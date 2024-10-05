Dodgers and Padres meet to begin NLDS

San Diego Padres (93-69, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in…

San Diego Padres (93-69, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 224 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -136, Padres +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Los Angeles is 52-29 at home and 98-64 overall. The Dodgers have a 60-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has a 48-33 record on the road and a 93-69 record overall. The Padres have the top team batting average in MLB play at .263.

The teams play Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 38 doubles, seven triples and 54 home runs for the Dodgers. Kike Hernandez is 12-for-30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 24 home runs, 76 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .280 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11-for-33 with four doubles, a triple and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .315 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Padres: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brent Honeywell Jr.: 15-Day IL (fingernail), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (groin), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: day-to-day (elbow), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

