Blues rally to beat the Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored two goals less than two minutes apart late in the second period, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, 3-2.

Philip Broberg also scored for St. Louis, his goal sandwiched between the two by Kyrou. All three goals came in a span of 1 minute, 55 seconds.

Justin Faulk picked up assists on the first two goals. Robert Thomas, Dylan Holloway and Alexandre Texier also had assists.

Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen scored two minutes apart early in the second period for the Kraken.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 30 saves. Philipp Grubauer had 22 saves for Seattle.

PANTHERS 6, BRUINS 4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored twice, Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues each had a goal and an assist, and Florida opened defense of their Stanley Cup championship by topping Boston in the opener for both teams.

Euto Luostarinen and Jonah Gadjovich also scored for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots. Florida raised its championship banner before the game.

Pavel Zacha, Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and David Pastrnak scored for Boston, which had won five consecutive openers. Florida is 4-1 in its last five openers.

UTAH 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah never trailed after getting first-period goals from Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller and held off a late rally to beat Chicago in the season opener for both teams..

Guenther finished with two goals after adding an empty netter in the final minute. Barrett Hayton added a second-period goal and an assist for Utah. Lawson Crouse capped the scoring with 22 seconds remaining.

Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno each scored for Chicago to help trim a 3-0 deficit.

