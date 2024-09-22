Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 86 69 .555 +4½ Kansas City 82 73 .529 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 86 69 .555 +4½ Kansas City 82 73 .529 +½ Minnesota 81 73 .526 — Detroit 81 74 .523 ½ Seattle 80 75 .516 1½

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Detroit 1

Seattle 8, Texas 2

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 2, 12 innings

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0

Detroit 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Texas 4

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota at Boston, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota (López 15-8) at Boston (Pivetta 5-11), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (TBD) at Baltimore (Suárez 8-6), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 4-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 16-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 8-3) at Texas (Heaney 5-14), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 1-3) at Boston (Crawford 8-15), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 89 66 .574 +3 Arizona 87 68 .561 +1 New York 86 69 .555 — Atlanta 84 71 .542 2

___

Friday’s Games

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 12, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1

Arizona 7, Milwaukee 4

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

San Francisco 9, Kansas City 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Miami (McCaughan 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Montgomery 8-7) at Milwaukee (Montas 7-11), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 4-3) at Kansas City (Lugo 16-8), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 16-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-5), 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.