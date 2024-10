2024 MLS Playoff Glance

All Times EDT Wild Card Eastern Conference Tuesday, Oct. 22: Montreal 2, Atlanta 2, Atlanta advances 5-4 on penalty kicks…

All Times EDT

Wild Card

Eastern Conference

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Montreal 2, Atlanta 2, Atlanta advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Western Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Vancouver 5, Portland 0

First Round

Best of 3

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Cincinnati 1 New York City 0

Monday, Oct. 28: Cincinnati 1, New York City 0

Saturday, Nov. 2: Cincinnati at New York City, TBD

x-Sunday, Nov. 9: New York City at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Orlando 1, Charlotte FC 0

Sunday, Oct. 27: Orlando 2, Charlotte FC 0

Friday, Nov. 1: Orlando at Charlotte FC, 7:40 p.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 9: Charlotte FC at Orlando, 6:10 p.m.

New York 1, Columbus 0

Tuesday, Oct. 29: New York 1, Columbus 0

Sunday, Nov. 3: Columbus at New York, 4:40 p.m.

x-Sunday, Nov. 10: New York at Columbus, 5:10 p.m.

Miami 1, Atlanta 0

Friday, Oct. 25: Miami 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Nov. 2: Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 9: Atlanta at Miami, 8:10 p.m.

Western Conference

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Monday, Oct. 28: Houston 0, Seattle 0, Seattle wins 5-4 on penalty kicks

Sunday, Nov. 3: Seattle at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Nov. 10: Houston at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles FC 1, Vancouver 0

Sunday, Oct. 27: Los Angeles FC 2, Vancouver 1

Sunday, Nov. 3: Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 8:55 p.m.

x-Friday, Nov. 8: Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 11:10 p.m.

Minnesota 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Minnesota 0, Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota wins 5-4 on penalty kicks

Saturday, Nov. 2: Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 9:10 p.m.

x-Friday, Nov. 8: Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:10 p.m.

LA Galaxy 1, Colorado 0

Saturday, Oct. 26: LA Galaxy 5, Colorado 0

Friday, Nov. 1: LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 9: Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:10 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 23 – Nov. 24

Eastern Conference

Los Angeles FC/Vancouver winner vs. Seattle/Houston winner, TBD

Real Salt Lake/Minnesota winner vs. LA Galaxy/Colorado winner, TBD

Western Conference

Miami/Atlanta winner vs. Orlando/Charlotte FC winner, TBD

Cincinnati/New York City winner vs. Columbus/New York winner, TBD

Conference Final

Nov. 30 – Dec. 1

Semifinals winners, TBD

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 7

Conference Final winners, 4 p.m.

