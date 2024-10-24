Alyssa Thompson scores 1st goal for U.S. women, who beat Iceland 3-1 in friendly

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Alyssa Thompson scored her first goal for the United States, Jaedyn Shaw provided the go-ahead goal…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Alyssa Thompson scored her first goal for the United States, Jaedyn Shaw provided the go-ahead goal in the 85th minute, and the Americans beat Iceland 3-1 in an exhibition on Thursday night.

Sophia Smith also scored for the U.S. in its first match since winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer under new coach Emma Hayes.

The 19-year-old Thompson, who was left off the Olympic roster, made her third start for the U.S. She has scored five goals in her last eight games for Angel City of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Thompson whipped the ball across the face of Iceland’s goal and into the far upper corner in the 39th minute.

“Coming onto the field and wearing in the jersey in the beginning, I was like, this is surreal,” Thompson said. “And being able to get my first goal, I just can’t describe how I feel. I’m just so happy.”

Iceland tied it on Selma Sol Magnusdottir’s goal from distance in the 56th minute. It was the midfielder’s fifth international goal and it was just the third goal allowed by the U.S. in 11 matches under Hayes, who took over in May.

Shaw’s goal went between the legs of Iceland goalkeeper Telma Ivarsdottir. Smith scored from distance about three minutes later.

Smith had been hampered since the Olympics by an ankle injury that has sidelined her with her club, the Portland Thorns.

“I’ve obviously been dealing a little bit of an injury coming off the Olympics so honestly the thing that felt the best was just being out on the field with my friends again and representing this country,” Smith said. “But obviously the goal on top makes it feel extra special.”

Shaw, who like Smith came into the game in the second half, went to Paris with the United States but didn’t play because of a muscle injury.

“It was a really tough month for me, but it was also the best month of my life, and I learned a lot from it,” Shaw said of the Olympics. “It just made me hungrier to come back and produce the same, if not more.”

The starting lineup included six players who faced Brazil in the gold medal match in Paris. Defender Emily Sonnett started in her 100th national team appearance.

Yazmeen Ryan made her first appearance for the U.S., entering as a second-half sub.

The U.S. and Iceland will play another friendly on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee. The Americans will then face Argentina in Louisville, Kentucky, next Wednesday.

Trinity Rodman will miss the three matches while she recovers from a back injury. Crystal Dunn was left off the roster because of a personal commitment.

The U.S. will finish out the year with a trip to Europe, playing England at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 30 and the Netherlands in the Hague on Dec. 3.

