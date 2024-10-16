FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 5 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 5 0 196 52 6 0 238 59 Navy 3 0 135 73 5 0 218 101 North Texas 2 0 93 57 5 1 245 198 Tulane 2 0 116 30 4 2 255 131 Charlotte 2 0 76 44 3 3 144 190 Memphis 1 1 65 59 5 1 187 95 East Carolina 1 1 54 75 3 3 159 148 Rice 1 2 63 85 2 4 153 159 FAU 0 2 44 65 2 4 147 159 South Florida 0 2 13 66 2 4 141 185 Tulsa 0 2 27 101 2 4 146 222 UTSA 0 2 47 59 2 4 137 187 Temple 0 2 25 80 1 5 113 217 UAB 0 3 48 156 1 5 122 228

___

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at Army, Noon

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m.

Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Tulane at North Texas, Noon

Navy vs. Notre Dame at East Rutherford, N.J., Noon

Charlotte at Memphis, Noon

Temple at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

UTSA at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 2 0 77 72 6 0 286 113 Pittsburgh 2 0 51 39 6 0 245 141 Clemson 4 0 177 76 5 1 246 130 SMU 2 0 76 43 5 1 245 134 Syracuse 2 1 79 71 5 1 203 148 Louisville 2 1 82 73 4 2 217 118 Virginia 2 1 75 68 4 2 165 132 Georgia Tech 3 2 136 131 5 2 230 150 Duke 1 1 35 44 5 1 158 105 Boston College 1 1 42 37 4 2 163 103 Virginia Tech 1 1 65 45 3 3 183 136 Stanford 1 2 47 95 2 4 122 185 Wake Forest 1 2 78 110 2 4 167 204 Florida St. 1 4 77 132 1 5 89 152 California 0 3 62 70 3 3 145 107 NC State 0 3 82 117 3 4 184 226 North Carolina 0 3 78 96 3 4 230 213

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Virginia at Clemson, Noon

Miami at Louisville, Noon

Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at California, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Louisville at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, Noon

North Carolina at Virginia, Noon

Wake Forest at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 7 p.m.

SMU at Duke, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 3 0 113 56 6 0 206 98 Iowa St. 3 0 91 37 6 0 184 66 Texas Tech 3 0 102 85 5 1 236 194 Arizona St. 2 1 84 80 5 1 193 138 Kansas St. 2 1 82 86 5 1 188 126 Cincinnati 2 1 94 57 4 2 186 121 Colorado 2 1 114 83 4 2 183 146 West Virginia 2 1 86 70 3 3 181 156 Utah 1 2 51 69 4 2 161 102 Arizona 1 2 64 79 3 3 154 159 TCU 1 2 91 92 3 3 212 185 UCF 1 2 69 101 3 3 184 142 Houston 1 2 30 73 2 4 82 123 Oklahoma St. 0 3 53 102 3 3 181 163 Baylor 0 3 80 115 2 4 168 144 Kansas 0 3 86 105 1 5 171 154

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Cincinnati, Noon

Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.

UCF at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

BYU at UCF, TBA

Kansas at Kansas St., TBA

Texas Tech at TCU, TBA

West Virginia at Arizona, TBA

Utah at Houston, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 3 0 130 41 7 0 289 116 UC Davis 3 0 111 62 6 1 216 150 Montana 2 1 131 124 5 2 289 212 Weber St. 2 1 115 85 3 4 199 165 E. Washington 1 1 84 80 2 4 198 219 Idaho 1 2 56 83 4 3 155 157 Idaho St. 1 2 96 117 3 4 227 245 N. Arizona 1 2 71 70 3 4 206 153 Cal Poly 1 2 76 104 2 4 135 186 Portland St. 1 2 84 108 1 5 158 279 N. Colorado 1 2 45 100 1 6 98 238 Sacramento St. 0 2 44 69 2 4 166 164

