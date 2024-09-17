Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|84
|66
|.560
|+5
|Kansas City
|82
|69
|.543
|+2½
|Minnesota
|79
|71
|.527
|—
|Detroit
|78
|73
|.517
|1½
|Seattle
|77
|73
|.513
|2
|Boston
|75
|75
|.500
|4
___
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2
Seattle 7, Texas 0
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Detroit 7, Kansas City 6
San Diego 3, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (Snell 3-3) at Baltimore (Suárez 8-5), 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 1-3) at Cleveland (Williams 3-9), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 5-10) at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-3), 6:50 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-6) at Kansas City (Ragans 11-9), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 11-8) at San Diego (King 12-9), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 13-6) at Seattle (Woo 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|86
|65
|.570
|+3½
|Arizona
|83
|67
|.553
|+1
|New York
|82
|68
|.547
|—
|Atlanta
|81
|69
|.540
|1
___
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3
San Diego 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Arizona 11, Milwaukee 10, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
San Diego 3, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (Snell 3-3) at Baltimore (Suárez 8-5), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Parker 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Montgomery 8-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-10), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 11-8) at San Diego (King 12-9), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
___
