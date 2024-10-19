Alex Muyl sparks Nashville to 3-0 victory over Fire in season finale for both clubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Muyl scored the first of three second-half goals and Nashville cruised to a 3-0 victory over…

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Muyl scored the first of three second-half goals and Nashville cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday in the season finale for both clubs.

Muyl scored for the fifth time this season, using an Aníbal Godoy assist to give Nashville (9-16-9) the lead in the 54th minute.

Nashville didn’t take a two-goal lead until the 87th minute when Sam Surridge took a pass from Randall Leal and scored for the 12th time in his first full season. Leal, who subbed into the match for Hany Mukhtar four minutes earlier, notched three assists this season.

Jacob Sheffelburg scored the final goal of the season for Nashville in the first minute of stoppage time with an assist from Godoy. It was the second netter for Sheffelburg and the fourth assist for Godoy.

Elliot Joseph Panicco finished with six saves to earn the clean sheet in his fifth start in goal for Nashville this season.

Chris Brady totaled three saves for the Fire (7-18-9), who went 0-4-1 in their final five matches.

