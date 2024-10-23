CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bowling Green 0 0 0 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 Augustana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0 Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 2 N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0

___

Friday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) vs. Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci , 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Ohio St. at Value City Arena, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Clarkson at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings vs. St. Cloud St. at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 8 p.m.

Omaha at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Augustana Vikings vs. St. Cloud St. at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Clarkson at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Omaha at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Thomas (Minn.), 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Lake Superior St. vs. Ohio St. at Value City Arena, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Lake Superior St. vs. Ohio St. at Value City Arena, 5 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Bemidji St. vs. Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci , 8:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.