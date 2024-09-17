Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 84 66 .560 +5 Kansas City 82 69 .543 +2½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 84 66 .560 +5 Kansas City 82 69 .543 +2½ Minnesota 79 71 .527 — Detroit 78 73 .517 1½ Seattle 77 73 .513 2 Boston 75 75 .500 4

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Seattle 7, Texas 0

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Detroit 7, Kansas City 6

San Diego 3, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Snell 3-3) at Baltimore (Suárez 8-5), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 1-3) at Cleveland (Williams 3-9), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-10) at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-3), 6:50 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-6) at Kansas City (Ragans 11-9), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 11-8) at San Diego (King 12-9), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 13-6) at Seattle (Woo 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 86 65 .570 +3½ Arizona 83 67 .553 +1 New York 82 68 .547 — Atlanta 81 69 .540 1

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Arizona 11, Milwaukee 10, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Holmes 2-1) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Parker 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Montgomery 8-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-10), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

