Dodgers try to clinch NLCS in Game 6 against Mets

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in…

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -143, Mets +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets meet in Game 6 of the NLCS. The Dodgers hold a 3-2 lead in the series and will advance to the World Series with a win.

Los Angeles has a 98-64 record overall and a 52-29 record at home. The Dodgers rank third in the majors with 233 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

New York is 89-73 overall and 43-38 in road games. The Mets are fourth in the NL with 207 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams match up Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 24 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 6-for-27 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 14-for-43 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Alex Vesia: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (spine), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.