Blackhawks activate defenseman Levshunov and assign the No. 2 overall pick to the minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have activated defenseman Artyom Levshunov and assigned the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft to the minors.

Levshunov, 18, hurt his right foot when he blocked a shot during an offseason 3-on-3 tournament. His foot continued to bother him during his training, so he had an MRI that revealed a fracture.

Levshunov participated in Chicago’s morning skate on Tuesday before he was sent to Rockford of the AHL. He said it was tough being out.

“It was a little boring, skating by myself and the skills coach,” Levshunov said. “Today, I’m excited to get back with the team.”

Levshunov, a Belarus native, had nine goals and 26 assists in his only season at Michigan State. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

He signed an entry-level contract with Chicago in July. The three-year deal carries a $975,000 cap hit.

While Levshunov was out, he got some experience by being around the NHL team.

“We’ve been including him in everything. He’s here at the rink and talking to everybody all day,” coach Luke Richardson said. “He’s a talker. He loves to spend time talking to people, which is great. It’s going to help probably his language barrier and just comfort zone. Being in meetings and learning the system, it’ll help him integrate into the organization a lot quicker.”

Richardson also said Alec Martinez is progressing. The 37-year-old defenseman has a right groin injury.

“We’re just not sure (of) the exact timeline,” Richardson said. “I’m certain he’ll be coming with us on the road trip. I don’t know if he’ll play before that.”

