Draisaitl scores in OT to lift Oilers to 3-2 win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the game 18 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Sunday night.

Evan Bouchard also scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 25 shots to help the Oilers win their second straight. Connor McDavid and defenseman Mattias Ekholm each had two assists.

Andrew Copp had a goal and an assist, and J.T. Compher also scored for the Red Wings, and Patrick Kane had two assists. Cam Talbot finished with 30 saves.

The Oilers beat the Red Wings for the fifth time in six games (5-0-1).

Takeaways

Oilers: With his two goals, Draisaitl extended his point streak to six games (five goals, three assists). McDavid has 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 16 career games against Detroit.

Red Wings: Defenseman Jeff Petry had an assist on Copp’s goal for his first point of the season.

Key moment

Detroit’s penalty-killing unit, tanked 31st in the NHL af 64.3%, successfully killed off a tripping penalty to Copp with 1:51 remaining in regulation, assuring the team of at least one point.

Key stat

The Red Wings have been outshot in six consecutive games and are 3-3 over that span. Detroit is 31st in the NHL in shots allowed per game (34.7) and 32nd in shots on goal per game (24.6). The Red Wings have given up at least 30 shots in six straight games, while going five games in a row generating fewer than 30 shots on goal.

Up Next

The Oilers visit Columbus on Monday, while the Red Wings host Winnipeg on Wednesday.

