China Open Results

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Wednesday from China Open at…

Wednesday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,720,165

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Wednesday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Madison Keys (18), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Karolina Muchova, Czechia, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-2, 6-0.

Mirra Andreeva (17), Russia, def. Magda Linette (31), Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

Zheng Qinwen (5), China, def. Amanda Anisimova (34), United States, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (3), Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (1), New Zealand, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 11-9.

