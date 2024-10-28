Live Radio
CCHA Glance

The Associated Press

October 28, 2024, 10:01 AM

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Ferris St. 1 1 0 0 3 4 5 2 4 2
Bemidji St. 1 1 0 0 3 5 4 2 3 0
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 3 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0
Augustana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0
Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1
N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0

___

Friday’s Games

Lake Superior St. vs. Ohio St. at Value City Arena, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Superior St. vs. Ohio St. at Value City Arena, 5 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Bemidji St. vs. Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci , 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