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Montana at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 3 0 117 72 6 1 227 131 Tennessee St. 3 1 92 70 5 2 177 171 UT Martin 2 1 122 79 4 3 219 192 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 1 77 63 3 4 171 173 Tennessee Tech 2 1 79 69 2 4 127 171 W. Illinois 1 1 48 65 2 4 149 279 Charleston Southern 0 3 43 73 1 5 88 153 Gardner-Webb 0 2 38 87 1 5 132 169 E. Illinois 0 3 69 107 1 6 110 234

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Charleston Southern at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 3 0 125 65 6 0 285 89 Oregon 3 0 97 54 6 0 207 116 Penn St. 3 0 81 48 6 0 205 87 Illinois 2 1 88 94 5 1 186 120 Nebraska 2 1 66 48 5 1 168 68 Ohio St. 2 1 104 46 5 1 261 66 Iowa 2 1 78 65 4 2 175 106 Michigan 2 1 71 75 4 2 141 134 Wisconsin 2 1 115 51 4 2 180 120 Minnesota 2 2 83 92 4 3 175 111 Washington 2 2 85 83 4 3 169 119 Rutgers 1 2 35 74 4 2 154 121 Michigan St. 1 2 44 93 3 3 119 126 Northwestern 1 2 66 75 3 3 130 114 Southern Cal 1 3 109 105 3 3 184 125 Maryland 0 3 62 106 3 3 177 146 Purdue 0 3 65 130 1 5 142 234 UCLA 0 4 54 124 1 5 87 171

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska at Indiana, Noon

UCLA at Rutgers, Noon

Wisconsin at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Rutgers at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Washington at Indiana, Noon

Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon

Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 3 0 128 69 6 0 254 108 Rhode Island 2 0 67 53 5 1 146 160 Villanova 2 0 56 37 5 1 152 105 New Hampshire 2 0 55 27 4 2 147 138 Richmond 2 0 47 34 4 2 155 118 Stony Brook 1 1 48 59 4 2 137 138 William & Mary 1 1 76 41 4 2 200 133 Albany (NY) 1 1 44 51 3 3 129 172 Monmouth (NJ) 1 1 86 64 3 3 256 209 Towson 1 1 47 41 3 3 133 152 Maine 1 2 77 115 3 3 144 185 Hampton 0 2 51 95 3 3 176 173 Bryant 0 2 34 62 2 4 136 205 Campbell 0 2 26 45 2 4 132 188 Elon 0 2 27 44 1 5 102 147 NC A&T 0 2 30 62 1 5 119 238

___

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Towson, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Richmond at Bryant, Noon

Towson at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Maine at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Elon at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.

New Hampshire at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Campbell, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 3 0 89 58 5 0 165 106 Sam Houston St. 2 0 72 32 5 1 191 143 W. Kentucky 2 0 93 38 4 2 170 143 Jacksonville St. 2 0 117 37 3 3 236 185 FIU 1 1 41 41 2 4 162 171 Louisiana Tech 1 2 88 71 2 4 153 141 Middle Tennessee 1 2 56 102 2 5 115 248 New Mexico St. 1 3 81 145 2 5 144 259 Kennesaw St. 0 2 29 77 0 6 78 194 UTEP 0 3 48 113 0 6 96 207

___

Tuesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 14, Kennesaw St. 5

New Mexico St. 33, Louisiana Tech 30

Wednesday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Sam Houston St. at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 3 4 110 142 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 4 115 171

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart, Noon

Colgate at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 2 0 64 60 4 0 125 87 Columbia 1 0 34 17 3 1 106 63 Brown 1 0 31 28 2 2 113 115 Harvard 1 1 66 51 3 1 129 74 Cornell 1 1 67 61 1 3 101 133 Penn 0 1 17 20 2 2 97 87 Yale 0 2 66 91 2 2 127 144 Princeton 0 1 17 34 1 3 74 116

___

Friday’s Games

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Yale, Noon

Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon

CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Yale at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Cornell at Brown, Noon

Dartmouth at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

Princeton at Harvard, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 2 0 53 35 4 2 120 136 Ohio 2 0 57 35 4 2 133 140 Bowling Green 1 1 34 37 2 4 149 144 Miami (Ohio) 1 1 58 44 2 4 106 132 Akron 0 3 54 91 1 6 115 262 Kent St. 0 2 68 89 0 6 109 294

