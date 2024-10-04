Bellino, Carlson, Hoye and Tichenor are named Division Series umpire crew chiefs

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Bellino, Mark Carlson, James Hoye and Todd Tichenor will be umpire crew chiefs for the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Bellino, Mark Carlson, James Hoye and Todd Tichenor will be umpire crew chiefs for the AL Division Series starting Saturday.

Crew chiefs will all work third base in the series openers and will be behind the plate for a Game 4 of the best-of-five series, Major League Baseball said Friday.

Carlson will work the New York Yankees’ series against Kansas City and be joined in the opener by Adam Hamari at the plate, Ryan Blakney at first, Lance Barrett at second, Lance Barksdale in left and Roberto Ortiz in right.

Umpires rotate from right field to left and then clockwise around the bases starting at third.

Tichenor will be at Cleveland’s series against Detroit on a crew that starts with Adam Beck behind the plate, Ramon De Jesus at first, Jim Wolf at second, Chad Fairchild in left and Nick Mahrley in right.

Bellino will work the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against San Diego, joined in Game 1 by Mark Ripperger behind the plate, John Libka at first, Cory Blaser at second, Tripp Gibson in left and Adrian Johnson in right.

Hoye will be at Philadelphia’s series against the New York Mets, joined in the opener by Andy Fletcher behind the plate, Edwin Moscoso at first, Doug Eddings at second, Carlos Torres in left and Rob Drake in right.

Mahrley will be making his postseason on-field debut after working as a replay umpire last year.

Chris Conroy, Chris Guccione, John Tumpane and Chad Whitson will be the video review umpires at MLB’s office in New York.

