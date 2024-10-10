Connor Hellebuyck makes 30 saves, Jets rout Oilers 6-0 in opener

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his 38th career shutout and the Winnipeg Jets routed the…

“The guys in front of me were just keeping everything outside, allowing me to see pucks, allowing me to feel it, clearing rebounds, clearing lanes,” Hellebuyck said. “They made my night really easy. Once in a while I made a big save, which allowed me to feel like a part of the team.”

Mason Appleton had a goal and two assists, Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist and Rasmus Kupari, Dylan Samberg and Kyle Connor also scored.

“It’s great, just to get the season off on a good note,” first-year Jets coach Scott Arniel said. “I did have a sleepless night just worrying about some of these guys on the other team there and how powerful they are as a group. … It’s a road win in a tough barn. We’ll take that and move on.”

Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 30-20. The Oilers lost to Florida in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final last season.

“You had an incredible year that finished with disappointment and it’s tough to just say ‘Forget about it, let’s think about now,’” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “But there is a point where we need to do that.”

Oilers starter Stuart Skinner allowed five goals on 13 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. Calvin Pickard gave up a goal on seven shots.

“I feel terrible about what happened tonight,” Skinner said. “It is very frustrating to start like this. It is just not ideal. I don’t feel great.”

Takeaways

Jets: Connor scored in an opener for an NHL-record seventh consecutive year. He walked in from the top of the circle on the power play midway through the second period and whipped a shot off the post and in. Three players scored in six straight openers: Cam Atkinson, Yvan Cournoyer and Mud Bruneteau.

Oilers: Leon Draisaitl’s opening night points streak ended at eight.

Key moment

Winnipeg scored twice in a 20-second span early in the second period to take a 4-0 lead. Kupari ripped a shot past Skinner and, while that was still sinking in, Nino Niederreiter passed through traffic to Samberg for a shot over Skinner’s shoulder.

Key stat

The Jets scored four times on their first 10 shots.

Up next

The Oilers host Chicago on Saturday night in the second of four home games to start the season. The Jets open a four-homestand Friday night against the Blackhawks.

