
|0
|3
|54
|91
|1
|6
|115
|262
|Kent St.
|0
|2
|68
|89
|0
|6
|109
|294
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|2
|0
|79
|66
|3
|3
|172
|208
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|66
|71
|4
|2
|176
|149
|N. Illinois
|1
|1
|37
|30
|4
|2
|158
|103
|Toledo
|1
|1
|45
|50
|4
|2
|194
|126
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|62
|61
|3
|3
|175
|174
|Ball St.
|1
|2
|113
|117
|2
|4
|162
|276
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Buffalo at Ohio, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|37
|10
|5
|2
|276
|158
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|122
|129
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|128
|167
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|169
|124
|Norfolk St.
|0
|1
|10
|37
|2
|6
|129
|211
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|120
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
Fort Valley St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Howard at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at SC State, 3:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|107
|30
|6
|1
|264
|123
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|104
|16
|5
|1
|234
|87
|South Dakota
|3
|0
|143
|30
|5
|1
|243
|63
|Missouri St.
|2
|0
|79
|38
|4
|2
|196
|147
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|89
|76
|4
|2
|212
|173
|Indiana St.
|1
|1
|45
|48
|2
|4
|113
|164
|Illinois St.
|1
|2
|62
|93
|4
|3
|168
|191
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|65
|115
|2
|5
|183
|265
|N. Iowa
|0
|2
|20
|83
|2
|4
|82
|170
|S. Illinois
|0
|3
|26
|111
|2
|5
|126
|235
|Murray St.
|0
|3
|62
|162
|1
|5
|138
|240
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.
South Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
North Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|90
|37
|5
|1
|281
|157
|UNLV
|2
|0
|109
|48
|5
|1
|272
|133
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|31
|24
|3
|3
|136
|177
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|54
|48
|3
|3
|130
|136
|San Jose St.
|2
|1
|76
|69
|4
|2
|201
|157
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|52
|80
|3
|3
|173
|165
|New Mexico
|1
|1
|73
|75
|2
|4
|212
|256
|Wyoming
|1
|1
|55
|46
|1
|5
|106
|189
|Nevada
|0
|1
|31
|35
|3
|4
|191
|190
|Hawaii
|0
|2
|31
|55
|2
|4
|128
|123
|Air Force
|0
|3
|63
|100
|1
|5
|94
|171
|Utah St.
|0
|2
|64
|112
|1
|5
|150
|257
___
Friday’s Games
Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Utah St., 4 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.
UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Boise St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
New Mexico at Colorado St., 5 p.m.
Utah St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m.
Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|85
|28
|4
|2
|158
|158
|CCSU
|2
|0
|65
|40
|3
|3
|161
|167
|Robert Morris
|2
|0
|76
|42
|3
|3
|141
|132
|Wagner
|1
|1
|42
|28
|3
|4
|147
|156
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|1
|52
|54
|1
|6
|121
|198
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|27
|65
|2
|4
|88
|153
|Stonehill
|0
|2
|14
|59
|1
|4
|65
|162
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Robert Morris, Noon
Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
CCSU at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart, Noon
Duquesne at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|234
|179
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|187
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.
Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|1
|0
|17
|0
|4
|2
|142
|117
|Bucknell
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|3
|170
|192
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|57
|23
|3
|4
|182
|166
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|28
|40
|3
|3
|157
|150
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|35
|38
|3
|2
|146
|130
|Colgate
|0
|1
|7
|38
|1
|5
|102
|165
|Fordham
|0
|2
|39
|47
|0
|7
|114
|256
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Yale, Noon
Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Fordham at Lehigh, Noon
Colgate at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lafayette, 1:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Georgetown, 2 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dayton
|2
|0
|63
|28
|4
|1
|143
|69
|Drake
|3
|0
|84
|48
|4
|1
|122
|122
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|0
|73
|56
|3
|3
|120
|185
|Davidson
|2
|1
|104
|72
|4
|2
|219
|144
|Morehead St.
|2
|1
|37
|52
|4
|3
|117
|170
|Butler
|1
|1
|57
|33
|5
|1
|232
|57
|San Diego
|1
|1
|55
|51
|3
|2
|132
|120
|Stetson
|0
|1
|24
|34
|2
|3
|107
|120
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|8
|44
|2
|4
|91
|178
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|65
|89
|2
|5
|179
|208
|Marist
|0
|3
|65
|128
|0
|6
|107
|249
___
Saturday’s Games
Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Drake at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Valparaiso at Marist, Noon
Morehead St. at Dayton, Noon
Butler at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Stetson, 1 p.m.
