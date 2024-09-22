Zach Neto has 2 homers, 6 RBIs to lead Angels to 9-8 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Zach Neto hit two home runs and drove in six, and the Los Angeles Angels came from…

HOUSTON (AP) — Zach Neto hit two home runs and drove in six, and the Los Angeles Angels came from behind twice to beat the Houston Astros 9-8 on Sunday.

“At the end of the game there, his last three at-bats he took the game over,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “He has that capability. … He got us the win.”

The Angels trailed 4-0 in the sixth before scoring two runs in back-to-back innings, and then took the lead in the eighth on a solo shot from Neto.

“We’ve got a lot of grit, we’ve got a lot of fight on this team,” said Neto, who cut the lead in half in the sixth with a two-run shot in his second career multi-homer game. “We trust in each other to put us in the best spots and just being able to come through.”

The Astros responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning before the Angels had a four-run ninth. With the bases loaded against Astros closer Josh Hader, Taylor Ward drew a game-tying walk before Neto ripped a bases-clearing double down the left-field line to drive in three more.

“Can’t let the first guy get on, that was the first problem,” Hader said. “Hung a slider to Pillar and then they just started jumping on the fastball up.”

This was Hader’s fourth blown save of the season. Hader (8-8) gave up four runs on three hits, walked two and struck out none in 1/3 innings.

Leading 9-6, Jose Quijada gave up a pair of RBI singles to Yainer Diaz and Victor Caratini, making it a one-run game.

“Not quitting until the last out of the game, that fight, that’s what it’s all about,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “We were one swing away from winning that game. I give credit to those boys. They fight until the end.”

The Angels called on Guillo Zuniga to close it out. He struck out Jeremy Pena with the tying run on third base. It was Zuniga’s second save of the season. Brock Burke (2-1) got the win.

“We held on and we won,” Washington said. “It should have been an easier victory but that team over there is relentless and they showed it again. But we were also relentless and holding on.”

Houston (85-71) begins a three-game series with Seattle (80-76) on Monday and has a chance to clinch the AL West with a win in that series.

“One game at a time,” Espada said. “I just saw Texas won, which is good news for our club. But we just have to take care of our business.”

The Astros bullpen ended up surrendering seven runs to the Angels over the final three innings of the game.

“They’ve been so good, our bullpen has been lights out,” Espada said. “Just one of those nights.”

Spencer Arrighetti gave up two runs on five hits, walked none and struck out six in six innings in a no decision.

“I thought he threw the ball really well,” Espada said. “When he came in, his body wasn’t feeling great so I decided to hand the ball to the bullpen.”

Angels starter Griffin Canning gave up four runs on six hits, walked three and struck out three in 4 1/3 innings.

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman homered in the fifth inning. It was the 20th homer of the season for Altuve, who also has 22 stolen bases this season, giving him his first 20-20 season since 2017.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Jordyn Adams was out of the lineup for a third-straight game due to right knee soreness. Angels manager Ron Washington considers his status still day-to-day.

Astros: OF Yordan Alvarez exited the game in the third inning with a right knee contusion. Alvarez is “pretty sore” and was getting imaging done on his knee following the game. … OF Chas McCormick, on the injured list since Sept. 11 with a fractured right hand, will swing a bat on Monday. … OF Ben Gamel (fractured left fibula) is likely done for the season, according to Astros General Manager Dana Brown.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA) faces Seattle RHP Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.06 ERA) in the series opener on Monday night at home.

Angels: After an off day, RHP Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.61 ERA) will face White Sox RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.56 ERA) in the series opener on Tuesday in Chicago.