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 2 0 79 66 3 3 172 208 E. Michigan 1 1 66 71 4 2 176 149 N. Illinois 1 1 37 30 4 2 158 103 Toledo 1 1 45 50 4 2 194 126 Cent. Michigan 1 1 62 61 3 3 175 174 Ball St. 1 2 113 117 2 4 162 276

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Buffalo at Ohio, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 1 0 37 10 5 2 276 158 SC State 0 0 0 0 3 2 122 129 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 3 128 167 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 169 124 Norfolk St. 0 1 10 37 2 6 129 211 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 6 120 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Fort Valley St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Howard at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 3 0 107 30 6 1 264 123 S. Dakota St. 2 0 104 16 5 1 234 87 South Dakota 3 0 143 30 5 1 243 63 Missouri St. 2 0 79 38 4 2 196 147 North Dakota 1 1 89 76 4 2 212 173 Indiana St. 1 1 45 48 2 4 113 164 Illinois St. 1 2 62 93 4 3 168 191 Youngstown St. 1 2 65 115 2 5 183 265 N. Iowa 0 2 20 83 2 4 82 170 S. Illinois 0 3 26 111 2 5 126 235 Murray St. 0 3 62 162 1 5 138 240

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 2 0 90 37 5 1 281 157 UNLV 2 0 109 48 5 1 272 133 Colorado St. 1 0 31 24 3 3 136 177 San Diego St. 2 0 54 48 3 3 130 136 San Jose St. 2 1 76 69 4 2 201 157 Fresno St. 1 1 52 80 3 3 173 165 New Mexico 1 1 73 75 2 4 212 256 Wyoming 1 1 55 46 1 5 106 189 Nevada 0 1 31 35 3 4 191 190 Hawaii 0 2 31 55 2 4 128 123 Air Force 0 3 63 100 1 5 94 171 Utah St. 0 2 64 112 1 5 150 257

___

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at Air Force, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Boise St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

New Mexico at Colorado St., 5 p.m.

Utah St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 8 p.m.

Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Nevada at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 2 0 85 28 4 2 158 158 CCSU 2 0 65 40 3 3 161 167 Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 3 3 141 132 Wagner 1 1 42 28 3 4 147 156 LIU Brooklyn 1 1 52 54 1 6 121 198 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 27 65 2 4 88 153 Stonehill 0 2 14 59 1 4 65 162

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Robert Morris, Noon

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

CCSU at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart, Noon

Duquesne at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 5 1 234 179 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 2 187 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m.

Washington St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgetown 1 0 17 0 4 2 142 117 Bucknell 1 0 38 35 3 3 170 192 Holy Cross 2 0 57 23 3 4 182 166 Lafayette 1 1 28 40 3 3 157 150 Lehigh 0 1 35 38 3 2 146 130 Colgate 0 1 7 38 1 5 102 165 Fordham 0 2 39 47 0 7 114 256

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Yale, Noon

Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Fordham at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 1:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dayton 2 0 63 28 4 1 143 69 Drake 3 0 84 48 4 1 122 122 St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 0 73 56 3 3 120 185 Davidson 2 1 104 72 4 2 219 144 Morehead St. 2 1 37 52 4 3 117 170 Butler 1 1 57 33 5 1 232 57 San Diego 1 1 55 51 3 2 132 120 Stetson 0 1 24 34 2 3 107 120 Valparaiso 0 2 8 44 2 4 91 178 Presbyterian 0 3 65 89 2 5 179 208 Marist 0 3 65 128 0 6 107 249

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Drake at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Butler, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Valparaiso at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Dayton, Noon

