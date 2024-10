All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 3 3 0 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 3 3 0 0 0 6 7 4 Adirondack 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 4 Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Wheeling 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Trois-Rivieres 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Norfolk 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 8 Worcester 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 2 0 0 0 4 4 0 Orlando 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8 Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Savannah 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Greenville 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5 Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6 Toledo 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 2 Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Cincinnati 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Iowa 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 8 Bloomington 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 6 Indy 3 0 3 0 0 0 1 8

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 7 Tulsa 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 2 Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 2 Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tahoe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 7 Rapid City 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 11 Wichita 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Allen at Tulsa, 11:35 a.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tahoe, 10:30 p.m.

