Clippers hold off Warriors as Stephen Curry goes down injured

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry left midway through the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury as Ivica Zubac…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry left midway through the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury as Ivica Zubac and the Los Angeles Clippers spoiled the Golden State Warriors’ home opener with a 112-104 win Sunday night.

Zubac had 23 points and 18 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points with a 3-pointer at the 3:47 mark of the fourth that made it a one-point game, Curry added 18 with six assists but left for good at the 7:55 mark. He tweaked his ankle late in the third then briefly tried to return with 8:08 left in the game before sitting down for good.

James Harden contributed 23 points and 11 assists making all nine of his free throws for a Clippers team missing Kawhi Leonard as the star forward is sidelined with a right knee injury.

Before introductions and the national anthem, a moment of silence was held for Hall of Famer Al Attles, the former Warriors player, coach, general manager and ambassador who died at his East Bay home on Aug. 20 at age 87. A video tribute showed during a first-quarter timeout.

Takeaways

Clippers: Los Angeles forced 21 Warriors turnovers leading to 21 points but also committed 18.

Warriors: Buddy Hield went 3 for 14 — 1 of 9 from 3-point range — for eight points coming off the bench in his home debut for Golden State.

Key moment

With 4:32 left in the third quarter and Golden State down 74-69, the Warriors challenged a foul against Draymond Green and the call was overturned and ruled a charge by Zubac.

Key stat

The Clippers scored 58 points in the paint — 30 by halftime.

Up next

The Clippers return home to host Portland on Wednesday, kicking off a five-game homestand. Golden State will host New Orleans on Tuesday for the first of back-to-back games over two days against the Pelicans.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.