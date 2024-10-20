Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic undergoes surgery on broken collarbone

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has undergone surgery after breaking his collarbone in Saturday’s 4-0 win over…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has undergone surgery after breaking his collarbone in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Stuttgart, the club said Sunday.

Pavlovic went off injured in the eighth minute after landing heavily on his shoulder and the injury is set to rule out the Germany international for “the coming weeks,” the club said.

Bayern said a post-game examination confirmed the injury and that Pavlovic successfully underwent surgery Sunday morning.

It’s the latest setback for the 20-year-old midfielder, who is considered one of Germany’s brightest young talents. Pavlovic was part of the Germany squad for Euro 2024 but was ruled out with illness just four days before the tournament began.

Bayern’s next game is away to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

