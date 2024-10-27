All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|4
|Reading
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|11
|9
|Wheeling
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|9
|Norfolk
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|12
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Maine
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|14
|Trois-Rivieres
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|9
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|3
|Orlando
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|10
|9
|South Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|6
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|9
|Greenville
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|12
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|9
|Savannah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|16
|13
|Fort Wayne
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|15
|19
|Kalamazoo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|4
|Bloomington
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|13
|Iowa
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|13
|16
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|9
|Indy
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|23
|7
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|24
|14
|Idaho
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|18
|12
|Utah
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Wichita
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|17
|15
|Tahoe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|5
|Rapid City
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|7
|20
|Allen
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk 3, Maine 1
South Carolina 5, Greenville 0
Adirondack 2, Trois-Rivieres 0
Florida 6, Atlanta 0
Indy 1, Cincinnati 0
Orlando 2, Savannah 1
Wheeling 5, Reading 4
Kalamazoo 9, Fort Wayne 2
Iowa 5, Bloomington 4
Wichita 6, Tulsa 2
Kansas City 9, Allen 0
Utah 5, Rapid City 2
Toledo 5, Idaho 2
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
