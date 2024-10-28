Connor McDavid injured on his first shift, returning to Edmonton to be evaluated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oilers star Connor McDavid was injured on his first shift against the Blue Jackets on Monday…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oilers star Connor McDavid was injured on his first shift against the Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said after the 6-1 loss to Columbus that McDavid was returning to Edmonton where he would be evaluated. An update is expected Tuesday.

McDavid was chasing the puck past the Blue Jackets blue line when he tripped over Zach Werenski’s extended stick and slid into the boards, left skate first.

Bracing himself with his left arm, McDavid landed awkwardly and headed to bench as soon as he got up, 37 seconds in. The Oilers said he would not return with what they called a lower-body injury.

“It’s tough, anytime you’re playing without your best player, but hopefully (it is) short term,” Knoblauch said. “Obviously, our team is going to look different. Maybe that’s one, two games. I’m not sure.”

The Oilers continue a four-game road trip with stops in Nashville on Thursday and Calgary on Sunday. They host the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 4.

The undisputed best player in hockey is coming off leading Edmonton to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP despite losing to Florida. McDavid had 10 points in the team’s first nine games this season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.