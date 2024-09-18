Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 84 67 .556 +4 Kansas City 82 70 .539 +1½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 84 67 .556 +4 Kansas City 82 70 .539 +1½ Minnesota 80 71 .530 — Detroit 79 73 .520 1½ Seattle 77 74 .510 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Detroit 7, Kansas City 6

San Diego 3, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0

Detroit 3, Kansas City 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 11, Seattle 2

Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (Birdsong 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-9), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 14-6) at San Diego (Cease 13-11), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 12-7) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-8), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 16-4) at Kansas City (Marsh 8-8), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-10) at Seattle (Miller 11-8), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 86 66 .566 +2½ Arizona 83 68 .550 — New York 83 68 .550 — Atlanta 81 70 .536 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

San Diego 3, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 1

Colorado 8, Arizona 2

Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Rodriguez 2-3) at Colorado (Gomber 5-10), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-9), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 6-7) at Cincinnati (Junis 4-0), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 14-6) at San Diego (Cease 13-11), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Herz 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

