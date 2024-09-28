Rizzo’s postseason status uncertain after fracturing fingers when hit by Borucki pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is uncertain for the postseason after fracturing the fourth…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is uncertain for the postseason after fracturing the fourth and fifth fingers of his right hand when hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Ryan Borucki in the seventh inning of Saturday’s 9-4 loss to the Pirates.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it was too early to determine whether Rizzo will be able to play in the AL Division Series opener on Oct. 5.

“We’ll see what we have as the week moves forward. It doesn’t totally rule him out,” Boone said. “Something that is a pain-tolerance thing. So we’ll see as the days unfold here what we have.”

Rizzo was hit on the bottom of his hand by Borucki’s 1-2 slider leading off the seventh, the 222nd time Rizzo was hit by a pitch in his big league career. Rizzo winced in pain and stayed in after being checked out by head athletic trainer Tim Lentych.

After the Yankees batted in the seventh, Oswaldo Cabrera moved over from shortstop and Anthony Volpe entered at shortstop.

Rizzo missed 62 games with a fractured right forearm after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino in the seventh inning on June 16 at Fenway Park. He hit .228 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 92 games this season, including .380 (8 for 21) since returning from the injured list on Sept. 1.

Oswaldo Cabrera and rookie Ben Rice are possible replacements for Rizzo. Rice hit .175 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 49 games while Rizzo was sidelined.

Boone did not mention DJ LeMahieu, who hasn’t played since Sept. 3 because of right hip impingement.

It was the second significant injury for the Yankees during the regular season’s finale week. Left-hander Nestor Cortes went on the injured list because of a flexor strain in his pitching elbow. Cortes and the Yankees are holding out hope he could return at some point in the postseason.

