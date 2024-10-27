Byeong Hun An birdies last hole and beats Tom Kim in a playoff for 2nd European tour title

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Byeong Hun An made an 8-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 5-under…

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Byeong Hun An made an 8-foot birdie putt on the last hole for a 5-under 67, and then birdied the par-5 18th in a playoff Sunday to defeat Tom Kim in the Genesis Championship for his second European tour title.

The victory was nine years after An won his first European title in the BMW PGA Championship. It follows a strong year for the 33-year-old South Korean that has been missing only a victory.

An had five top 10s on the PGA Tour, playing well enough to make the Presidents Cup team. The victory moves him to No. 27 in the world, after starting the year at No. 60.

“It’s a sweet ending for this year,” An said. “It’s been a great year. I’ve put a lot of work in it. It will be the same next week when I get back, another offseason that I have to work hard for to be better next year.”

Kim, his teammate in the Presidents Cup, had the edge late at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in South Korea when An lipped out a par putt on the 17th hole. An recovered with his closing birdie, while Kim missed an 8-foot birdie putt for the win. He also closed with a 67.

Kim got in trouble with his second shot on the 18th in the playoff, sending his third shot into the grandstand and making bogey. An needed only two putts for the win and made his putt.

Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal shot 67 to finish one shot out of the playoff. But his third-place finish was enough for him to secure his full European tour card for next year. Gouveia came into the week at No. 154 in the Race to Dubai.

