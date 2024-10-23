Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro beats Argentina’s River Plate 3-0 in Copa Libertadores semifinal

BELO HORITZONTE. Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro beat Argentina’s River Plate 3-0 in the first leg of their Copa…

BELO HORITZONTE. Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro beat Argentina’s River Plate 3-0 in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal on Tuesday to edge closer to playing the decider of the tournament for the second time in its history.

Striker Deyverson opened the scoring in Belo Horizonte in the 22nd minute after dribbling past goalkeeper Franco Armani. The Brazilian added the second in the 70th minute in a crossed shot. Paulinho put the Brazilians closer to the final four minutes later.

Atletico Mineiro won the Copa Libertadores in 2013.

Brazil’s Botafogo and Uruguay’s Peñarol will play their semifinal first leg on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian teams have won the tournament for the past five years.

The final will be played on Nov. 30 at Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.