Atletico raises awareness of fans with disabilities at Champions League game

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid raised awareness about inclusion with activities for fans with disabilities at its Champions League match against Lille on Wednesday.

The club and its partners were looking to host “the most inclusive Champions League match of all time” and break the record of 1,740 fans with disabilities set by Real Betis against Valladolid in the Spanish league last year, according to UEFA.

Activities before the match at Metropolitano stadium included an exhibition of wheelchair soccer.

“It’s been a nice initiative,” said Ignacio Sanchez Heras, who is visually impaired and was at the match. “This is helping make the other fans aware of the importance of inclusion. Hopefully they will do this more often.”

Atletico was yet to provide the number of fans with disabilities who attended, but it wasn’t expected that the record was broken. The club had downplayed the record ahead of the match, saying it was hoping mainly to help launch a movement to improve access for disabled fans in sports venues.

The match came a few days after a report by advocacy group Level Playing Field cited difficulties for disabled fans in away stadiums across Europe, including complaints of wheelchair users having to sit alongside supporters of the home team.

Atletico attracted fans with disabilities for Wednesday’s match by selling tickets at reduced prices and working with its fan groups to spread the word. Fans had to provide their disability card or show a certificate of disability to make their purchase.

Three kids with Down syndrome entered the field with the referee, and audio description was provided for those who needed them. Sign language was shown in the video boards during the national anthem and during the announcement of the team lineups.

Lille won the match 3-1.

