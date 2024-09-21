Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 86 68 .558 +5 Kansas City 82 72 .532 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 86 68 .558 +5 Kansas City 82 72 .532 +1 Minnesota 81 73 .526 — Detroit 80 74 .519 1 Seattle 79 75 .513 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Detroit 1

Seattle 8, Texas 2

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 2, 12 innings

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Olson 4-8) at Baltimore (Povich 2-9), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 15-8) at Boston (Crawford 8-15), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 9-11), 5:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 3-4) at Texas (Scherzer 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 88 66 .571 +3 Arizona 86 68 .558 +1 New York 85 69 .552 — Atlanta 83 71 .539 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 15, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Friday’s Games

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 12, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1

Arizona 7, Milwaukee 4

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 9-10) at Miami (Oller 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 9-11), 5:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-0) at Milwaukee (Civale 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.