Draisaitl scores in OT to lift Oilers to win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the game 18 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Sunday night.

Evan Bouchard also scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 25 shots to help the Oilers win their second straight. Connor McDavid and defenseman Mattias Ekholm each had two assists.

Andrew Copp had a goal and an assist, and J.T. Compher also scored for the Red Wings, and Patrick Kane had two assists. Cam Talbot finished with 30 saves.

The Oilers beat the Red Wings for the fifth time in six games (5-0-1).

DEVILS 6, DUCKS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Stefan Noesen scored twice in the second period, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and New Jersey downed Anaheim.

Jack Hughes, Paul Cotter, Nico Hischier and Erik Haula also scored for the Devils, who scored four goals in the second period.

Hughes tied the contest at 1 1:15 into the second after Anaheim’s Brock McGinn scored in the first period. Noesen put New Jersey (6-4-2) ahead 2-1 at 4:42 of the middle period and scored again on a power play with 2:37 left in the period.

Cotter made it 4-1 with 1:11 left in the second.

Hischier scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season 1:50 into the third to make it 5-1. Haula scored the Devils’ sixth goal with under a minute left in the game at even strength.

Ryan Strome scored the Ducks’ second goal in the third period, and James Reimer made 28 saves for Anaheim (3-4-1).

CANADIENS 4, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist and Montreal defeated Philadelphia.

Suzuki extended his point streak to seven games. He scored in the first period and assisted Cole Caufield on a power-play goal late in the second period. Montreal won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Jake Evans also scored for Montreal and Cayden Primeau made 23 saves to secure the win.

Aleksei Kolosov made 20 saves in his NHL debut for Philadelphia, which lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Travis Sanheim had a pair of goals for Philadelphia. He and Travis Konecny scored 29 seconds apart in the final three minutes to pull within a goal.

AVALANCHE 5, SENATORS 3

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor and Ross Colton scored 1:32 apart in a high-scoring third period, and Colorado beat Ottawa for their fifth straight win.

Nikolai Kovalenko scored his first NHL goal for Colorado, which had to survive a furious rally from Ottawa to get its second win at home. Josh Manson scored his first goal of the season for the Avalanche, who have bounced back from an 0-4-0 start to the season.

The Senators trailed 2-0 when Brady Tkachuk and Nick Cousins scored 2:08 apart midway through the third. O’Connor and Colton answered to restore the two-goal lead but Claude Giroux answered at 16:48.

Ottawa pulled Anton Forsberg for an extra skater and Nathan MacKinnon scored into an empty net at 18:45. Giroux’s second of the night made it a one-goal game in the final 13 seconds.

