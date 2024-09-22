Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|86
|69
|.555
|+4½
|Kansas City
|82
|73
|.529
|+½
|Minnesota
|81
|73
|.526
|—
|Detroit
|81
|74
|.523
|½
|Seattle
|80
|75
|.516
|1½
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Detroit 1
Seattle 8, Texas 2
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 4, Boston 2, 12 innings
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0
Detroit 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Texas 4
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota at Boston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota (López 15-8) at Boston (Pivetta 5-11), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (TBD) at Baltimore (Suárez 8-6), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 4-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 16-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 8-3) at Texas (Heaney 5-14), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 1-3) at Boston (Crawford 8-15), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|89
|66
|.574
|+3
|Arizona
|87
|68
|.561
|+1
|New York
|86
|69
|.555
|—
|Atlanta
|84
|71
|.542
|2
Friday’s Games
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 12, N.Y. Mets 2
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1
Arizona 7, Milwaukee 4
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 2
San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Miami (McCaughan 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Montgomery 8-7) at Milwaukee (Montas 7-11), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 4-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 16-8), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 16-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-5), 7:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
