Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters, organizers said Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Djokovic played at the Six Kings Slam exhibition last week. Organizers did not give a reason for Djokovic’s withdrawal.

The former top-ranked player said in an Instagram post he is “sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there.”

“I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year,” he added.

Djokovic has won a record seven titles at the Paris indoor tournament. His decision not to play could jeopardize his chances to qualify for the year-end ATP Finals featuring the top eight players in the race.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion currently holds the sixth spot in the race. Four players — Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev — have already secured their spot at the season’s final event from Nov. 10-17.

The Paris Masters starts next week.

