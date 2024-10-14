Dodgers bring 1-0 NLCS lead into Game 2 against Mets

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in…

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Monday, 4:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -161, Mets +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets take the field in Game 2 of the NLCS. The Dodgers lead the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 98-64 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 41-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York is 89-73 overall and 43-38 on the road. The Mets have a 70-30 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Monday for the eighth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 89 RBI while hitting .282 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 16-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso is second on the Mets with 65 extra base hits (31 doubles and 34 home runs). Francisco Lindor is 11-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Mets: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Alex Vesia: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (spine), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