Butler at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Stetson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 2 0 69 16 6 0 259 38 LSU 2 0 65 59 5 1 205 134 Texas A&M 3 0 95 47 5 1 186 100 Georgia 3 1 119 97 5 1 201 103 Alabama 2 1 103 99 5 1 250 125 Tennessee 2 1 62 51 5 1 253 64 Arkansas 2 1 60 49 4 2 198 115 Vanderbilt 2 1 87 78 4 2 208 141 Missouri 1 1 40 68 5 1 201 92 Mississippi 1 2 70 52 5 2 290 74 Oklahoma 1 2 45 80 4 2 146 114 Florida 1 2 82 84 3 3 168 145 Kentucky 1 3 51 81 3 3 123 87 South Carolina 1 3 92 96 3 3 165 122 Auburn 0 3 48 82 2 4 180 125 Mississippi St. 0 3 72 121 1 5 168 199

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Missouri, Noon

South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Oklahoma at Mississippi, Noon

Arkansas at Mississippi St., 12:45 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama, TBA

Texas at Vanderbilt, TBA

LSU at Texas A&M, TBA

Auburn at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 3 0 70 27 6 0 198 46 W. Carolina 2 0 51 33 3 3 147 158 ETSU 2 1 75 62 4 3 215 152 Chattanooga 2 1 61 30 3 3 130 153 Samford 1 1 55 34 2 3 103 124 Furman 1 1 27 57 2 4 119 198 Wofford 1 2 51 59 3 3 119 126 The Citadel 0 4 70 119 2 5 166 163 VMI 0 2 19 58 0 6 71 225

___

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Wofford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Samford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 1 0 55 10 4 2 229 139 SE Louisiana 2 0 58 16 3 4 129 204 Stephen F. Austin 2 1 110 65 4 2 255 107 McNeese St. 1 1 50 67 4 3 174 192 Houston Christian 1 1 50 59 3 4 179 229 Texas A&M Commerce 1 1 51 42 1 5 115 192 Lamar 0 1 20 27 3 3 126 142 Nicholls 0 1 10 55 2 4 172 165 Northwestern St. 0 2 38 101 0 7 107 345

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, Noon

Lamar at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Texas A&M Commerce at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 2 0 88 52 4 2 213 145 Florida A&M 1 0 28 13 3 2 95 144 Alabama St. 2 1 93 66 3 3 148 112 Alabama A&M 1 1 94 57 3 3 186 212 Bethune-Cookman 0 2 33 82 0 6 106 258 MVSU 0 2 38 96 0 6 81 290

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 3 0 97 64 4 3 152 209 Southern U. 2 0 53 43 3 3 124 158 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 49 55 2 4 167 222 Texas Southern 1 2 60 74 2 4 112 173 Prairie View 1 3 86 113 2 5 151 240 Grambling St. 0 2 49 53 3 3 172 161

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 2 0 62 44 4 2 182 183 James Madison 1 1 58 28 5 1 234 98 Coastal Carolina 1 1 52 76 4 2 199 187 Marshall 1 1 75 61 3 3 175 164 Old Dominion 1 1 58 59 2 4 138 166 Georgia St. 0 2 35 59 2 3 107 147 Appalachian St. 0 3 75 134 2 4 154 229

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 57 37 5 1 205 136 Louisiana-Monroe 3 0 72 49 5 1 137 120 Texas State 2 0 79 26 4 2 229 134 South Alabama 2 1 89 41 3 4 244 172 Arkansas St. 1 1 27 57 3 3 114 192 Southern Miss. 0 2 34 61 1 5 100 195 Troy 0 3 35 76 1 6 133 192

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Alabama 25, Troy 9

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, Noon

Texas State at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. at Appalachian St., TBA

Southern Miss. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 3 0 108 51 6 1 208 170 Abilene Christian 3 1 168 135 4 3 267 236 North Alabama 3 1 146 92 3 5 206 236 Cent. Arkansas 2 1 113 91 5 2 268 169 S. Utah 2 1 107 76 3 4 183 211 E. Kentucky 1 1 47 49 3 3 127 156 Austin Peay 1 2 54 89 2 4 130 198 West Georgia 0 5 96 143 1 5 134 172 Utah Tech 0 3 44 157 0 7 96 337

___

Saturday’s Games

Shorter at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

S. Utah at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 5 1 211 70 Uconn 4 2 215 130 Umass 1 6 118 233

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at Uconn, Noon

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Navy vs. Notre Dame at East Rutherford, N.J., Noon

Rice at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

