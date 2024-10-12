Alexandru Irinel Matan has hat trick as Crew roll to 4-0 victory over Revolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alexandru Irinel Matan had a hat trick after an early goal by defender DeJuan Jones and…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alexandru Irinel Matan had a hat trick after an early goal by defender DeJuan Jones and the Columbus Crew breezed to a 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Jones staked Columbus (18-6-9) to a 1-0 lead against his former team in the 5th minute when he used assists from Aziel Jackson and Dylan Chambost to score for the second time in nine appearances since being acquired from New England (9-20-4). It was Jackson’s third assist in his eighth appearance since being acquired from St. Louis City.

Matan took a pass from Chambost and scored nine minutes later for a 2-0 advantage that stood through halftime. It was the fourth assist for Chambost in his ninth career appearance.

Matan scored again in the 64th minute with an assist from defender Rudy Camacho — his first this season. Matan polished off his first career hat trick when he took a pass from Jones in the 72nd minute and scored. He subbed out two minutes later. Matan had one goal this season coming into the match. His only other netter came last season in 31 appearances. Jones’ assist was his first of the campaign.

Abraham Romero finished with two saves for his first clean sheet in his second career start in goal for the Crew, who have already wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Aljaz Ivacic saved four shots for the Revolution.

The Crew travel to play the New York Red Bulls in a Decision Day match on Oct. 19. The Revolution close out their season on the road against Inter Miami on Oct. 19.

