Embiid drawing criticism for sitting out 76ers’ opener as part of health plan to reach the playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 76ers have a new rallying cry for Joel Embiid this season: Trust the plan. Embiid’s absence…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 76ers have a new rallying cry for Joel Embiid this season: Trust the plan.

Embiid’s absence from the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener against Milwaukee is simply part of the team’s plan to keep the two-time NBA scoring champion on track for a healthy season — and maybe, for the first time in his career, the playoffs.

Embiid was ruled out against Milwaukee as part of what the Sixers call left knee management. Now, the 7-footer seems poised to sit out road games Friday at Toronto and Sunday at Indiana, a decision that opened Embiid and the team to criticism.

Paul George was scratched from his debut with the Sixers. The five-time All-NBA selection left the Clippers and signed a four-year, $212 million contract as a free agent this summer. But, the 34-year-old George sustained a bone bruise when he hyperextended his left knee in the preseason. George will be reevaluated later in the week.

Much like last season when they posted a losing record without Embiid, the 76ers struggled, losing to the Bucks 124-109 on Wednesday night.

All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey shot 10 of 31 from the floor and scored 25 points, and the Sixers trailed by as many as 22. The Sixers essentially used a preseason lineup, with Maxey, Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr., KJ Martin and Eric Gordon.

“We played one game. I’m not about to sit here and say that just because Jo was out, we played bad,” Maxey said. “Yes, we did not win the game, which is the goal. But we’ve been without Jo all preseason, all training camp, for the most part. He’s ramping up. … Us winning, it can’t be solely on Joel Embiid. It just can’t.”

The oft-injured Embiid has been blasted by former players, media and unhappy fans on social media for sitting out opening night — after not playing in the preseason due to a sore left knee.

The Sixers said Embiid was “responding well” to his individualized rehab plan and was scheduled to scrimmage this week. He will be reevaluated this weekend.

Embiid was limited to 39 games last season, mostly because of knee surgery after tearing the meniscus in his left knee on Jan. 30 against Golden State. He returned for the playoffs and was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy during a first-round loss to the Knicks.

He won an Olympic gold medal this summer with Team USA.

Coach Nick Nurse said before the opener that Embiid did not suffer an additional injury to his left knee.

“The plan is why he’s not playing,” Nurse said. “… The plan is we don’t feel like he’s quite ready, strong enough, light enough … that they’ve determined that he’s not quite ready to go. “

Nurse said Embiid is one voice in who decides when the 2023 NBA MVP will play this season — a plan that likely eliminates action in both ends of back-to-back games.

“Our medical is first and foremost,” Nurse said. “Joel is there, the front office, myself, everybody is weighing in … . We’re just trying to do something a little different and get him there (to the playoffs) this time.”

The NBA is interested in Embiid’s situation, too.

The league took steps ahead of last season to ensure that its star players appear in more games, particularly nationally televised matchups like Wednesday’s opener and the in-season tournament.

The NBA’s plan calls for increasing fines for violating its policy that could reach a million dollars.

Hall of Famers and TNT broadcasters Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal were among the critics taking aim at Embiid for his reduced schedule.

“You cannot say as a leader of that team, I’m not going to play certain games,” Barkley said. “That’s not the way to start the season.”

The 30-year-old Embiid signed a $193 million contract before training camp. The 76ers have failed to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs since 2001 — in large part because Embiid has failed to stay healthy.

The 76ers finished 31-8 last season season with Embiid and 16-27 without him.

Embiid revealed ahead of training camp that he dropped about 25 to 30 pounds to stay in better condition for the season’s grind. That includes not rushing back from any further issues with the knee.

Embiid was the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft, but missed his first two full seasons with injuries. Since his first full season in 2016, Embiid has played in 433 of a possible 801 regular-season games and only 59 of 67 possible playoff games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.