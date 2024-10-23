Clippers honor the late Jerry West with video tribute and memorial seat during opener against Suns

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers honored the late Jerry West with a video tribute midway through the…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers honored the late Jerry West with a video tribute midway through the first quarter of their opener against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

The Basketball Hall of Famer was a consultant for the franchise from 2017 until his death in June at age 86.

The Clippers also are honoring West at Intuit Dome, their new arena, with a memorial seat behind the basket and a court decal with his initials near midcourt.

The Lakers honored West during their opener Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a halftime video and gave all fans an era-accurate replica of his jersey.

West’s widow, Karen, and two of his sons, Ryan and Jonnie, were at the Lakers and Clippers openers.

The Lakers — who West played his entire 14-year NBA career for and was an All-Star every year — are also wearing a band on the left shoulder of their uniforms with No. 44 in gold in the center.

West became the first three-time inductee to the Hall of Fame this month when he was inducted as a contributor, honoring his front office contributions to the Clippers, Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

