Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|84
|67
|.556
|+4
|Kansas City
|82
|70
|.539
|+1½
|Minnesota
|80
|71
|.530
|—
|Detroit
|79
|73
|.520
|1½
|Seattle
|77
|74
|.510
|3
___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Detroit 7, Kansas City 6
San Diego 3, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0
Detroit 3, Kansas City 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 11, Seattle 2
Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (Birdsong 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-9), 6:35 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 14-6) at San Diego (Cease 13-11), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 12-7) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-8), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 16-4) at Kansas City (Marsh 8-8), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-10) at Seattle (Miller 11-8), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|86
|66
|.566
|+2½
|Arizona
|83
|68
|.550
|—
|New York
|83
|68
|.550
|—
|Atlanta
|81
|70
|.536
|2
___
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
San Diego 3, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 1
Colorado 8, Arizona 2
Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Rodriguez 2-3) at Colorado (Gomber 5-10), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-9), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 6-7) at Cincinnati (Junis 4-0), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 14-6) at San Diego (Cease 13-11), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Herz 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
___
