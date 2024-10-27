All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 3 3 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 4 Reading 4 3 1 0 0 6 11 9 Wheeling 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 9 Norfolk 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12 Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 7 Maine 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 14 Trois-Rivieres 3 0 2 1 0 1 5 9

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 3 Orlando 3 2 0 1 0 5 10 9 South Carolina 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 6 Atlanta 4 2 2 0 0 4 5 9 Greenville 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 12 Jacksonville 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 9 Savannah 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 5 3 1 1 0 7 16 13 Fort Wayne 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 19 Kalamazoo 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 4 Bloomington 4 1 2 0 1 3 10 13 Iowa 4 1 2 1 0 3 13 16 Cincinnati 3 0 1 2 0 2 6 9 Indy 4 1 3 0 0 2 2 8

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 4 4 0 0 0 8 23 7 Tulsa 5 3 1 1 0 7 24 14 Idaho 4 3 1 0 0 6 18 12 Utah 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 12 Wichita 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 15 Tahoe 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 5 Rapid City 4 0 3 0 1 1 7 20 Allen 3 0 3 0 0 0 2 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Maine 1

South Carolina 5, Greenville 0

Adirondack 2, Trois-Rivieres 0

Florida 6, Atlanta 0

Indy 1, Cincinnati 0

Orlando 2, Savannah 1

Wheeling 5, Reading 4

Kalamazoo 9, Fort Wayne 2

Iowa 5, Bloomington 4

Wichita 6, Tulsa 2

Kansas City 9, Allen 0

Utah 5, Rapid City 2

Toledo 5, Idaho 2

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.