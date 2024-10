2026 World Cup Qualifying

All Times EDT ___ ASIA THIRD ROUND Top two teams in each group qualify Third- and fourth-place teams advance to…

All Times EDT

___

ASIA

THIRD ROUND

Top two teams in each group qualify

Third- and fourth-place teams advance to fourth round

GROUP A

Thursday, Sept. 5

At Isfahan, Iran

Iran 1, Kyrgyzstan 0

At Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

United Arab Emirates 3, Qatar 1

At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 1, North Korea 0

Tuesday, Sept. 10

At Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan 3, Kyrgyzstan 2

At Vientiane, Laos

North Korea 2, Qatar 2

At Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

Iran 1, United Arab Emirates 0

Thursday, Oct. 10

Qatar 3, Kyrgyzstan 1

United Arab Emirates 1, North Korea 1

Uzbekistan 0 ,Iran 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Iran vs. Qatar, noon

Kyrgyzstan vs. North Korea, 10 a.m.

GROUP B

Thursday, Sept. 5

At Basrah, Iraq

Iraq 1, Oman 0

At Amman, Jordan

Jordan 1, Kuwait 1

At Seoul, South Korea

South Korea 0, Palestine 0

Tuesday, Sept. 10

At Kuwait City

Kuwait 0, Iraq 0

At Muscat, Oman

South Korea 3, Oman 1

At Kuala Lampur

Jordan 3, Palestine 1

Thursday, Oct. 10

Iraq 1, Palestine 0

South Korea 2, Jordan 0

GROUP C

Thursday, Sept. 5

At Gold Coast, Australia

Bahrain 1, Australia 0

At Saitama, Japan

Japan 7, China 0

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 1, Indonesia 1

Tuesday, Sept. 10

At Riffa, Bahrain

Japan 5, Bahrain 0

At Dalian, China

Saudi Arabia 2, China 1

At Jakarta

Indonesia 0, Australia 0

Thursday, Oct. 10

Australia 3, China 1

Bahrain 2, Indonesia 2

Japan 2, Saudi Arabia 0

___

SOUTH AMERICA

Top six teams qualify

d-Penalized 3 points for falsifying birth documents for Byron Castillo

Thursday, Sept. 5

At El Alto, Bolivia

Bolivia 4, Venezuela 0

At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina 3, Chile 0

Friday, Sept. 6

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay 0, Paraguay 0

At Lima, Peru

Peru 1, Colombia 1

At Curitiba, Brazil

Brazil 1, Ecuador 0

Tuesday, Sept. 10

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia 2, Argentina 1

At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador 1, Peru 0

At Santiago, Chile

Bolivia 2, Chile 1

At Maturin, Venezuela

Venezuela 0, Uruguay 0

At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay 1, Brazil 0

Thursday, Oct. 10

Bolivia 1, Colombia 0

Brazil 2, Chile 1

Ecuador 0, Paraguay 0

Argentina 1, Venezuela 1

Friday, Oct. 11

Peru vs. Uruguay

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Argentina vs. Bolivia

Brazil vs, Peru

Colombia vs. Chile

Paraguay vs. Venezuela

Uruguay vs. Ecuador

___

OCEANIA

FIRST ROUND

Four teams play three-match knockout round

Winner advances

Thursday, Sept. 5

At Apia, Samoa

Tonga 3, Cook Island 1

Samoa 2, American Samoa 0

Sunday, Sept. 8

At Apia, Samoa

Samoa 2, Tonga 1, OT

SECOND ROUND

Group A

Wednesday, Oct. 9

New Caledonia 3, Papua New Guinea 1

Thursday, Oct. 10

Fiji 1, Solomon Islands 0

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Solomon Islands vs. New Caledonia, 10 p.m.

Papua New Guinea vs. Fiji, 1 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Fiji vs. New Caledonia, 10 p.m.

Papua New Guinea vs. Solomon Islands, 1 a.m.

Group B

Thursday, Oct. 10

New Zealand 3, Tahiti 0

Friday, Oct. 11

Vanuatu vs. Samoa, 11 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Samoa vs. Tahiti, 10 p.m.

New Zealand vs. Vanuatu, 1 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Tahiti vs. Vanuatu, 10 p.m.

Samoa vs. New Zealand, 1:30 a.m.

