Diamondbacks to part ways with pitching coach Brent Strom and 2 others after missing playoffs

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are shaking up their coaching staff after falling just short of the playoffs.

The team confirmed Thursday that pitching coach Brent Strom, assistant pitching coach Dan Carlson and bullpen coach Mike Fetters will not return in those roles next year.

Arizona endured numerous injuries to its pitching staff, including stints on the injured list by Eduardo Rodriguez, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Jordan Montgomery and one-time closer Paul Sewald. Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick also told Arizona Sports he was to blame for the high-priced signing of Montgomery, who underperformed and was sent to the bullpen.

The Diamondbacks had baseball’s highest-scoring offense at 5.47 runs per game, but one of the worst pitching staffs with an ERA of 4.62.

The reigning NL champion Diamondbacks finished tied with Atlanta and the New York Mets at 89-73, but missed the playoffs on tiebreakers.

