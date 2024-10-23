Courtois set to miss ‘clasico’ against Barcelona because of muscle injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss Saturday’s “clasico” against Barcelona after sustaining a muscle…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss Saturday’s “clasico” against Barcelona after sustaining a muscle injury in Tuesday’s Champions League match.

Courtois has “an adductor injury in his left leg,” the team said Wednesday.

The Belgium goalkeeper had been nursing an abductor injury recently. He missed most of last season with an ACL injury.

Rodrygo is also expected to miss the clasico, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Tuesday after the forward was substituted in the 85th minute of Madrid’s 5-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid trails Barcelona by three points in the Spanish league standings.

