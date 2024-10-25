Crisis-hit Le Havre loses sixth straight game at Rennes in Ligue 1

RENNES, France (AP) — Colombian Carlos Andrés Gomez got the winner in his first start for Rennes in a 1-0…

RENNES, France (AP) — Colombian Carlos Andrés Gomez got the winner in his first start for Rennes in a 1-0 result against Le Havre in Ligue 1 that plunged the north coast club to a sixth successive defeat on Friday.

Gomez scored nine minutes into the second half with a beautiful curling strike. Le Havre defender Christopher Operi was sent off in stoppage time.

It was much needed for Rennes, which had not won since Sept. 15.

Rennes rose into eighth place.

Le Havre, meanwhile, has only one goal in its last six games and not won since Sept. 1.

It was third from bottom of the league, two points above Angers and Montpellier, both of which have a game in hand.