San Diego at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|2
|0
|69
|16
|6
|0
|259
|38
|LSU
|2
|0
|65
|59
|5
|1
|205
|134
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|95
|47
|5
|1
|186
|100
|Georgia
|3
|1
|119
|97
|5
|1
|201
|103
|Alabama
|2
|1
|103
|99
|5
|1
|250
|125
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|62
|51
|5
|1
|253
|64
|Arkansas
|2
|1
|60
|49
|4
|2
|198
|115
|Vanderbilt
|2
|1
|87
|78
|4
|2
|208
|141
|Missouri
|1
|1
|40
|68
|5
|1
|201
|92
|Mississippi
|1
|2
|70
|52
|5
|2
|290
|74
|Oklahoma
|1
|2
|45
|80
|4
|2
|146
|114
|Florida
|1
|2
|82
|84
|3
|3
|168
|145
|Kentucky
|1
|3
|51
|81
|3
|3
|123
|87
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|92
|96
|3
|3
|165
|122
|Auburn
|0
|3
|48
|82
|2
|4
|180
|125
|Mississippi St.
|0
|3
|72
|121
|1
|5
|168
|199
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn at Missouri, Noon
South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Oklahoma at Mississippi, Noon
Arkansas at Mississippi St., 12:45 p.m.
Missouri at Alabama, TBA
Texas at Vanderbilt, TBA
LSU at Texas A&M, TBA
Auburn at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|3
|0
|70
|27
|6
|0
|198
|46
|W. Carolina
|2
|0
|51
|33
|3
|3
|147
|158
|ETSU
|2
|1
|75
|62
|4
|3
|215
|152
|Chattanooga
|2
|1
|61
|30
|3
|3
|130
|153
|Samford
|1
|1
|55
|34
|2
|3
|103
|124
|Furman
|1
|1
|27
|57
|2
|4
|119
|198
|Wofford
|1
|2
|51
|59
|3
|3
|119
|126
|The Citadel
|0
|4
|70
|119
|2
|5
|166
|163
|VMI
|0
|2
|19
|58
|0
|6
|71
|225
___
Saturday’s Games
The Citadel at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Wofford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Samford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Wofford, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|55
|10
|4
|2
|229
|139
|SE Louisiana
|2
|0
|58
|16
|3
|4
|129
|204
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|1
|110
|65
|4
|2
|255
|107
|McNeese St.
|1
|1
|50
|67
|4
|3
|174
|192
|Houston Christian
|1
|1
|50
|59
|3
|4
|179
|229
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|1
|51
|42
|1
|5
|115
|192
|Lamar
|0
|1
|20
|27
|3
|3
|126
|142
|Nicholls
|0
|1
|10
|55
|2
|4
|172
|165
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|38
|101
|0
|7
|107
|345
___
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, Noon
Lamar at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Texas A&M Commerce at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Lamar at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|88
|52
|4
|2
|213
|145
|Florida A&M
|1
|0
|28
|13
|3
|2
|95
|144
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|93
|66
|3
|3
|148
|112
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|94
|57
|3
|3
|186
|212
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|2
|33
|82
|0
|6
|106
|258
|MVSU
|0
|2
|38
|96
|0
|6
|81
|290
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|97
|64
|4
|3
|152
|209
|Southern U.
|2
|0
|53
|43
|3
|3
|124
|158
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|1
|49
|55
|2
|4
|167
|222
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|60
|74
|2
|4
|112
|173
|Prairie View
|1
|3
|86
|113
|2
|5
|151
|240
|Grambling St.
|0
|2
|49
|53
|3
|3
|172
|161
___
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|62
|44
|4
|2
|182
|183
|James Madison
|1
|1
|58
|28
|5
|1
|234
|98
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|52
|76
|4
|2
|199
|187
|Marshall
|1
|1
|75
|61
|3
|3
|175
|164
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|58
|59
|2
|4
|138
|166
|Georgia St.
|0
|2
|35
|59
|2
|3
|107
|147
|Appalachian St.
|0
|3
|75
|134
|2
|4
|154
|229
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|57
|37
|5
|1
|205
|136
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|0
|72
|49
|5
|1
|137
|120
|Texas State
|2
|0
|79
|26
|4
|2
|229
|134
|South Alabama
|2
|1
|89
|41
|3
|4
|244
|172
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|27
|57
|3
|3
|114
|192
|Southern Miss.
|0
|2
|34
|61
|1
|5
|100
|195
|Troy
|0
|3
|35
|76
|1
|6
|133
|192
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Alabama 25, Troy 9
Thursday’s Games
Georgia St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, Noon
Texas State at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Georgia St. at Appalachian St., TBA
Southern Miss. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Troy at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|3
|0
|108
|51
|6
|1
|208
|170
|Abilene Christian
|3
|1
|168
|135
|4
|3
|267
|236
|North Alabama
|3
|1
|146
|92
|3
|5
|206
|236
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|113
|91
|5
|2
|268
|169
|S. Utah
|2
|1
|107
|76
|3
|4
|183
|211
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|47
|49
|3
|3
|127
|156
|Austin Peay
|1
|2
|54
|89
|2
|4
|130
|198
|West Georgia
|0
|5
|96
|143
|1
|5
|134
|172
|Utah Tech
|0
|3
|44
|157
|0
|7
|96
|337
___
Saturday’s Games
Shorter at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
S. Utah at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Utah Tech at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|5
|1
|211
|70
|Uconn
|4
|2
|215
|130
|Umass
|1
|6
|118
|233
___
Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Navy vs. Notre Dame at East Rutherford, N.J., Noon
Rice at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Wagner at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
