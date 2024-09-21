Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|86
|68
|.558
|+5
|Kansas City
|82
|72
|.532
|+1
|Minnesota
|81
|73
|.526
|—
|Detroit
|80
|74
|.519
|1
|Seattle
|79
|75
|.513
|2
___
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Detroit 1
Seattle 8, Texas 2
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 4, Boston 2, 12 innings
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Olson 4-8) at Baltimore (Povich 2-9), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (López 15-8) at Boston (Crawford 8-15), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 9-11), 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 3-4) at Texas (Scherzer 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|88
|66
|.571
|+3
|Arizona
|86
|68
|.558
|+1
|New York
|85
|69
|.552
|—
|Atlanta
|83
|71
|.539
|2
___
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 15, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Friday’s Games
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 12, N.Y. Mets 2
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1
Arizona 7, Milwaukee 4
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 9-10) at Miami (Oller 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 9-11), 5:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 4-0) at Milwaukee (Civale 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
___
