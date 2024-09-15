Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|84
|65
|.564
|+5½
|Kansas City
|82
|67
|.550
|+3½
|Minnesota
|78
|70
|.527
|—
|Detroit
|76
|73
|.510
|2½
|Seattle
|76
|73
|.510
|2½
|Boston
|75
|74
|.503
|3½
___
Friday’s Games
Detroit 1, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 8, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 4
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 4, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Povich 2-8) at Detroit (Montero 5-6), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 1-1) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 8-14) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-9), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 9-10) at Pittsburgh (Jones 6-7), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 5-13) at Seattle (Kirby 11-11), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|84
|65
|.564
|+2½
|Arizona
|82
|66
|.554
|+1
|Atlanta
|81
|67
|.547
|—
|New York
|81
|67
|.547
|—
___
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 8, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 4
Milwaukee 2, Arizona 1
San Diego 5, San Francisco 0
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1
Atlanta 10, L.A. Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 15, Arizona 8
San Diego 8, San Francisco 0
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lowder 1-1) at Minnesota (Festa 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 9-10) at Pittsburgh (Jones 6-7), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-9), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Pérez 4-5) at San Francisco (Roupp 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Hall 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 12-6), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-5) at Atlanta (Morton 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
