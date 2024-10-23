Brazil’s Botafogo nears 1st Copa Libertadores final after 5-0 rout of Uruguay’s Penarol

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Botafogo beat Uruguay’s Penarol 5-0 on Wednesday to edge closer to its first Copa…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Botafogo beat Uruguay’s Penarol 5-0 on Wednesday to edge closer to its first Copa Libertadores final. The result makes it even more likely for another all-Brazilian final in South America’s flagship club soccer tournament.

Owned by American businessman John Textor, Botafogo scored all its goals in the first leg of its semifinal in the second half.

Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino opened the scoring in the 51st minute, gently sliding the ball to the right of goalkeeper Washington Aguerre. Four minutes later, Alexander Barboza added the second from close range, and Savarino netted his second in the 55th minute.

Brazil national team striker Luiz Henrique scored the fourth goal in the 71st minute, with a lob over Aguerre. Igor Jesus, who also played for the national team in the two latest rounds of South American World Cup qualifying, scored in the 79th minute.

On Tuesday, Atletico Mineiro beat Argentina’s River Plate 3-0 in the first leg of their semifinal. The Brazilian club won the Copa Libertadores title in 2013.

Brazilian teams have won the tournament for the past five years, and played a home affair for the title for the latest four editions of the tournament.

The second legs of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores will be played next week.

The final will be played on Nov. 30 at Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Earlier, more than 250 supporters of Penarol were detained in Rio de Janeiro after clashing with law enforcement ahead of their team’s Copa Libertadores semifinal match. Rio police said in a statement that the fans “were involved in a series of acts of vandalism, looting and destruction of business places and vehicles.”

They were not allowed to attend the match. One pistol was found, police said.

Also on Wednesday, Brazil’s Cruzeiro and Argentina’s Lanus drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal.

On Thursday, Brazil’s Corinthians will take on Argentina’s Racing in Sao Paulo.

