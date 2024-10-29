76ers rule out injured Paul George and Joel Embiid for a fourth straight game

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Joel Embiid and Paul George are 0 for 4 for the 76ers’ season. Embiid’s and George’s…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Joel Embiid and Paul George are 0 for 4 for the 76ers’ season.

Embiid’s and George’s season debuts remain on hold for the Philadelphia 76ers, and both players will miss Wednesday’s game against Detroit with knee injuries.

Embiid and George participated in portions of Tuesday’s practice and their playing status will be reassessed later in the week.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse declined to elaborate on their health and potential timeline to return to the lineup.

“We want these guys to play and we want them to be healthy and we want them to play great and we want them to play great all season,” Nurse said following practice. “Then my main focus is, I’ve got to do the job that I’ve got to do. I’ve got to try to get this team to play as good as it can tomorrow night. That takes a big chunk of my focus.”

George has yet to make his Sixers debut after he signed a four-year, $212 million contract as a free agent this summer. The 34-year-old has a bone bruise but did not suffer any structural damage when he hyperextended his left knee during a preseason game.

A nine-time All-Star, George was injured when his knee buckled on a defensive play.

Embiid, who won an Olympic gold medal in Paris with Team USA, has been out with what the team calls left knee management. The 30-year-old did not play in the preseason.

Embiid’s absence from the season opener raised suspicion in the NBA, and the league on Tuesday fined the team $100,000 for public statements, including by president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and by Nurse, that were inconsistent with Embiid’s health status and in violation of NBA rules, including the league’s player participation policy. It found the participation policy was not violated.

Embiid and George missed both games of a road trip against Toronto and Indiana. Without them, the 76ers are 1-2 headed into Wednesday’s home game against the Pistons. Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of Philadelphia’s 13 overtime points and finished with a season-high 45 to help the 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 118-114 on Sunday for their first win of the season.

The 76ers also host Memphis on Saturday night.

Embiid was limited to 39 games last season, mostly because of knee surgery after tearing the meniscus in his left knee on Jan. 30 against Golden State. He returned for the playoffs and was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy during a first-round loss to the Knicks.

Embiid signed a $193 million contract before training camp. The 76ers have failed to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs since 2001 — in large part because Embiid has failed to stay healthy.

The Sixers finished 31-8 last season season with Embiid and 16-27 without him.

Embiid revealed ahead of training camp that he dropped about 25 to 30 pounds to stay in better condition for the season’s grind. That includes not rushing back from any further issues with the knee.

Embiid was the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft but missed his first two full seasons with injuries. Since his first full season in 2016, Embiid has played in 433 of a possible 804 regular-season games and only 59 of 67 possible playoff games.

Embiid sprained his right knee in the 2023 playoffs, which cost him games against Brooklyn and Boston. He missed two games in the second round in 2022 and another in the first round in 2021 with various injuries, on top of the two he missed to begin the 2018 playoffs with an orbital fracture and another in 2019, also with a knee problem.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.