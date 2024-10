MEXICO CITY (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. wins the Mexico City Grand Prix, with Lando Norris finishing second to close…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. wins the Mexico City Grand Prix, with Lando Norris finishing second to close gap in F1 title chase.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.