Dominic Thiem ends career with first-round loss in Vienna

VIENNA (AP) — Dominic Thiem played his last professional match on Tuesday, losing 7-6 (6), 6-2 to Luciano Darderi in the first round at the Erste Bank Open.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion had earlier announced he would retire after struggling to return to his top form following a wrist injury.

The 31-year-old Austrian played in front of a home crowd but the former world No. 3 lost steam after having built a 4-2 lead. He received a huge applause as he left center court.

Thiem also was runner-up at three Grand Slams: the 2018 and 2019 French Opens and the 2020 Australian Open.

Darderi will next play either Jack Draper or Kei Nishikori.

Marcos Giron beat Alex Michelsen 7-6 (4), 6-3 to set up a round-of-16 match against top-seeded Alex Zverev.

Frances Tiafoe, Lorenzo Musetti, Gael Monfils and second-seeded Alex de Minaur were among the other winners Tuesday.

