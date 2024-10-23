Atletico struggles to understand penalty call after losing to Lille in Champions League game

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and his players were struggling to understand the penalty call that went…

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and his players were struggling to understand the penalty call that went against them in a 3-1 home loss to Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The penalty was converted by Jonathan David in the 74th minute to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Lille went on to win 3-1 at the Metropolitano stadium.

The call came after a loose ball inside the area, with Atletico players saying that Italian referee Marco Guida made the decision after seeing a handball by midfielder Koke Resurrección.

Replays did not appear to show any touch by Koke’s hands or arms on the ball. It might have touched the hand of a Lille player instead.

It took several moments for the call to be confirmed. Guida did not go to the monitors to review the play.

He did go to the sideline to show a yellow card to Simeone.

“It wasn’t a penalty,” Simeone insisted. “We’ve been watching the replays, the referee must have made a mistake about what he saw, and those on the VAR weren’t able to help him.”

It was the second loss in three Champions League matches this season for Atletico.

